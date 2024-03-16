Updated Commanders depth chart: How does the roster look after trading away Sam Howell?

The “first wave” of free agency is over. That doesn’t mean that no more free agents will be signed; it simply means that the initial rush has passed; people will pause and take a breath, and the pace will slow.

In truth, until the season ends, free agency never really stops. The team will continue to scout and sign players until the final whistle of the final game of the 2024 season, but we now have a good idea what the framework of the roster looks like, and where the front office might still be active between now and the draft.

As things stand at the moment, the team has 64 players on the roster. There are 31 players on defense, 29 on offense, and (for the moment) 4 special teams specialists.

UPDATED DEPTH CHART

The numbers that appear beside some players’ names are 2024 cap hits per Over the Cap.

Please note that assigned positions and color coding are my own personal opinions. They do not necessarily represent the thinking of Washington’s coaches or front office, nor are they necessarily consistent with fan consensus. This chart represents my personal interpretation, and may not reflect the thoughts of other writers on Hogs Haven. Finally, when it comes to backup players, I don’t put much effort into making sure that they are on the right or left or behind the specific player that they backup. I mostly just try to fit everyone on the chart efficiently.

I’m not going to do a deep dive on any player or position, but I want to offer a few notes of explanation.

Special Teams

I noted in my last version of the depth chart that long snapper Tucker Addington remains with the team despite the fact that Tyler Ott has been signed to a 3-year deal at the same position. I don’t know why Addington hasn’t been released by the Commanders, but he remains listed on the team website, and Over the Cap still carries him on the roster as well. Therefore, I have added him back onto the depth chart as one of the 64 players under contract.

Nick Gates

With the start of the new league year on Wednesday, the team officially released Nick Gates, so he is no longer on the roster and does not count against the team’s salary cap.

Defense

Since the last version of the depth chart, the team has signed LB Anthony Pittman and DE Efe Obada. Pittman is primarily a special teams player, while Obada has contributed heavily as part of the DL rotation in Washington since 2022.

Offensive line

I have been going through a process with free agent guard Nick Allegretti. Initially, I had him listed as a 3rd string backup at left guard. More recently, I upgraded him to a borderline starter behind Andrew Wylie at that position.

I have now moved Allegretti up to the starting left guard position, though I still have him color-coded as a borderline starter. This is in part due to my ongoing consideration of what others are saying, but what tipped me over the edge was watching Allegretti’s introductory press conference this week. I was struck by his passion for football and his enthusiasm to be joining the Washington franchise at this time.

LIVE: G Nick Allegretti meets the media https://t.co/aRKljWXTRC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

I’m sold that, for the moment, Allegretti has earned the shot at winning the left guard position.

In a related decision, I moved Andrew Wylie, whom I had been using as a placeholder as the starting left guard, back to right tackle — the position he played for the entirety of the 2023 season when he was healthy. I do this with great reluctance, and I look forward to being able to shift him to a backup role as soon as the team has the personnel to warrant doing so. Hopefully, that will be no later than the draft; I genuinely don’t want to go into the 2024 season with Wylie as the starting right tackle, though I have to concede it as a possibility.

Tackles

Nothing has changed this week with respect to the number of tackles we have on the team. The only position group on the team that doesn’t have at least one starting-level player is offensive tackle. We will need to add two starters and a swing tackle. I think that’s more than the team can hope to accomplish in the draft, so I assume that Adam Peters is working to secure one or two veterans. The free agent tackle market has been slow overall this offseason, probably because the draft class appears so deep at the position, and the available free agents are mostly over 30 years of age. I suspect that, at some point in the coming hours, days or weeks, a veteran tackle or two will agree to a price that the Commanders brass finds attractive, and the position will be reinforced ahead of the draft. I pretty much expect that, no matter what the team does in free agency, Adam Peters will draft a pair of offensive tackles in April.

Quarterback

Trading away Sam Howell seems to remove all doubt about whether or not the Commanders will draft a quarterback in April. The only questions seem to be who will get drafted and whether or not the front office will trade up or down before making the pick.

Salary Cap

While it will be a week or so before we will clearly understand exactly how much salary cap space the team has, they have enough to sign pretty much any remaining free agents that they want to sign. The team is flush with cap space, and remains among the teams with the most available. There is no reason to be concerned with whether we have enough.

Over the Cap currently lists available 2024 cap space of $62.3m, but that number is wrong.

I did a player-by-player comparison with the Commanders roster, and Over the Cap has not yet entered contracts for the following players:

Bobby Wagner

Marcus Mariota

Dante Fowler

Efe Obada

Anthony Pittman

Jamison Crowder

When they do enter these six contracts, especially those for Wagner and Mariota, there will be a significant reduction in the estimated available cap space. The team will still have plenty remaining, however.

Shaka Toney

It’s also worth noting that Over the Cap lists DE Shaka Toney as one of the salaries counting against the Commanders salary cap. In April 2023, Toney was suspended indefinitely, but for a minimum of one year, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Given the changes to the policy that the league has made since that time, it seems likely that the league will reinstate Toney if he applies. It is, of course, unclear whether Dan Quinn and Adam Peters will want to keep him if he is reinstated.

I do not have Toney listed on the depth chart above or counted in the 64-man roster, but Over the Cap counts Toney for $1.08m against the team’s 2024 cap.

Regardless of what the exact amount of the available cap space is at the moment — irregardless, even — the Commanders have plenty of it, and can make any free agency signings that Adam Peters feels are needed. I hope to publish an article in the next week or two that will discuss the team’s cap position and cap management philosophy in some detail. Until then, rest assured that Adam Peters has the flexibility he needs to finish building out the roster.