Is there a role in the Commanders’ secondary for Jaden Hicks?

Jaden Hicks, S

School: Washington State | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 215 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4

Player Comparison: Ronnie Harrison

College Statistics

Player Overview

A native of Las Vegas, Jaden Hicks was one of the best high school players in the state of Nevada. The three-star recruit would choose to play for Washington State over several schools out west like Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State. In 2021, Hicks only appeared in one game as he redshirted. The next season, Hicks rose up the ranks quickly, seeing action in all 13 of the Cougars’ games and starting 11 of them. His productivity earned his Freshman All-American honors. Hicks continued his productive ways in 2023 with nearly the same number of tackles, but bettering his tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions from the previous season. He would be named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.

Strengths

Fluid athlete that easily shifts weight and changes directions

Can trigger quickly to make plays against run and short passes

Shows good route recognition and ability to stick with assignments

Ball skills with hands to take the ball away

Can lay big hits on opponents

Weaknesses

Can improve tackling by consistently wrapping up

Long speed is a question

Can be fooled by misdirection

Needs to improve getting off blocks

Let’s See His Work

Washington State Safety Jaden Hicks has met formally with the Commanders this week.#HTTC. — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) February 29, 2024

Jaden Hicks is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/GLbu5GL6Fo pic.twitter.com/n3AQ48ZFVU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

Jaden Hicks has the measurables you like in a safety. He plays fast and has versatility to play near the line or deep in coverage. He doesn’t look to have the speed to be a true free safety, but moves well in space and understands his assignments. To be more versatile, he needs to be a more consistent tackler and more physical taking on blockers. If he does those things, he could be a quality backup at safety for a team that plays with interchangeable safeties with the ability to become a starter sooner rather than later. If he doesn’t improve his play around the line, he’d be a good free safety in zone schemes that shrink the amount of field he needs to cover.