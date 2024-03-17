Draft Prospects Who Arrive Violently

As the initial excitement of the first wave of free agency begins to wane, and Commanders’ fans come to terms with the departure of familiar faces like Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller and Sam Howell, I thought it would be a refreshing change of pace to talk about draft prospects the Commanders might consider taking after their pick. Next week we can get back to the ongoing discussion about which QB to take 2nd overall, or whether it would be better to trade back and pick an offensive tackle.

Among the major changes this offseason, the Commanders have a new defensive-minded head coach and a new defensive coordinator. While it is not entirely clear what Joe Whitt Jr’s defense will look like in Washington, it is a fair bet that it will be based on the Dallas defense for which he was the defensive backs coach.

The Cowboy’s scheme under Quinn drew on the basic elements of his Legion of Boom defense in Seattle. It was a 4-3 base backed by cover-1 (man coverage, single high free safety), cover-2 (two deep safeties/five under zone coverage with a LB dropping deep) or cover-3 (three deep/four under zone coverage) on nearly all defensive snaps.

Schematically, the defense was fairly simple. The key to its effectiveness was using misdirection to disguise coverages, combined with multiple pressure looks and stunts, twists and slants on the defensive line to keep offenses off balance. This article from Blogging the Boys is a great, concise summary of how Quinn made it work so effectively.

While it is not entirely clear yet how Whitt will put his personal stamp on the defense, his introductory press conference made one central tenet of his defensive philosophy clear:

DC, here is message from your new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. that should excite you. @Commanders #NFL pic.twitter.com/yZXUy0cWiI — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) February 15, 2024

In this article, I would like to focus on that last line:

3-4, 4-3 ... everyone plays the same coverages. Structure doesn’t matter. The main thing that matters is are we going to arrive violently and turn the ball over and disrupt these quarterbacks.

In order to transform the Commanders’ defense, Whitt will need some skillsets that are not on the current roster, as well as some long-term replacements for the short-term solutions that Peters found him in free agency. These include:

Athletic linemen with the ability to move around the defensive front

Edge rushers with a longer shelf life

Physically imposing press-man cover corners

A true deep cover free safety

Linebackers who can cover

Linebackers, safeties, and even corners who can blitz

In addition to those skillsets, to realize Whitt’s vision of a physical, attacking defense, Adam Peters will need to find him players who seek out contact and arrive at the point of contact with malevolent intentions.

This article highlights draft prospects who align with Whitt’s defensive philosophy, primarily focussing on players who should be available after the Commanders’ first pick, which I assume will be used on offense. Nearly all of these players are on the Commanders’ radar, as indicated by prospect meetings sourced from Scott and Ken’s Pre-draft meetings/visits tracker. Consensus prospect ranks are from The Athletic’s 2024 NFL Draft Consensus Board. Prospects who have been profiled on Hogs Haven are linked to their HH draft profiles.

Trench Warfare Specialists

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

6-0.5, 297 lbs, 4.87 40, RAS 8.95

2023 Stats: 14 games, 22 tackles, 21 stops, 8.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 45 pressures

Consensus Rank: 19

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

The first of the violent arrivals is likely to go between the Commanders’ first two picks. I included him because you never know what can happen on draft day, and because he is a kind of player I would love to see in burgundy and gold.

Murphy might remind Whitt of a bulked up and twitchier version of Osa Odighizuwa, his most utilized DT in Dallas, who turned out to be an insane value in the third round of the 2021 draft. Murphy uses a combination of elite first step quickness, strength and balance to shoot gaps and blow up plays behind the line. As a pass rusher, he uses violent hand strikes to defeat blockers and mounts a relentless assault on the pocket employing a variety of rush approaches joined with smooth transitions and counterattacks.

Would the Commanders draft a DT this high, with two premium starters at the position already on the roster? In 2023, Dan Quinn employed a rotation of four DTs splitting time nearly evenly after Odighizuwa. The Commanders currently only have two DTs that worry offensive coordinators, so they are probably in the market for one or two more. But probably not this early in the draft.

Jer’zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois

6-2, 304 lbs

2023 Stats: 12 games, 48 tackles, 32 stops, 8.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 43 pressures

Consensus Rank: 23

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

From the Draft Network’s profile:

Johnny Newton is an active, quick-handed striker who lands punches with precision. His hand speed is impressive as he is both active as the aggressor and reactive as a counterpuncher. He has multiple techniques in his bag to defeat blocks quickly—cross-chops, double-hand swipes, hesitations, and swims, to name a few. Newton is an educated defender and pass rusher.

