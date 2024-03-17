Is there a role in the Commanders’ secondary for Jaden Hicks?

Jaden Hicks, S
School: Washington State | Conference: Pac-12
College Experience: RS Sophomore | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’2” / 215 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4
Player Comparison: Ronnie Harrison
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2021
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|SR
|DB
|*2022
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|FR
|13
|45
|31
|76
|2.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2023
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|JR
|DB
|12
|49
|30
|79
|6.0
|2.5
|2
|37
|18.5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|Washington State
|94
|61
|155
|8.0
|3.5
|3
|37
|12.3
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
Player Overview
A native of Las Vegas, Jaden Hicks was one of the best high school players in the state of Nevada. The three-star recruit would choose to play for Washington State over several schools out west like Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State. In 2021, Hicks only appeared in one game as he redshirted. The next season, Hicks rose up the ranks quickly, seeing action in all 13 of the Cougars’ games and starting 11 of them. His productivity earned his Freshman All-American honors. Hicks continued his productive ways in 2023 with nearly the same number of tackles, but bettering his tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions from the previous season. He would be named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.
Strengths
- Fluid athlete that easily shifts weight and changes directions
- Can trigger quickly to make plays against run and short passes
- Shows good route recognition and ability to stick with assignments
- Ball skills with hands to take the ball away
- Can lay big hits on opponents
Weaknesses
- Can improve tackling by consistently wrapping up
- Long speed is a question
- Can be fooled by misdirection
- Needs to improve getting off blocks
Let’s See His Work
How He Fits on the Commanders
Jaden Hicks has the measurables you like in a safety. He plays fast and has versatility to play near the line or deep in coverage. He doesn’t look to have the speed to be a true free safety, but moves well in space and understands his assignments. To be more versatile, he needs to be a more consistent tackler and more physical taking on blockers. If he does those things, he could be a quality backup at safety for a team that plays with interchangeable safeties with the ability to become a starter sooner rather than later. If he doesn’t improve his play around the line, he’d be a good free safety in zone schemes that shrink the amount of field he needs to cover.
