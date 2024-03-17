Zak Zinter Is a stud, but does he fit the Commanders’ scheme?

Zak Zinter, OG

School: University of Michigan | Conference: Big 10

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23 in April

Height / Weight: 6’5 7/8” | 322 lbs

Arm Length/ Hand Size: 33 ½” | 9 3/8”

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Graham Glasgow, Gabe Jackson

Player Overview

Zak Zinter is one of my favorite players in the 2024 draft at any position. He played four years at right guard for Michigan, improving each year. Note this: he did not allow a sack or QB hit in 2023, and only 5 pressures. He was highly decorated for his performance: he was a unanimous first-team All-American, a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, a Rotary Lombardi award semifinalist, and an Outland Trophy semifinalist. He also displayed leadership (team Captain) and intelligence (three-time Academic All American first or second team). He is a top five guard in this year’s draft on almost every listing.

He was projected as a first rounder by several draftniks (including Mel Kiper) by mid-2023. However, in his final regular season game, he suffered a gruesome injury against Ohio State, breaking both his tibia and fibula. The uncertainty surrounding the injury dropped his draft status, as it was unclear how well and how quickly he would recover. However, he came to the Combine and moved around well, and said that he would be cleared to begin working out to rebuild strength in his leg very soon. Since he should be ready to play in training camp, his stock has risen again.

Strengths

Great height, weight, and length at G

Very strong in upper and lower body, plays very tough and somewhat nasty

Good technique: heavy hands, powerful punch, latches onto defenders, quick off the snap, takes good angles to the second level

Very smart player: hands off defenders well, takes out two defenders by himself in several plays

Pulls often and effectively

Weaknesses

His height can make it hard for him to get low and makes it possible for shorter defenders to get leverage on him

Occasionally bends at the waist and drops his head; coaching can address those common issues

Not very fast or especially quick; speed rushers can get past him

Doesn’t always connect with his second level targets

Let’s See His Work

Highlights:

Penn State Game:

How He Fits on the Commanders

Zinter is likely to have a long and successful NFL career, but he may not be a fit with the Commanders. The first issue is that he has played exclusively at right guard, and that position is manned by Sam Cosmi, the most capable OL for the Commanders. Presumably Zinter could learn the left guard position quickly, but there would be minor uncertainty until he does it. However, I would expect that he would start from the first game and that he would be the most talented left guard this team has had in a very long time.

A more important issue is scheme fit. It is still not clear whether the Commanders will use a power scheme, a zone blocking system, or a blend of the two. Zinter fits a power scheme (like Michigan’s) best; his game is about size, length, and strength. He dominates opponents physically. His average athleticism makes it harder to see him in a zone system, which is more about quickness, lateral movement, and finesse. My judgement is that he could play in either system but would be better in a power system. However, the type of scheme that the coaches favor could influence whether and how early they take him.

Finally, if the Commanders signed Nick Allegretti to start at LG, it may not make sense to draft Zinter. Current projections indicate that he will go in the second or third round of the draft. Zinter should be an early if not immediate starter. It would make more sense to wait a round or two to take a developmental guard if both starting of the Commanders’ positions are locked up, and to use the pick on another position of higher need.