I don’t know if he’d be a better boxer or football player, but either way, he’s a fighter. Newton is another prospect who is likely to fall between Washington’s first two picks. If he does somehow land with them, Whitt will be getting a compact muscular DT with the athleticism and quickness you’d expect from a defensive end and a relentless attacking mindset on the field.

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

6-4, 294 lbs, 4.89 40, RAS 9.90 (2nd in class)

2023 Stats: 12 games, 19 tackles, 17 stops, 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 26 pressures

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

Consensus Rank: 76

Orhorhoro is an uber athletic defensive lineman with a belligerent disposition on the field. He has a lean, muscular build and uses explosiveness and leverage to win battles in the trenches. One of the weaknesses listed in his draft profile is that he can tend to get too caught up in one on one battles as he seeks to finish off opponents. Of all the weakness for a DT to have, that’s one of the better ones.

His quickness, strength, athleticism and leverage allow him to win those battles in the pass rush and run defense. Orhorhoro is still developing his game and has potential to continue improving at the next level. He has the versatility to play all over the line, which will appeal to Whitt, and excels as an interior pass rusher and run defender.

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

6-4, 292 lbs, 4.78 40, RAS 9.88 (3rd in class)

2023 Stats: 13 games, 36 tackles, 26 stops, 9 TFL, 6 sacks, 28 pressures

Consensus Rank: 86

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Fiske is moving up draft boards after posting one of the standout performances at the Combine. He is an undersized interior lineman who wins with exceptional athleticism and a high-octane motor. He creates fierce impact at the point of attack with hip explosion and uses a strong punch and active hands to get around blockers. Offensive linemen can be overwhelmed by his relentless, frenetic violence. On the flip side, he is vulnerable to being absorbed and neutralized by larger blockers and double teams.

Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

6-2, 320 lbs

2023 Stats: 11 games, 39 tackles, 24 stops, 3 sacks, 40 pressures

Commanders’ Meetings: Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine

BrisVegas Projection: Rounds 4-5

Boyd is a small school sleeper who got scouts’ attention at the Shrine game. His game is about strength, power and aggression. Boyd is a proficient hand fighter who uses explosiveness off the line, with quickness and lateral mobility to disrupt the backfield. In the pass rush, Boyd’s bull rush and violent hands allow him to push through double teams and collapse the pocket. His versatility to play 1-technique and 3-technique aligns with Whitt’s use of multiple fronts and pressure looks.

Roughing the Passer

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

6-3, 254 lbs, 4.48 40, RAS 9.70 (2nd in class)

2023 Stats: 10 games, 13 tackles, 12 stops, 7.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 26 pressures

Consensus Rank: 28

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

The Gaithersburg native probably put himself out of the Commanders’ reach with a standout performance at the Combine. Nevertheless, he could become available in a trade-back scenario. Or perhaps he will drop because his projection wasn’t up to the level of some of the prospects ranked after him.

Robinson’s athletic profile draws comps to former teammate Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. He overwhelms OTs with explosive burst and a powerful bullrush, and turns tight corners to get to the QB. He also sets a firm edge and has elite speed to disrupt plays in the backfield and chase down runners.

Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri

6-5, 285 lbs, 4.95 40, RAS 8.66 (DT)

2023 Stats: 12 games, 29 tackles, 27 stops, 14 TFL, 9 sacks, 42 pressures

Consensus Rank: 43

Robinson has ideal size and length to be a force on the edge. His game is all about strength and power. He jars blockers with his hands and uses his long arms and upper body strength to shed blocks quickly. He can play out of control at times and needs to develop a repertoire of pass rush moves. He has the size and strength to move inside, as an interior pass rusher and would give Whitt a chess piece on the line to keep offenses off-balance.

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

6-4, 247 lbs, 4.74 40, RAS 9.0

2023 Stats: 13 games, 36 tackles, 26 stops, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 33 pressures

Consensus Rank: 58

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

Chop’s teammate Adisa Isaac, doesn’t have quite the same eye popping measurables, but he was a lot more productive on the field. Isaac is a hard charging edge rusher with a non-stop motor to give offensive tackles hell. He explodes out of his stance with good instincts and a good hand strike to get off blocks. He is quick to beat tackles inside and blow up run plays. He will need to add some strength to and bulk for the next level.

