Marshawn Lloyd would be a great addition to Washington’s backfield

Marshawn Lloyd, RB

School: USC | Conference: PAC 12

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 5’9” / 209 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5

Player Comp: Jerick McKinnon/D’Andre Swift

College Statistics

Player Overview

Marshawn Lloyd began his college career in Columbia, South Carolina, at the east coast USC and ended his career in LA, at the west coast one. He played three seasons at South Carolina, red-shirting in 2020, and then making appearances in 21 games over the next two seasons. Lloyd first entered the transfer portal in late 2021, after the Gamecock’s offense struggled that season, and was quickly contacted by the Trojans, even going so far as to have conversations with their star QB Caleb Williams, at the time.

Eventually, Williams won him over:

“Honestly, Caleb told me, he said let’s — he texted me, he said, ‘Come here now. Let’s go to the league,’ he said, ‘Let’s win a national championship. Let’s go to the league.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go. I’m all for it.’ It was just a great conversation,” revealed the freshly minted USC running back.

In LA, Lloyd proceeded to put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, and was a key part of the offense, despite suffering and undisclosed injury that caused him to miss a bit of time. Lloyd had a stellar week at the Senior Bowl last month, and received rave reviews, including this one from analyst Jordan Reid:

“Running back is one of the hardest positions to stand out in when participating at these all-star games, but the most consistent of the bunch has been USC’s MarShawn Lloyd. He really impressed during the team portion of practice, displaying burst. And he had a cutback move at one point that resulted in a lot of excitement from the crowd. He ran for 820 yards and nine scores this season. Lloyd carries a fourth-round grade, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he’s selected in the third.”

Strengths

Has a great first-cut ability.

Excellent, break away speed.

Possesses nice hands out of the backfield.

Is tough to tackle.

Has a high football IQ as a pass protector.

Weaknesses

Has had some injury issues in the past (ACL 2020).

Needs to take what’s available to him more frequently, rather than forcing runs.

Has to continue to work on ball security.

Let’s See His Work

Love the skillset that MarShawn Lloyd will provide an NFL offense. Ran a 4.46 at 220 pounds and is able to create plays like this. Fun player man! pic.twitter.com/ITCrfq20KQ — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 11, 2024

Here was my interview with USC RB Marshawn Lloyd ( @m_lloyd_2).



This was recorded last Wednesday so he met with Washington over the last week and looks forward to getting better and improving his game post-senior bowl #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ROhtpWxBn9 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 5, 2024

I've been going back and forth on this all week and I have to do it- here's my All Senior Bowl Team



RB-

Marshawn Lloyd (USC)

Daijun Edwards (UGA)



WR-

Roman Wilson (Michigan)

Brenden Rice (USC)

Ladd McConkey (UGA)



TE-

Theo Johnson (Penn State)



And QB...Carter Bradley pic.twitter.com/esTJtDBNlx — Jason Allwine (@JFootballwine) February 2, 2024

MarShawn Lloyd is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 189 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/3vWEB3NIzf pic.twitter.com/tbE4yRGGjg — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

How He Would Fit

With a running back room of Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, and Austin Ekeler, I suspect many Washington fans feel as though the unit is both complete and one of the most solid on the team. And, they’d have a point. That said, Robinson only has two more years on his rookie deal, and Ekeler is cuttable after this season if he fails to come back from last season’s injury issues.

Washington’s offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, who spent time coaching with USC last season, probably knows Lloyd just about as well as anyone, and will provide the front office a critical window into his skillset. The young running back is far less in the Robinson/Rodriguez mold, and much closer to the sort of back that Ekeler is. Having him as groomed depth could be a wise move for the future.

In what’s being deemed a relatively weak RB class, Lloyd looks like one of the better options, and while I certainly wouldn’t be interested in reaching for him, if he manages to fall into Day 3 of the draft, I’d absolutely like for the team to take a look.