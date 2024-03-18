What Can Jonathon Brooks Bring to the Commanders’ Backfield?

Jonathan Brooks, RB

School: Texas | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: 20

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 216 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Arian Foster

College Statistics

Player Overview

A multi-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and football, Jonathon Brooks would become a four-star recruit in the latter. He would choose to stay in state and play for the Longhorns. Brooks saw limited action in 2021 and 2022 because he shared the backfield with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. With both of them departing for the NFL, Brooks made the most of his first season as a starter in Austin. He topped 1,100 yards, averaging over six yards a carry, in just 11 games. Unfortunately, Brooks’ season ended early when he suffered a torn ACL in November.

Strengths

Good size for the position, but some think he played lighter

Scheme diverse showing well on zone and gap runs

Good burst through hole with ability to get skinny through line

Sudden cuts and great use of dead leg to make defenders miss

Active in passing game with good hands

Weaknesses

Vision can improve; can be indecisive and slow feet in the backfield

Good speed, but lacks true breakaway speed

Can minimize power by running too upright instead of behind his pads

Can make defenders miss, but not elusive

Effective blocker, but could improve his technique

Significant injury in 2023 (torn ACL)

Let’s See His Work

As far as I can tell, one guy in this class can be THE guy. #Texas RB Jonathon Brooks



✅inside

✅outside

✅receiving

✅pass pro



full Prospect Primer video in the post below #MockDraftMonday recording starts just after 11:30@PackADayPodcast @PackerReport66… https://t.co/oTRLxjZf03 pic.twitter.com/HBiA8OxnD6 — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) February 26, 2024

Can't put Jonathon Brooks as tier 1 RB. I cut up four All22 games and I see plays like these all over his film. Lacks vision at times, explosion, goes down too easy. Yes, he shows flashes at times but more plays like these than wow moments. Trust your eyes. pic.twitter.com/4w6csTcBOA — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) February 22, 2024

2023 Pass Block Data for 2024 Draft Eligible RBs



Notables:

Jonathon Brooks is just an all-around stud IMO

Kimani Vidal, #1 PFF Pass Block Grade

Braelon Allen, 2nd highest Pressure % allowed

Bucky Irving, 2nd lowest PFF Pass Block Grade but was much better in Pressure… pic.twitter.com/nGlxseLmwk — Wiz (@DaWiz_FFB) February 15, 2024

Jonathon Brooks says he’s met with the Steelers, Colts and Commanders this week. #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/08Be5cIsCZ — Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23) March 1, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The running back room looks fairly settled. Brian Robinson, Jr, Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and recent signee Austin Ekeler are under contract to be on the roster for at least the next two seasons. However, Ekeler has missed games with injury in recent seasons. Less of a load this upcoming season might help him stay healthy. The Commanders don’t need a player at the position, but might be interested in strengthening a strength.

With this running back class having no established top prospect, some speculate that Brooks will be the first one off the board. It’s possible, but it is hard to see with him suffering a torn ACL this past November. If he doesn’t go fairly early, it’s possible the Commanders would draft him late in the 3rd. Brooks could recover while Brian Robinson, Jr., Chris Rodriguez, Jr., and Austin Ekeler hold down the position. Once healthy, Brooks has the versatility to work as a third-down back, especially considering his blocking, but with upside to be an every down back.

The question is how will the Commanders make room on the roster for him. Carrying four running backs seems unlikely even though the Adam Peters’ 49ers have done it before. It’s hard to see the team cutting someone to make space for Brooks as he heals. Add his likely draft position, and it is hard to see the Commanders adding Brooks to the roster.