NFL News: The Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

QB locked in at #1 overall

By Scott Jennings
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The NFL world has been waiting for the Chicago Bears to trade QB Justin Fields, and it finally happened tonight. Chicago is sending Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 6h round pick next year that can move up to a 4th depending on his playing time. The Steelers have been shuffling their QB room, signing Russell Wilson, and trading their former first round pick, Kenny Pickett, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chicago Bears hold the #1 overall pick, and are expected to draft QB Caleb Williams. This trade locks the Bears into drafting a QB, and should let Washington know which of the other "Top 3" QBs will be available unless the Bears do the unexpected and pass on the former USC QB.

North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are the two QBs that most people have listed behind Williams, and Washington will have their pick at #2 overall. The new regime led by GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn have been pretty tight-lipped about which QB they prefer, but after signing veteran Marcus Mariota, and trading last year's starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks, it's clear they will be going QB in the first round.

Poll

What should Washington do at #2 if Caleb Williams is the first pick?

view results
  • 53%
    Draft Jayden Danoels
    (97 votes)
  • 30%
    Draft Drake Mayye
    (55 votes)
  • 15%
    Trade down
    (28 votes)
180 votes total Vote Now

