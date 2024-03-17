Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Noah Igbinoghene signed to a 1-year deal

Washington lost out to the 49ers on CB Isaac Yiadom a couple of days ago, and quickly turned their sights on other options at that critical position for the organization.

They’ve settled on adding another Cowboy, Noah Igbinoghene, a former first round draft pick selected by the Dolphins in 2020. Igbinoghene has never really lived up to his initial billing, and likely comes to Washington as a depth option.

Igbinoghene, the son of Nigerian T&F Olympians, converted from WR to CB at Auburn. Drafted 1-30. Never became a regular starter. Traded to Dallas last season for CB Kelvin Joseph. Played 25 def snaps. Just 24 y/o. https://t.co/MyOH0DmHxT — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 17, 2024

Noah Igbinoghene doing a good job of staying square, playing aggressive and using his help in the slot. pic.twitter.com/EVI5TOqpXv — DB Tips (@dbtips101) March 14, 2024

In our second draft profile for today, we looked into a former WR who converted to CB. He is still raw, but the physicality and length would suit the Chiefs well. Here is our breakdown of Noah Igbinoghene.https://t.co/P3UyvnYmRu — Braden Holecek (@BradenHolecek9) March 11, 2020

