All aTwitter: 18 March 2024 - Analysts & fans digging in: the great 2024 QB draft debate

Miami’s 2020 first-round pick. Depth CB/ST signing.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 17, 2024
Igbinoghene, the son of Nigerian T&F Olympians, converted from WR to CB at Auburn. Drafted 1-30. Never became a regular starter. Traded to Dallas last season for CB Kelvin Joseph. Played 25 def snaps. Just 24 y/o. https://t.co/MyOH0DmHxT
Coming in tomorrow— John Keim (@john_keim) March 18, 2024
Current 2024 #Commanders depth chart via ESPN pic.twitter.com/uSa7Wl3C7f— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 17, 2024
In checking to see if this may be Washington's biggest roster turnover, I reviewed George Allen's 1971 debut versus previous year. There were 16 new players on 45-man roster for 35.5%. Surprised it wasn't more. Now on to World War II years.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 17, 2024
heres what Adam Peters said when asked about what traits he looks for in a QB at the combine. Who does this remind you of? pic.twitter.com/g3K7XHf1Pm— obvlon (@obvlon) March 17, 2024
You know, I didn’t really either on tape. The more you watch, the more you start to see some things. However, there is a big divide between what public people see, and what NFL teams see. A big divide. Probably the most dark difference I’ve seen on a prospect over 10 years. https://t.co/DbK9xSyvLY— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 17, 2024
I have no idea but everything I get runs contrary to how I saw him initially. Smart people who look into Xs and Os as coaches and evaluators see something they really like.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 17, 2024
Had a discussion with a position coach for a team who doesn't need QB who couldn't stop gushing about JJ McCarthy and his timing, vision and intangibles. I'm telling you.... has a real shot of being QB3— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 17, 2024
All about understanding passing concepts, recognizing defenses and getting to the proper reads quickly. Much less about the physical stuff and more about the mental. Also had two talk about history of winning— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 17, 2024
I have no skin in the game. I have a late first round grade to early second round grade on him. I’m just trying to tell you, so you don’t get your feelings hurt on draft day https://t.co/T3U77dTS6A— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 17, 2024
There were several high level throws in this game from Jayden Daniels but there were also a few underwhelming ones. @ubox59 has a nice theory for why Daniels power isn't consistently showing up on film that I mention on this play.— Mighty Kaos aka Coach Williams (@mightykaos41) March 17, 2024
(Full Video:https://t.co/8opF2UMNlz…) pic.twitter.com/TuFYnlXEuj
Jayden Daniels consistently shows an ability to make impressive presnap reads based on the alignment of the defense. This is the type of stuff you want to see from an older prospect.— Mighty Kaos aka Coach Williams (@mightykaos41) March 17, 2024
(Full video: https://t.co/8opF2UMNlz) pic.twitter.com/3ZkJwUto6i
If you wanna get excited about Jayden Daniels as a play extender this is the throw you should use in your debates. Although this is a designed sprint out it shows his ability to generate velocity on the run rolling right.— Mighty Kaos aka Coach Williams (@mightykaos41) March 17, 2024
But as I've said this game is an outlier.
(Full… pic.twitter.com/hilUG4S9uo
Not attacking just trying to better understand your perspective. Is it that he getting hit or is it his wanting to get more yards? Again I’ve only seen him get hit like this 3-4 times with this playing being one of them https://t.co/KSKddnPfYR— Robert Henson (@Mr_Henson51) March 16, 2024
It’s not protecting himself. The vast majority of the times he took off running, he looked to cut upfield or back inside rather than slide or step out of bounds. He always exposed himself to more hits. To his credit, always got up after, but will that be the case in the NFL?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 16, 2024
— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) March 4, 2024
- Accuracy issues and more worries me about
breakdown & every throw from the Clemson game
16 ..... pic.twitter.com/fjeKBtQCIg
So all I see is Jayden Daniels don’t know how to protect himself and he plays reckless. All because someone put together 5 clips that has circulated. But here is Drake Maye with the same “ reckless” style but I haven’t seen one post of this. pic.twitter.com/qiVxYTX17d— Foolio Eglesias (@Mr_Swerve_On) March 17, 2024
Updated scorecard. Orlovsky switched teams on me. pic.twitter.com/6F8KKJqemB— Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) March 17, 2024
Jayden Daniels is both Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 17, 2024
fast. evasive. and will run directly into a tunnel entrance painted onto the side of a boulder. https://t.co/grWLaSGXXV
The top QBs drafted in 2021 and 2022 and where they are now...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2024
2022 NFL Draft:
- Kenny Pickett: Traded
- Desmond Ridder: Traded
- Malik Willis: Backup
- Matt Corral: In the UFL
- Bailey Zappe: Previously cut, now backup.
- Sam Howell: Traded
2021 NFL Draft:
-… pic.twitter.com/UIbltvAKJC
Eye-opening stuff here @BuckyBrooks -To ignore historical trends (w/ a decision of this magnitude) would be ignorant. Top takeaway: all 4 1st-rd QBs (Caleb, Jayden, Drake, JJ) are in “safer” zone w/ 26+ starts. But history says Drake/JJ will be best served redshirting as rookies https://t.co/Vfu4Bq0W28— Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 17, 2024
He's not lying. I’d never buy any jersey with that name, unless maybe if Gabe Taylor played with them?? Nah, I still wouldn’t and couldn’t. pic.twitter.com/6o1cBr0sJl— (@iamjesejes) March 17, 2024
The Washington Commanders were at Toronto Argonauts DB Qwan’tez Stiggers' Pro Day https://t.co/GKI2anSx1k— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2024
.@AlabamaFTBL @UnoErra it wont be very long before you hear his name in the @NFLDraft …Pretty developed skill set; with great ability. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/QnHSzXBth7— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 18, 2024
March 17, 2024
Some context to add here from my reporting: In addition to Pittsburgh, there were 5 teams that reached out to the Bears to gauge their interest on a Fields trade, but the majority of those teams envisioned Fields as a backup. Chicago wanted to use the parameters of the Sam… https://t.co/IplzTxwJeT— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 17, 2024
Source: The 2025 sixth-round pick the Steelers are sending the Bears for QB Justin Fields becomes a fourth-rounder if Fields plays 51% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in 2024.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2024
So very simple—if he becomes starter, for one reason or another, it's a 4.
Here's the 32 QBs with the most pass attempts over the last 3 years.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) March 17, 2024
X-Axis: INT rate
Y-Axis: Sack Rate
Justin Fields is in Bears colors if that helps you spot him. pic.twitter.com/NQWZW1ovAo
Most sacks and EPA lost from sacks the last two seasons— Football Insights (@fball_insights) March 17, 2024
1. Russell Wilson (100), -182.6
2. Justin Fields (99), -167.4 pic.twitter.com/Cb8Qrcoc4d
I love this raw emotion from @SJCBoysHoops grad @CaseyMorsell.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 17, 2024
What a moment for that young man last night.
Coming back home to D.C., winning 5 games in 5 nights to claim the ACC crown.
This is what March is all about!@SJCAthletics @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/ZXl2M0oMLL
