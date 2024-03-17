 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Noah Igbinoghene signed to a 1-year deal

New CB

By Bobby_Gould
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Washington lost out to the 49ers on CB Isaac Yiadom a couple of days ago, and quickly turned their sights on other options at that critical position for the organization.

They’ve settled on adding another Cowboy, Noah Igbinoghene, a former first round draft pick selected by the Dolphins in 2020. Igbinoghene has never really lived up to his initial billing, and likely comes to Washington as a depth option.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2020 21 MIA CB 23 16 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 5 0 0.0 13 11 2 0 0 2
2021 22 MIA CB 9 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 6 6 0 0 0 1
2022 23 MIA CB 9 9 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 10 8 2 0 0 1
2023 24 DAL CB 19 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0
Career 37 5 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 2 5 0 0.0 29 25 4 0 0 4
3 yrs MIA 32 5 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 2 5 0 0.0 29 25 4 0 0 4
1 yr DAL 5 0 0 0 0.0 0
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/17/2024.