Isaac was a team captain at Penn State and leads by example, which might earn him a gold helmet from Adam Peters.

Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

6-3, 267 lbs, 4.75 40, RAS 9.54 (DT)

2023 Stats: 10 games, 51 tackles, 35 stops, 7.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 37 pressures

Consensus Rank: 71

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine, Team Pro Day

Kneeland is a forceful rusher who packs a violent initial punch to get off blockers and create openings to get to the QB or ball carriers. A strong bull rush allows him to push the pocket. For a power rusher, he runs well with fluidity to change directions and sift through traffic. He is capable of playing as a 4-3 DE or standing up as a 3-4 OLB to suit Whitt’s defensive schemes.

Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

6-3, 283 lbs, 4.85 40, RAS 8.54 (DT)

2023 Stats: 14 games, 19 tackles, 16 stops, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 46 pressures

Consensus Rank: 74

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine, Team Pro Day

Dorlus is a big, powerful edge defender who can play standing up or with a hand down. He arrives with a violent punch to jolt tackles and tight ends and get off block attempts. He follows up on the initial strike with heavy swipes and slaps to beat would be blockers into submission. He uses brute strength to destroy faint hearted block attempts. His production at Oregon did not match his ability, but he has the physical tools to develop at the next level. Some teams might want him to add weight and switch to a full-time role as a 3-technique.

Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

6-1, 248 lbs, 4.57 40, RAS 8.45

2023 Stats: 12 games, 36 tackles, 29 stops, 17 TFL, 14 sacks, 64 pressures

MIBV Projection: Rounds 4-5

Commanders’ Meetings: East-West Shrine, Combine

Kamara doesn’t have the measurables teams look for in an edge rusher, but is a really good football player. He had outstanding career production racking up 21.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles in his last two seasons. He plays with force and aggression when attacking the block. He uses violent hands, lower body drive and a relentless motor to get into the pocket and level the quarterback. He plays with leverage in the run game to get under blocker and sneak into gaps.

Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech

6-6, 278, 4.67 40, RAS 9.93 (1st among DEs)

2023 Stats: 12 games, 33 tackles, 28 stops, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 27 pressures

MIBV Projection: Rounds 6-7

Cole has ideal size and elite athleticism for the position, but is developmental project for the NFL. Arm length afficionados will swoon at this 7’ 3” wingspan. Even in his raw state, Cole uses exceptional first step quick, long arms and a strong punch and active hands to defeat blocks. If he can add lower body strength and develop his pass rush technique, he could be a monster for the Commanders in time.

Linebackers Matter Again

Edgerrin Cooper, OLB, Texas A&M

6-2, 230 lbs, 4.51 40, RAS 9.26

2023 Stats: 12 games, 75 tackles, 56 stops, 17 TFL, 10 sacks, 27 pressures, 0 INT, 2 PBU

Consensus Rank: 40

Commanders’ Meetings: East West Shrine, Combine

Cooper is what this list is all about. He profiles as a highly physical defender with elite speed who plays like his hair is on fire, lighting up ball carriers and leaving a trail of destruction. He plays with agility to avoid blocks and navigate traffic and is skilled at spying mobile QBs, sniffing out screens and blitzing and does an adequate job in zone coverage. PFF gives him the highest defensive grade (90.8) in the LB draft class. But most importantly, according to Lance Zierlein, he “brings the thunder as a forceful striker”. Exactly what Whitt needs to set the tone in the middle of the field.

Payton Wilson, MLB, NC State

6-4, 233 lbs, 4.43 40, RAS 9.81 (1st in class)

2023 Stats: 12 games, 123 tackles, 67 stops, 17.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 22 pressures, 3 INT, 3 PBU

Consensus Rank: 51

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Wilson is a modern linebacker. For the benefit of Commander’s fans who might not be familiar with the concept, that means he’s fast, super athletic and great in pass coverage.

Wilson plays with excellent instincts and scheme recognition which allows him to shoot gaps and make stops. He is a former all-state wrestler and plays with physicality and a desire for contact. But he lacks the play strength to make a living taking on lead blocks. He adds value as a blitzer, which is sure to appeal to Whitt.

