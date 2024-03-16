Mason McCormick could be a versatile option for the Washington Commanders OL depth

Mason McCormick, G

School: South Dakota State University | Conference: Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS)

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Draft Age: 24

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 310 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 6th-7th round

Player Comparison: Peter Skoronski

Player Overview

Starting his collegiate career as a 0-star prospect, Mason McCormick played for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. In his final season, he played all 15 games and helped the Jackrabbits to an FCS title. The Jackrabbits had a top-10 scoring offense, total offensive yards, and rushing. Mason was named an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team honoree and was named to the Associated Press FCS All-American First Team. He was a Shrine Bowl invitee in 2024.

He has started 57 consecutive games as a 4-year starter at guard. McCormick played in a run-heavy offense that included a mix of zone and power blocking.

Strengths

Thick body build with good length

Blocks with a nasty demeanor.

Good recognition of twists in pass protection.

Good short area quickness on pulls.

Durable, started 57 consecutive games at LG.

Good core strength with the ability to generate movement at the line of scrimmage.

Weaknesses

Heavy feet limit him from being effective in mirroring quicker defenders.

Slow at long pulls.

Doesn’t use his hands well to win at the point of attack.

Has issues blocking inside counters.

Let’s See His Work

Mason McCormick number is #60

#SouthDakotState IOL Mason McCormick is so fun to watch operate in space and climbing on double team blocks. Physical yet agile lineman who has positional versatility in the interior. https://t.co/wRltAsZVKo pic.twitter.com/95prTfYUqJ — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 7, 2024

Mason McCormick vs NDST… Whew



This dude has some fun film! Nasty and athletic combo!! pic.twitter.com/wyxo1O08P6 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 5, 2024

Interviews:

Mason McCormick is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.94 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ygYPbvOh9h pic.twitter.com/mnK2Sa7wD9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team

In light of recent free agency moves, the retooling of the interior offensive line was a focus for Adam Peters’ front office. While there are more pressing needs in the draft, Washington can add Mason McCormick as a late Day 3 option. He has the work ethic, attitude, and nasty demeanor one would want from their offensive lineman. McCormick is a scheme versatile option that can work well in power and zone blocking schemes. Mason has shown to work well in more run-favored offenses that would complement the running back duo of Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler. Mason comes into training camp to compete as a backup guard.