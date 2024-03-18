 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Michael Davis signed to a 1-year deal

New CB

By Bobby_Gould
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having signed Noah Igbinoghene over the weekend, there was still broad acknowledgement that Washington needed more help at cornerback before the draft. It looks like Adam Peters and company agreed. This morning, the team added cornerback Michael Davis from the Chargers.

Davis has played for the Chargers for seven seasons, and started 13 games for them last year.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2017 22 LAC DB 15 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 18 14 4 0 0 1
2018 23 LAC LCB 16 9 0 0 0 0 8 1 0.0 50 40 10 0 0 3
2019 24 LAC LCB 43 12 12 2 15 0 15 9 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 39 31 8 0 0 4
2020 25 LAC LCB/RCB 43 16 14 3 86 1 78 14 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 64 48 16 2 0 5
2021 26 LAC LCB 43 14 14 1 0 0 0 12 0 0 2 36 0 0.0 54 42 12 1 0 4
2022 27 LAC LCB 43 17 12 1 30 0 30 15 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 62 48 14 2 1 4
2023 28 LAC CB 43 17 13 1 0 0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 62 52 10 3 0 5
Career 107 74 8 131 1 78 69 1 0 2 36 0 1.0 349 275 74 8 1 26
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/18/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...