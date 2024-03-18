What Can Jonathon Brooks Bring to the Commanders’ Backfield?

Jonathan Brooks, RB
School: Texas | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 20
Height / Weight: 6’0” / 216 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3
Player Comparison: Arian Foster
College Statistics
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|2021
|Texas
|Big 12
|FR
|RB
|4
|21
|143
|6.8
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|0
|22
|155
|7.0
|1
|*2022
|Texas
|Big 12
|FR
|7
|30
|197
|6.6
|5
|2
|37
|18.5
|1
|32
|234
|7.3
|6
|*2023
|Texas
|Big 12
|JR
|RB
|11
|187
|1139
|6.1
|10
|25
|286
|11.4
|1
|212
|1425
|6.7
|11
|Career
|Texas
|238
|1479
|6.2
|16
|28
|335
|12.0
|2
|266
|1814
|6.8
|18
Generated 3/13/2024.
Player Overview
A multi-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and football, Jonathon Brooks would become a four-star recruit in the latter. He would choose to stay in state and play for the Longhorns. Brooks saw limited action in 2021 and 2022 because he shared the backfield with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. With both of them departing for the NFL, Brooks made the most of his first season as a starter in Austin. He topped 1,100 yards, averaging over six yards a carry, in just 11 games. Unfortunately, Brooks’ season ended early when he suffered a torn ACL in November.
Strengths
- Good size for the position, but some think he played lighter
- Scheme diverse showing well on zone and gap runs
- Good burst through hole with ability to get skinny through line
- Sudden cuts and great use of dead leg to make defenders miss
- Active in passing game with good hands
Weaknesses
- Vision can improve; can be indecisive and slow feet in the backfield
- Good speed, but lacks true breakaway speed
- Can minimize power by running too upright instead of behind his pads
- Can make defenders miss, but not elusive
- Effective blocker, but could improve his technique
- Significant injury in 2023 (torn ACL)
Let’s See His Work
As far as I can tell, one guy in this class can be THE guy. #Texas RB Jonathon Brooks— Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) February 26, 2024
✅inside
✅outside
✅receiving
✅pass pro
full Prospect Primer video in the post below #MockDraftMonday recording starts just after 11:30@PackADayPodcast @PackerReport66… https://t.co/oTRLxjZf03 pic.twitter.com/HBiA8OxnD6
Can't put Jonathon Brooks as tier 1 RB. I cut up four All22 games and I see plays like these all over his film. Lacks vision at times, explosion, goes down too easy. Yes, he shows flashes at times but more plays like these than wow moments. Trust your eyes. pic.twitter.com/4w6csTcBOA— Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) February 22, 2024
2023 Pass Block Data for 2024 Draft Eligible RBs— Wiz (@DaWiz_FFB) February 15, 2024
Notables:
Jonathon Brooks is just an all-around stud IMO
Kimani Vidal, #1 PFF Pass Block Grade
Braelon Allen, 2nd highest Pressure % allowed
Bucky Irving, 2nd lowest PFF Pass Block Grade but was much better in Pressure… pic.twitter.com/nGlxseLmwk
Jonathon Brooks says he’s met with the Steelers, Colts and Commanders this week. #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/08Be5cIsCZ— Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) March 1, 2024
How He Fits on the Commanders
The running back room looks fairly settled. Brian Robinson, Jr, Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and recent signee Austin Ekeler are under contract to be on the roster for at least the next two seasons. However, Ekeler has missed games with injury in recent seasons. Less of a load this upcoming season might help him stay healthy. The Commanders don’t need a player at the position, but might be interested in strengthening a strength.
With this running back class having no established top prospect, some speculate that Brooks will be the first one off the board. It’s possible, but it is hard to see with him suffering a torn ACL this past November. If he doesn’t go fairly early, it’s possible the Commanders would draft him late in the 3rd. Brooks could recover while Brian Robinson, Jr., Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and Austin Ekeler hold down the position. Once healthy, Brooks has the versatility to work as a third-down back, especially considering his blocking, but with upside to be an every down back.
The question is how will the Commanders make room on the roster for him. Carrying four running backs seems unlikely even though the Adam Peters’ 49ers have done it before. It’s hard to see the team cutting someone to make space for Brooks as he heals. Add his likely draft position, and it is hard to see the Commanders adding Brooks to the roster.
Poll
Should the Commanders Draft a Running Back?
-
0%
Yes, on Day 2
-
0%
Yes, on Day3
-
0%
No, sign a UDFA
-
0%
No, we’re set
Loading comments...