NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period is over, and the new league year start yesterday at 4pm. The Washington Commanders have added 15 new players to the team and lost seven free agents to other teams. QB Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in an exchange of multiple draft picks.

Free Agents Signed

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million

Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million

Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million

Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million

Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million

San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal

Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed

Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million

Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner - 1 year, up to $8.5m

Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman - 1-year deal

Dallas Cowboys CB Noah Igbinoghene- 1-year deal

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

DE Efe Obada - Re-signed

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Noah Igbinoghene signed to a 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/TlYlFt4oKY — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2024

Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms to sign with @Broncos pic.twitter.com/cyj0TpjvZx — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 15, 2024

Washington was in the mix but Yiadom signing with 49ers on a one-year deal. https://t.co/D83MPp4zuZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: S Kam Curl signs 2-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams#HTTChttps://t.co/ow57XlkrAS — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel signs with the Buffalo Bills#HTTChttps://t.co/9r4VpPwhV4 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Efe Obada returns for his 3rd season in burgundy & gold#HTTChttps://t.co/YBeoao9AA5 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024

The Washington Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks#HTTC https://t.co/kzd9b0WiET — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024

Back to bolster our d-line pic.twitter.com/je9UxJdwGa — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller signs with the Miami Dolphins#HTTC https://t.co/XbOMXGnPbT — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman expected to sign#HTTChttps://t.co/nWJb0SXbi9 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Isaac Yiadom is scheduled for a visit#HTTChttps://t.co/yRNzgDI85K — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 14, 2024

New: WR Jamison Crowder is re-signing with the Commanders on a 1-year deal, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.



Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeremy Reaves re-signed for two years#HTTChttps://t.co/p7eh7sitjX — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024

Let's run it back pic.twitter.com/n5n7GAhy5E — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 13, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Safety Jeremy Chinn Signed to a 1-year Deal#HTTC https://t.co/KWGYqQZy8X — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Long Snapper Tyler Ott Signed to a 3-year Deal#HTTChttps://t.co/sFo9eqfONC — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 13, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr signed#HTTC https://t.co/65NLg1rZyS — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Marcus Mariota signed to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/3pQHvHzsDw — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/dRQrb7AGb9 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/6DgAjE09vp — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/Kowi9B442u — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/eW810LiGQM — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/GvdqnJ8ClF — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/9B3ZMv1u82 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/n35ARfli5L — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed#HTTChttps://t.co/sPR3Ss9LgU — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis. Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn... Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn#HTTChttps://t.co/7A4xM9DVS8 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Waiver Claims

Trades

QB Sam Howell - Traded to the Seattle Seahawks

Cuts

LT Charles Leno, Jr.

C Nick Gates

TE Logan Thomas

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Byron Pringle

FB Alex Armah

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

EDGE James Smith-Williams

EDGE Casey Toohill

DL Abdullah Anderson

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB David Mayo

S Terrell Burgess

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered

LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered

RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered

DL David Bada - Not tendered

DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

DE Efe Obada - Re-signed

Washington Free Agents signed by another team

RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots

QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots

LG Saahdiq Charles - Signed with the Tennessee Titans

CB Kendall Fuller - Signed with the Miami Dolphins

WR Curtis Samuel - Signed with the Buffalo Bills

S Kam Curl - Signed with the Los Angeles Rams

LB Cody Barton - Signed with the Denver Broncos