PFF gives Wilson the second highest overall defensive grade in the LB class (89.9) as well as the 2nd highest coverage grade (90.4, 3-way tie). On 37 targets, he allowed 47.2 Passer Rating in coverage.

What could drop Wilson down draft boards is an extensive injury history dating back to high school.

Junior Colson, MLB, Michigan

6-2, 238 lbs

2023 Stats: 15 games, 102 tackles, 36 stops, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 13 pressures, 0 INT, 1 PBU

Consensus Rank: 63

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

Colson plays middle linebacker with speed and explosiveness. He has good strength to stack and shed lead blocks and lays the wood as a tackler, rarely allowing broken tackles (4.4% Missed Tackle Rate, 2nd in class). He has questionable instincts and will need to learn to play more decisively and trigger early on run plays. He plays with good awareness and reaction speed in zone coverage.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

6-0, 228 lbs

2023 Stats: 12 games, 77 tackles, 37 stops, 15 TFL, 7 sacks, 28 pressures, 2 INT, 2 PBU

Consensus Rank: 65

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

From the Draft Network’s scouting report:

Trotter Jr. arrives with a violent temperament and has enough power in his tackles to knock ball-carriers back or stop them immediately.

What more do you need to know?

Trotter is a better football player than a Combine tester. What he lacks in size and speed, he makes up for with elite football IQ and instincts to slip blocks and get to ball carriers. In 2023, Trotter packed the stat sheet with 88 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 INT, including a pick-six, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. I would not be surprised to see him go earlier. If not, he could be a great value in the middle or later half of Day 2.

James Williams, LB(S), Miami

6-4, 231 lbs, 4.65 40

2023 Stats: 12 games, 75 tackles, 15 stops, 0.5 TFL, 0 sacks, 6 pressures, 1 INT, 3 PBU

MIBV Projection: Rounds 5-7

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Williams played safety at Miami, but worked out with the linebackers at the Combine. In college, he was a physical safety who punished ball carriers on run blitzes and receivers in coverage. He has the explosiveness and anticipation to blow up plays in the backfield to get to the ball to stop runners short. He has good man cover skills and ideal size to cover tight ends and running backs running routes. It is likely to take him some time to learn a new position for the NFL, but he has the tools to excel as a nickel linebacker. Williams has an ideal athletic profile for special teams.

New Legion of Boom

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

5-11.5, 186 lbs

2023 Stats: 14 games, 11 stops, 0 INT, 5 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 48.7

Consensus Rank: 37

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine, Team Pro Day

Lassiter is scheme versatile to play in press-man coverage and zone, which will be music to Whitt’s ears. Like Rakestraw he make up for lack of ideal size with violent combativeness at the catch point and aggressive run support. He is a hard-nosed competitor.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

5-10.5, 198 lbs, 4.47 40

2023 Stats: 12 games, 58 tackles, 13 stops, 2 INT, 5 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 34.0

Consensus Rank: 52

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine, Team Pro Day

Georgia played Bullard as a big (a.k.a. buffalo) nickel with run support and modest man cover duties, essentially the same role that Kam Curl played for the Commanders. Bullard plays with intelligence and instincts to diagnose plays and get to the ball. When he arrives at the point of attack, he attacks blockers with a stiff punch to separate and accelerates through ball carriers as a tackler.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

5-11, 203 lbs, 4.65 40, RAS 2.09

2023 Stats: 10 games, 63 tackles, 13 stops, 5 INT, 2 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 118.4

Consensus Rank: 54

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Kinchens upholds Miami’s tradition as an enforcer between the hashes. According to Lance Zierlein, he “is a willing run supporter near the box, hits with message-sending purpose over the middle, and plays with outstanding range as a high safety”. He was very productive in pass defense, generating 11 interceptions and 11 pass breakups over his last two seasons at Miami. He will need to clean up mental mistakes for the next level. A poor 40 time at the Combine could cause him to slide despite plenty of great game tape. As a result, he might become a bargain even later than projected.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

6-1, 189 lbs

2023 Stats: 12 games, 14 stops, 2 INT, 6 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 54.8

Consensus Rank: 55

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

Tampa is a long, physical corner who uses a strong punch to redirect receivers in press coverage. He plays with good instincts and quickness to stay with receivers underneath in zone coverage, but may lack the top end speed to stay with NFL receivers on deep routes. He could find a place covering slot receivers and underneath zones in Whitt’s cover-3 looks. He is a devastating hitter in coverage and in run support.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

