All aTwitter: 17 March 2024 - Commanders options seem to narrow with Justin Fields traded to Steelers

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
DAWG.@frankluvu7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YWOuNNijIX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 16, 2024
Commanders been busy. The comings and goings (link to our tracker below):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2024
Incoming/Staying
QB Marcus Mariota
RB Austin Ekeler
WR Jamison Crowder*
TE Zach Ertz
C Tyler Biadasz
G Nick Allegretti
DL Dorance Armstrong
DL Dante Fowler Jr.
DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Efe Obada*
LB…
THE NFL REPORT! What is the fallout from Washington acquiring another mid-high draft pick in the deal that sent QB Sam Howell to Seattle? @washingtonpost Commanders beat writer @NickiJhabvala explains! Watch this complete interview and so more on YouTube: https://t.co/OFA9S3Xjxi pic.twitter.com/uEHFxLI8Go— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 15, 2024
#Vikings get:— Schmitty Sports Takes (@UTee_Time) March 16, 2024
- From WAS #2 overall#Commanders get:
- From LAC #5 overall
- From MIN #23 overall
- From MIN 1st Rd (‘25)
- From MIN 2nd Rd (‘26)#Chargers get:
- From MIN #11 overall
- From WAS #36 overall
- From WAS #78 overall
Who says no? pic.twitter.com/daftHzNhRY
Trying to tell ya https://t.co/ehtx9Wxmoh— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 15, 2024
Addressing this only because umpteen folks have asked.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2024
While this is lying and misdirection season, I'm told there is nothing to this Greg Newsome-Commanders noise.
CB remains a need. Washington has been trying in FA, but nothing yet. https://t.co/zDjKtF6BKi
Newsome, like Jamin Davis, is eligible for a 5th year. Browns have until first week of May to make a decision. I don't know enough about his career to date for an opinion on what Cleveland will/should do. If they do trade him, that's likely cause they don't want the 5th year, so…— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2024
Trade condition update: The 2025 6th-round pick that the Steelers traded to the Bears for Justin Fields will become a 4th-round pick if he plays in 51 percent of the plays this season, per source. https://t.co/mwHyivli7I— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
The Steelers went from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for almost nothing.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 16, 2024
While I don’t love Wilson or Fields, that’s good business.
We have agreed to trade Justin Fields to the Steelers, pending physical.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
We have acquired QB Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick. @BordasLaw— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2024
: https://t.co/ciLZkmSMgO pic.twitter.com/gXj88A71ja
Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5— Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024
Smart move by the Steelers. They have insurance for Russell Wilson and it didn't cost much at all. If Russell struggles or gets hurt, they have arguably the best backup in the entire league.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 16, 2024
Some people had Fields going to the Steelers from the beginning.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 17, 2024
Some people had Russ to the Steelers.
I doubt that ANYONE thought the answer was both.
Commanders fans can now officially stop talking about Caleb coming home— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 17, 2024
With the first overall pick… pic.twitter.com/Pj4pNvPTlk— PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2024
Arthur Smith, who went from Ryan Tannehill to Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder, now is tasked with unearthing what’s left of Russell Wilson and what’s not been unearthed in Justin Fields - a QB he once could have drafted but whom he had no real interest— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 16, 2024
Chicago gave up a 1st, 4th and two 5ths to move up in the 1st for Justin Fields, then traded him for a conditional 6th.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 17, 2024
Washington moved back (twice) and drafted Sam Howell in the 5th, then traded him in a pick swap to turn a 4th and 6th into a 3rd and 5th.
Same league that doesn’t want Justin Fields for anything more than a conditional 4th wants to take Jayden Daniels second overall.— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 17, 2024
It’s very odd!
"I think a lot of teams are trying to trade for L'Jarius Sneed but nothing has happened..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2024
It's a challenging trade to make and finding the right value with a new contract" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UKkoHJcH1K
Has to be the number one concern with Daniels. Has to learn how to protect himself. Too often he has situations where he could easily slide or get out of bounds and every time he tries to cut inside for more yards, exposing himself to hits like this https://t.co/nbQptid50p— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 16, 2024
Nobody in this class looks faster on tape than Xavier Legette.— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 15, 2024
I’m not terribly high on him as a prospect, but the ability to make fast guys look not fast is increasingly valuable in today’s NFL.
(via @RAanalytics) pic.twitter.com/2MQpsi7d4n
#Commanders might have to draft a CB this year…should Adam Peters prioritize drafting Nate Wiggins? pic.twitter.com/bWApKu9iAJ— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 17, 2024
Chop Robinson is one of the main dominos when assessing whether there will be a desired Edge for Commanders at 36, imo.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 16, 2024
Getting harder to see Chop there at 36.
Comparable OTs, another story. Washington has loaded up on DE in FA. Appears content on waiting for help in the draft. https://t.co/Myh7bfi5k1
Justin Fields still remembers that night the refs "cheated" a win from the #Bears in Pittsburgh...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2024
Fields also said that Pittsburgh is one of his favorite stadiums to play in.
Now it's his new home.
( @The33rdTeamFB)pic.twitter.com/X0sMcFMrDx
He's arrived.#GoHawks x @Delta pic.twitter.com/BDshpEgbne— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 15, 2024
Didn’t say exactly that, Mr. III. Said I see similarities in ability, particularly around field vision. Also, a hometown story is nice optics, but newspaper clippings don’t win ball games. https://t.co/F2vNGO9p2S— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 15, 2024
Congrats Frederick…shot lights out all night. Totally deserved it. Congrats also to @WhitmanBB on another terrific season under Coach Lun highlighted by an all-time memorable shot. https://t.co/5oYr26QOnZ— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) March 17, 2024
Congrats to the @HUMensBB team!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 16, 2024
For the second straight year, Howard is going dancing in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bison beat Delaware St. 70-67, in the MEAC Conference title game.
Heck of a job by head coach Kenny Blakeney. A powerhouse has been built in D.C.! pic.twitter.com/9OQH4hLJn1
Tearing up. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for us. Proud isn’t even close to what I’m feeling right now!!! #VCURams #A10semis— Erinn Doyle (@erinn_doyle) March 16, 2024
https://t.co/nWX3XsgrSR
The NWSL is back this weekend (!!) and after an offseason of change, the Washington Spirit is still a work in progress.— Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) March 15, 2024
New coach(es), new faces, new colors, new project. Here’s a @PostSports primer from me on how this season is shaping up: https://t.co/jlhKYG9k40
“Dad, how good was Aaron Donald?”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 15, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/Ep0TOCHFdp
Best fictional video games from The Simpsons— Criminalsimpsons (@Criminalsimpson) March 15, 2024
1. Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge pic.twitter.com/YDrXZ53UTO
In the face of defeat, let perseverance be your guide. pic.twitter.com/rVdTBDPzYM— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 15, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...