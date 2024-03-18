Film Session: Jayden Daniels NFL draft prospect profile

LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. Daniels's success in 2023 caught many by surprise, but it elevated him into the conversation of being drafted number two or three overall.

What to make of Jayden Daniels as a quarterback? Here are my takeaways from Daniels's LSU film.

Daniels showed a good ability to play on structure from within the pocket. LSU's offense primarily deployed half-field concepts with effective pre-snap motions. The Tigers' scheme helped Daniels process his decisions more efficiently pre- and post-snap, which worked out very well for the Tigers' offense. Daniels' good pre- and post-snap processing allowed him to play with very good timing and anticipation in LSU's offense. Daniels made many good decisions on Spot concepts, a commonly used play in Tigers' offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock's offense.

Daniels' ability to attack defenses from the pocket has improved at LSU. He is very competitive and aggressive, making tight-window throws or throwing away from leverage. Overall, Daniels displays good mental processing when working through full- and half-field progressions in the pocket and shows solid pocket maneuvering to avoid rushers before resetting his feet to make throws.

From an arm talent standpoint, his arm strength is good, and he can consistently make field-side curls and outs on the intermediate level. His completion percentage on the third level was exceptional. In 2022, Daniels' accuracy on throws with 20-plus air yards was 42 percent, and it appeared to me that many targets were receivers being underthrown or waiting for the ball to arrive rather than being able to run under the ball. In 2023, his percentage was significantly higher on those throws, completing 62 percent of his passes in 20-plus air yards. Daniels' accuracy and velocity on the move are solid but suffer some compared to his ability in the pocket. One of his more underrated qualities is his physical toughness and ability to process pressure. Daniels has shown the willingness to take big hits as a passer to move the chains.

Daniels is a very good runner on structure, primarily due to his good contact balance and vision on scrambles or keeps on RPOs. His most explosive ability comes with the threat of his legs; he has excellent athletic ability with foot speed, acceleration, and quickness. Daniels is dangerous with his burst, shifting gears and taking advantage of out-leveraged or overpursuing defenders. When plays are off-structure, he has good pocket presence to maneuver in the pocket or escape it, using his lateral agility and foot quickness to keep plays alive. His ability to exploit bad rush integrity makes him lethal to defend because he can take off at any moment if defenses are not disciplined.

There are question marks about Daniels, the most notable being his frame. Daniels has had issues protecting himself from unnecessary contact, making him vulnerable to defenders looking for that one big hit on a quarterback. I think his processing ability when extending plays outside of the pocket can improve; he can hold the ball too long versus throwing it away, so he'll have to recognize when plays are dead. Additionally, when extending plays, I think his eyes drop from downfield, escaping pressure, which sometimes leads to Daniels choosing his legs over staying with his receivers downfield.

Daniels' accuracy also drops on broken plays when forced to scramble due to pressure and throw. Something else to watch for is his touch on the short and deep level of the field. While his deep ball percentage skyrocketed from 2022 to 2023, his touch and placement on these throws are inconsistent, forcing receivers to drastically change their tracking path when adjusting to a pass.

What are your thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels? Let me know in the comments. Also, check out my YouTube Player Profile film sessions for a detailed breakdown of plays the cover my prospect profile of Daniels.