6-2, 211 lbs, RAS 8.94

2023 Stats: 12 games, 81 tackles, 34 stops, 3 sacks, 8 pressures, 2 INT, 4 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 73.3

Consensus Rank: 64

Commanders’ Meetings: Combine

Hicks has the size and playstyle at safety that will remind Dan Quinn of his days in Seattle. Hicks plays in the box and can cover tight ends, making him another potential replacement for Kam Curl. He is a straight line mover who may struggle to cover shifty receivers, but plays with good instincts and ball skills in coverage, and a strong closing burst to jar receivers and running backs. He had 3 interceptions, including a pick-six, and 10 pass breakups in his final 2 years in college.

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

6-2, 206, 4.45 40, RAS 9.87 (1st in class)

2023 Stats: 11 games, 60 tackles, 22 stops, 3 sacks, 12 pressures, 2 INT, 1 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 67.8

Consensus Rank: 96

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Bishop is an instinctual safety who plays with an enforcer mentality near the line of scrimmage. He diagnoses plays in run support and is always around the ball. He is an exceptional tackler who looks to annihilate ball carriers and receivers who cross his zone. He has man coverage ability against tight ends but can become a liability in deep coverage on faster receivers.

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

6-4, 194 lbs, 4.50 40, RAS 8.54

2023 Stats: 12 games, 12 stops, 3 INT, 8 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 41.6

Consensus Rank: 98

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine, Team Pro Day

The Upper Marlboro product is an cornerback with the size and physicality of a safety and may conjure memories of Dan Quinn’s backfield in Seattle. His technique needs some work and he has room to improve at the next level. He uses his length and strength to jam receivers at the line in press coverage. His size and aggression give him the advantage on contested catches. He also excels rushing the passer on blitzes. Jackson is a developmental prospect with huge upside for the middle rounds.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

5-11, 187, 4.39 40, RAS 9.57 (4th in class)

2023 Stats: 12 games, 10 stops, 1 INT, 0 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 65.7

MIBV Projection: Round 4

Commanders’ Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Melton was a great player on a terrible team and might be a bargain find in the middle rounds as a result. He’s a versatile inside/outside corner with good size and blistering speed. He is good in press coverage and excels in zone, where exceptional instincts and ball skills allow him to jump routes and make plays on the ball. The Draft Network describes him as “a physical and fearless defender who will stick his face in the fire versus the run”.

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

5-10, 184, 4.54 40, RAS 5.79

2023 Stats: 7 games, 13 stops, 0 INT, 1 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 84.0

MIBV Projection: Round 5

Commanders Meetings: Senior Bowl, Combine

Smith-Wade is a smaller, slenderly built CB, who plays bigger than his size with a blend of competitive toughness and outstanding coverage skills. He played predominantly outside in coverage, but projects to a slot and underneath zone defender in the NFL.

Smith-Wade is sticky in press-man coverage and gets into receivers to prevent separation and uses exceptional closing burst to shut down receivers and prevent yards after the catch. He has excellent play recognition in run support and is a willing and capable tackler despite his size.

He will need to work on being less grabby in coverage to avoid penalties, and has some work to do to clean up his footwork and few technique issues in coverage.

Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

6-2, 215 lbs, 4.51 40, RAS 9.20 (4th among FS)

2023 Stats: 15 games, 107 tackles, 10 stops, 2 INT, 7 PBU, Opp. Passer Rating 82.1

MIBV Projection: Rounds 5-7

Commanders’ Meetings: East West Shrine, Combine

Hampton’s build, athletic profile and demeanor in coverage is cut from the cloth of the original Legion of Boom. And like most of Quinn’s original Boomers, he should be available later in the draft.

Hampton has imposing size and incredible length (6-7 wingspan). His best role is as a split safety, where he uses good play recognition and instincts to make plays on the ball. And of course, the reason he is on this list is that he outmuscles receivers to make contested catches and delivers punishing tackles on receivers and ball carriers.

He will need to improve his angles to the ball and clean up his technique in coverage and run support to compete for starting time. Until then, he profiles as an ideal special teamer.

