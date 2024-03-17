 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marshawn Lloyd would be a great addition to Washington’s backfield

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By Bobby_Gould
/ new
NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lloyd, RB
School: USC | Conference: PAC 12
College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 5’9” / 209 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-5

Player Comp: Jerick McKinnon/D’Andre Swift

College Statistics

Rushing & Receiving Table
Rushing Receiving Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2020 South Carolina SEC FR RB 0 0 0
*2021 South Carolina SEC FR RB 12 64 228 3.6 1 3 44 14.7 0 67 272 4.1 1
*2022 South Carolina SEC SO 9 111 573 5.2 9 18 176 9.8 2 129 749 5.8 11
*2023 USC Pac-12 SR RB 11 116 820 7.1 9 13 232 17.8 0 129 1052 8.2 9
Career Overall 291 1621 5.6 19 34 452 13.3 2 325 2073 6.4 21
South Carolina 175 801 4.6 10 21 220 10.5 2 196 1021 5.2 12
USC 116 820 7.1 9 13 232 17.8 0 129 1052 8.2 9
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/17/2024.

Player Overview

Marshawn Lloyd began his college career in Columbia, South Carolina, at the east coast USC and ended his career in LA, at the west coast one. He played three seasons at South Carolina, red-shirting in 2020, and then making appearances in 21 games over the next two seasons. Lloyd first entered the transfer portal in late 2021, after the Gamecock’s offense struggled that season, and was quickly contacted by the Trojans, even going so far as to have conversations with their star QB Caleb Williams, at the time.

Eventually, Williams won him over:

“Honestly, Caleb told me, he said let’s — he texted me, he said, ‘Come here now. Let’s go to the league,’ he said, ‘Let’s win a national championship. Let’s go to the league.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go. I’m all for it.’ It was just a great conversation,” revealed the freshly minted USC running back.

In LA, Lloyd proceeded to put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, and was a key part of the offense, despite suffering and undisclosed injury that caused him to miss a bit of time. Lloyd had a stellar week at the Senior Bowl last month, and received rave reviews, including this one from analyst Jordan Reid:

“Running back is one of the hardest positions to stand out in when participating at these all-star games, but the most consistent of the bunch has been USC’s MarShawn Lloyd. He really impressed during the team portion of practice, displaying burst. And he had a cutback move at one point that resulted in a lot of excitement from the crowd. He ran for 820 yards and nine scores this season. Lloyd carries a fourth-round grade, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he’s selected in the third.”

Strengths

  • Has a great first-cut ability.
  • Excellent, break away speed.
  • Possesses nice hands out of the backfield.
  • Is tough to tackle.
  • Has a high football IQ as a pass protector.

Weaknesses

  • Has had some injury issues in the past (ACL 2020).
  • Needs to take what’s available to him more frequently, rather than forcing runs.
  • Has to continue to work on ball security.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

With a running back room of Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez, and Austin Ekeler, I suspect many Washington fans feel as though the unit is both complete and one of the most solid on the team. And, they’d have a point. That said, Robinson only has two more years on his rookie deal, and Ekeler is cuttable after this season if he fails to come back from last season’s injury issues.

Washington’s offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, who spent time coaching with USC last season, probably knows Lloyd just about as well as anyone, and will provide the front office a critical window into his skillset. The young running back is far less in the Robinson/Rodriguez mold, and much closer to the sort of back that Ekeler is. Having him as groomed depth could be a wise move for the future.

In what’s being deemed a relatively weak RB class, Lloyd looks like one of the better options, and while I certainly wouldn’t be interested in reaching for him, if he manages to fall into Day 3 of the draft, I’d absolutely like for the team to take a look.

Poll

When would you draft Marshawn Lloyd?

view results
  • 15%
    Round 3
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    Round 4
    (8 votes)
  • 50%
    Round 5
    (16 votes)
  • 9%
    Not interested in an RB
    (3 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...