Blake Fisher Has the Potential to Start on the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Blake Fisher, OT

School: University of Notre Dame | Conference: Independent

College Experience: Redshirt Sophomore | Draft Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 310 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd round

Player Comparison: T.J. Clemmings

Player Overview

Blake Fisher was a four-star recruit out of Avon High School (Ind.) when he was recruited by Notre Dame. After redshirting his freshman year, he started his second season at right tackle. He remained a fixture at the position for two seasons, totaling 25 starts. Fisher only allowed three sacks last season.

Blake Fisher is an early entrant in the draft with technical skill and power at right tackle. He was featured in a zone-based balanced offense. What he lacks in relative experience, he makes up with athleticism and fundamentals. Blake has the ceiling to become a plus-starter professionally at the right tackle position.

Strengths

Great footwork and footspeed. Quickly gets to the second level.

Able to mirror rushers, hardly gets beat.

Solid anchor against bull rush.

Helps out in pass blocking, picks up delayed rushers.

Technically sound and uses his full wingspan to keep rushers at bay.

Weaknesses

Hardly any running plays in his direction.

Poor pad level allows defenders to slip by him on run blocks.

Can struggle at recovery after the initial rush.

Can struggle at times with inside rushes without help.

Lacks leg drive in the run game.

Struggles against speed-to-power moves.

Let’s See His Work

Blake Fisher number is #54

Vs. USC (2023)

Vs. Duke (2023)

Vs. Ohio State (2023)

Interviews:

Blake Fisher is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 301 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/iOnKNMxMPV pic.twitter.com/6uZGkZFqwg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Adam Peters era in Washington started with cutting two starting offensive lineman. If the new staff wants to run a zone-based offense, Fisher would be a great value pick in the 3rd round for right tackle. He might need to sit for a few games, if not the first season to improve his contact balance and flexibility. If Fisher reaches his ceiling, he would give the Commanders a bookend right tackle for a decade.