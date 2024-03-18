 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Can Jonathon Brooks Bring to the Commanders’ Backfield?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Kansas State v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Jonathan Brooks, RB
School: Texas | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 20
Height / Weight: 6’0” / 216 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Arian Foster

College Statistics

Rushing & Receiving Table
Rushing Receiving Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2021 Texas Big 12 FR RB 4 21 143 6.8 1 1 12 12.0 0 22 155 7.0 1
*2022 Texas Big 12 FR 7 30 197 6.6 5 2 37 18.5 1 32 234 7.3 6
*2023 Texas Big 12 JR RB 11 187 1139 6.1 10 25 286 11.4 1 212 1425 6.7 11
Career Texas 238 1479 6.2 16 28 335 12.0 2 266 1814 6.8 18
Player Overview

A multi-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and football, Jonathon Brooks would become a four-star recruit in the latter. He would choose to stay in state and play for the Longhorns. Brooks saw limited action in 2021 and 2022 because he shared the backfield with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. With both of them departing for the NFL, Brooks made the most of his first season as a starter in Austin. He topped 1,100 yards, averaging over six yards a carry, in just 11 games. Unfortunately, Brooks’ season ended early when he suffered a torn ACL in November.

Strengths

  • Good size for the position, but some think he played lighter
  • Scheme diverse showing well on zone and gap runs
  • Good burst through hole with ability to get skinny through line
  • Sudden cuts and great use of dead leg to make defenders miss
  • Active in passing game with good hands

Weaknesses

  • Vision can improve; can be indecisive and slow feet in the backfield
  • Good speed, but lacks true breakaway speed
  • Can minimize power by running too upright instead of behind his pads
  • Can make defenders miss, but not elusive
  • Effective blocker, but could improve his technique
  • Significant injury in 2023 (torn ACL)

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The running back room looks fairly settled. Brian Robinson, Jr, Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and recent signee Austin Ekeler are under contract to be on the roster for at least the next two seasons. However, Ekeler has missed games with injury in recent seasons. Less of a load this upcoming season might help him stay healthy. The Commanders don’t need a player at the position, but might be interested in strengthening a strength.

With this running back class having no established top prospect, some speculate that Brooks will be the first one off the board. It’s possible, but it is hard to see with him suffering a torn ACL this past November. If he doesn’t go fairly early, it’s possible the Commanders would draft him late in the 3rd. Brooks could recover while Brian Robinson, Jr., Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and Austin Ekeler hold down the position. Once healthy, Brooks has the versatility to work as a third-down back, especially considering his blocking, but with upside to be an every down back.

The question is how will the Commanders make room on the roster for him. Carrying four running backs seems unlikely even though the Adam Peters’ 49ers have done it before. It’s hard to see the team cutting someone to make space for Brooks as he heals. Add his likely draft position, and it is hard to see the Commanders adding Brooks to the roster.

