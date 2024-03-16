NFL News: The Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL world has been waiting for the Chicago Bears to trade QB Justin Fields, and it finally happened tonight. Chicago is sending Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 6h round pick next year that can move up to a 4th depending on his playing time. The Steelers have been shuffling their QB room, signing Russell Wilson, and trading their former first round pick, Kenny Pickett, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chicago Bears hold the #1 overall pick, and are expected to draft QB Caleb Williams. This trade locks the Bears into drafting a QB, and should let Washington know which of the other "Top 3" QBs will be available unless the Bears do the unexpected and pass on the former USC QB.

North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are the two QBs that most people have listed behind Williams, and Washington will have their pick at #2 overall. The new regime led by GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn have been pretty tight-lipped about which QB they prefer, but after signing veteran Marcus Mariota, and trading last year's starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks, it's clear they will be going QB in the first round.

Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Chicago gave up a 1st, 4th and two 5ths to move up in the 1st for Justin Fields, then traded him for a conditional 6th.



Washington moved back (twice) and drafted Sam Howell in the 5th, then traded him in a pick swap to turn a 4th and 6th into a 3rd and 5th.



— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 17, 2024