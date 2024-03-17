Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Noah Igbinoghene signed to a 1-year deal

Washington lost out to the 49ers on CB Isaac Yiadom a couple of days ago, and quickly turned their sights on other options at that critical position for the organization.
They’ve settled on adding another Cowboy, Noah Igbinoghene, a former first round draft pick selected by the Dolphins in 2020. Igbinoghene has never really lived up to his initial billing, and likely comes to Washington as a depth option.
Miami’s 2020 first-round pick. Depth CB/ST signing.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 17, 2024
Igbinoghene, the son of Nigerian T&F Olympians, converted from WR to CB at Auburn. Drafted 1-30. Never became a regular starter. Traded to Dallas last season for CB Kelvin Joseph. Played 25 def snaps. Just 24 y/o. https://t.co/MyOH0DmHxT
CB depth signing on deck as the Commanders have come to terms with Noah Igbinoghene, source confirms (@john_keim 1st).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 17, 2024
Dolphins 1st round pick in 2020 played for the Cowboys last season.
Noah Igbinoghene doing a good job of staying square, playing aggressive and using his help in the slot. pic.twitter.com/EVI5TOqpXv— DB Tips (@dbtips101) March 14, 2024
2020 Chiefs Draft Prospect: CB Noah Igbinoghene— Braden Holecek (@BradenHolecek9) March 11, 2020
In our second draft profile for today, we looked into a former WR who converted to CB. He is still raw, but the physicality and length would suit the Chiefs well. Here is our breakdown of Noah Igbinoghene.https://t.co/P3UyvnYmRu
With pick 30 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 24, 2020
He posted a great #RAS with good size, good speed, great explosiveness, okay agility at the CB position.https://t.co/x6gfI5tZ97#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/lO4XeJO8Fh
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2020
|21
|MIA
|CB
|23
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0.0
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2021
|22
|MIA
|CB
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2022
|23
|MIA
|CB
|9
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2023
|24
|DAL
|CB
|19
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|Career
|37
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0.0
|29
|25
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3 yrs
|MIA
|32
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0.0
|29
|25
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1 yr
|DAL
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
Generated 3/17/2024.
