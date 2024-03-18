Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Michael Davis signed to a 1-year deal

Despite having signed Noah Igbinoghene over the weekend, there was still broad acknowledgement that Washington needed more help at cornerback before the draft. It looks like Adam Peters and company agreed. This morning, the team added cornerback Michael Davis from the Chargers.

Davis has played for the Chargers for seven seasons, and started 13 games for them last year.

Per PFF, #Chargers CB Michael Davis finished the ‘22 season 5th in forced incompletion %, 15th fewest yards allowed, & the 13th lowest passer rtg allowed when targeted. He was NOT one of the 23 cornerbacks who received votes in ESPN’s poll. Most underrated player in the league? pic.twitter.com/kr5dvnPnhL — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) July 13, 2023

A boost to our secondary pic.twitter.com/R2YDIBksXB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024