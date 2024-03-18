Austin Ekeler on working with Brian Robinson Jr. “That was the opportunity and environment I wanted to be in.”

Former Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler’s signing with the Washington Commanders was officially announced by the team this morning, and that means it’s time for him to answer some questions from the local media. Ekeler said that the Commanders were the team that was most interested in signing him. He said the energy in Washington is really high, and that he, and some of the other veteran signings, would work to maintain a standard. He was asked about being part of a franchise turnaround, and he said he’s seen it, and been a part of it with his former head coach Anthony Lynn who is now Washington’s run game coordinator/running backs coach. Ekeler is ready to score touchdowns, and also work with the younger players on the roster.

Austin Ekeler

Signing with Washington:

Austin Ekeler said part of why he decided to sign with the Commanders was because they showed the most interest. Simple enough. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Energy in Washington:

Austin Ekeler addressing the media now. He said the energy in Washington is "really high." He, along with veterans Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz, can help the roster maintain that standard — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Turning around the franchise:

Austin Ekeler: "I’ve seen it done before with actually coach [Anthony] Lynn as my head coach. … We saw it last year too with the Texans, how they went through their [down] season and had a bounce-back season. … It doesn’t have to take long. I think we can get something going… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Leadership:

Ekeler on what he can add to the roster: A lot. Wants to use his skill set to help the offense and push younger player on the roster as leader — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Down year last season:

Austin Ekeler said the Chargers had "a different philosophy" last season, contributing to his down year. Also had a string of injuries. "Just trying to battle through, not trying to make excuses ... it was unfortunately not as good of a year as I've had in the past." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Austin Ekeler said part of his issues last season stemmed from ankle injuries as well as a different offensive philosophy. Said Chargers wanted more downfield throws + downhill runs. Said that didn’t fit his play style. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024

Brian Robinson Jr.:

Austin Ekeler said the Commanders' pitch was to come in and be part of the two-back backfield with Brian Robinson. "That was the opportunity and environment I wanted to be in." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Anthony Lynn:

Austin Ekeler: "Just the philosophies of Coach Lynn as well as far as a running backs coach, this man is an absolute guru. So just being back in a room with him I know will definitely keep me focused, keep me locked in and give me the best opportunity to push myself as a player.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Scoring TDs:

Really liked this line from Austin Ekeler: "I'll score some TDs for you, that's for sure." Ekeler first player in NFL history with 30+ rush TDs and 30 rec TDs in just first 7 seasons. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 18, 2024

Austin Ekeler on what he adds here: "A lot. I'm going to score some touchdowns for you, that's for sure. ...I'm going to bring some energy. You're going to hear me at practice, you can hear me in the locker room... You're going to find me in the weight room pushing people..." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024

Michael Davis

Signing with Dan Quinn’s team:

New Commanders CB Michael Davis is addressing the media. Said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play for Washington. Seeing the way Quinn's defense has performed, he feels like he's a perfect fit for the scheme — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Sharing knowledge with younger players:

Davis feels like he can add his knowledge and experience to Washington's young roster. He's played against the best and beaten the best, so he said he has a lot to offer — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell

Building a team where he grew up:

Clelin Ferrell is addressing the media. Said he has seen a lot in the league and wants to be part of a place where he can help build something. Why not do that in a place where he grew up? — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell, a Richmond native, on signing with Washington: “I wanted to be a part of a place where we could really build, and what better place than where I grew up.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell time. Says after getting to the Super Bowl with the 49ers, he wanted to join a place that was in building mode. That's Washington which is close to his native Richmond and also has former 49ers assistant DL coach Darryl Tapp and Adam Peters. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024

Darryl Tapp:

Ferrell highlights Darryl Tapp as a main reason why he's in Washington. He knows what Tapp expects and what he plans to do to get the most out of the players in his room — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Earning it:

Ferrell: I don't expect anything. I'm going to earn everything I get — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Adam Peters:

Clelin Ferrell said he was really impressed with Adam Peters during their time together in SF. How Peters had a good feel what was needed for the team and how he connected with players. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024

Team is part of his DNA:

Clelin Farrel who grew up a real deal Redskins fan was inspired seeing the team up close at training camp in Richmond and talked about blazing his own path and what this fan base can be pic.twitter.com/acWOahk09e — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell grew up in Richmond and said being a fan of this team is part of his DNA. He said he wants to bring back the energy he saw at RGIII's first playoff game.



"I'll never forget the type of excitement I saw in the stadium. ... I know the city is ready." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell grew up a Commanders fan. Said he was at RG3's first home game and that the team is "part of his DNA."



While he would have played here earlier in his despite the chaos, says he needed to go through those career ups and downs he experienced elsewhere. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 18, 2024

Clelin Ferrell said being from Richmond and having a lot of family was a big factor in his decision to come here (also: Darryl Tapp/Adam Peters). Said his grandmother can come watch him play. Family huge to him. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024

Ferrell also said he was at the playoff game when RG3 was hurt. Said the atmosphere at the stadium that day 'inspired me.... When it's done right they get behind you." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024

Role on the team:

When asked about his expected role, Ferrell said, "I don't expect anything." He added, "I want to be someone who sets the tone." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024

Jamison Crowder

Returning to Washington with a new coaching staff:

Jamison is addressing the media after re-signing with the team. Said it means a lot to come back to Washington where his career began, and he's excited about the new coaching staff and ownership — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 18, 2024

Competing for a spot: