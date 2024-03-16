Daily Slop - 16 Mar 24: Mark Bullock breaks down film to see how much Bobby Wagner still has in the tank

Commanders links

Breaking down what the Commanders are getting in new free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner

Wagner obviously has a lot of connections to the Commanders coaching staff. He played under head coach Dan Quinn in Seattle and Quinn has referred to Wagner as the best linebacker he’s ever coached. Wagner also played under Ken Norton Jr. who is the Commanders new linebackers coach. Norton was Wagner’s position coach when the Seahawks first drafted him and later became the defensive coordinator in Seattle too. So he’s a natural fit with Washington’s coaches, who needed a true Mike linebacker to lead the defense.

In the run game, Wagner is still playing at a very high level. His age and experience has only helped him in this regard as there’s not a formation or motion he hasn’t seen. He’s so good at anticipating what’s coming and that mental sharpness more than makes up for any physical decline that comes with age.

Wagner is also still able to avoid blockers when he needs to.

In coverage, however, the athletic ability is much more important. Wagner made his name largely because he was an outstanding athlete that was a good run defender but also fantastic in coverage. There’s no doubt the athletic ability has dropped off somewhat as he has aged, so he’s not someone you want trying to cover the best receiving tight ends one-on-one in pure man coverage. But that doesn’t mean Wagner is a liability in coverage. He’s still a very capable zone defender and has picked up some great tricks and techniques that make him tough to beat in certain situations.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Wagner joins the Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

What it means: Washington adds a strong leader to a defense desperately in need of one. It also highlights a possible defensive shift for the team. The Commanders used a 4-3 base the past four seasons but, if they want, can now use the 3-4 base front coach Dan Quinn used in Dallas the past three years. Wagner played in a 3-4 the past two seasons and he remains an effective blitzer. The Commanders needed better leadership on defense; he can fill that role.

What’s the risk: At age 34, the big question will be what does Wagner have left? It’s only a one-year deal so if he isn’t up to his past standards then it’s not a risky investment. The key will be how Washington uses him — do they still view him as an every-down player? They can increase his effectiveness by not needing him to do everything.

Jeremy Chinn, S

Chinn agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal, coming from the Carolina Panthers

What it means: Kamren Curl likely won’t return to the Commanders. Their former starting safety remains free as the two sides could not work out a deal prior to the legal tampering period. Washington also has young safeties in Jartavius Martin, Darrick Forrest and Percy Butler. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds Chinn provides another versatile piece, someone capable of playing near the line as a linebacker or as a box safety. He also can match up with tight ends and running backs in coverage. Chinn has played both safety positions.

What’s the risk: It’s a one-year low-cost deal so there’s minimal risk, unless they see Curl become a top player on another defense. Chinn’s play time plummeted in Carolina last season. He played a career-low 272 snaps in 12 games — nearly 400 fewer than in 2022 when he played 11 games. If Chinn is used closer to the line in more situations it could allow him to become a playmaker; he has not intercepted a pass or caused a fumble the last two seasons. As a rookie linebacker he recorded one interception, caused two fumbles — and returned two others for scores.

5. He thinks he fits perfectly in Washington’s new-look defense.

Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. made it clear how the Commanders are going to play defense during his tenure. They’re going to run and hit, play physically and create turnovers. That’s all music to Chinn’s ears.

“Just seeing his [Quinn’s] defenses, what he was able to do in Dallas and also in Seattle,” Chinn said. “Just his style, just a run-and-hit type defenses, I think that’s perfect for my game and what I can do on the football field.”

Attacking the ball is what Chinn feels that he does best. Whether he’s close to the line of scrimmage or backing up in coverage, he feels like “there’s no facet of my game that I can’t excel in.” He also loves to run and hit, so it makes sense that Washington’s philosophies would attract him.

He can’t wait to do both of those things wearing burgundy and gold.

“We can really create the culture that we want from the ground up,” Chinn said.

It’s been eventful, as expected...

Loser No. 1 - Ricky Stromberg - Commanders OL

The Washington Commanders wasted no time in strengthening their offensive line when free agency began. This was always anticipated after those in power released Charles Leno Jr. and Nick Gates. The arrival of Nick Allegretti should upgrade the left guard position. Those in power also secured the services of center Tyler Biadasz, who’s worked with head coach Dan Quinn previously from their time together with the Dallas Cowboys.

What this means for Ricky Stromberg’s future remains to be seen, but any hopes the former third-round selection had of potentially filling the void left by Gates have been dashed in no uncertain terms.

Stromberg was brought along gradually last season. He didn’t get much of a look despite the indifferent production of others. The Arkansas college product spent more time at the guard spot than his preferred center position. Simply put, the previous regime didn’t trust him enough.

All hope is not lost where Stromberg is concerned, but the Commanders have no emotional attachment to their decision-making process under Adam Peters. If additional offensive line reinforcements arrive via the draft, he could be demoted further down the depth chart as a result.

Winner No. 2 - Jamin Davis - Commanders LB

The Commanders acted with supreme conviction to strengthen their defensive second level. Frankie Luvu and perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner were the eye-catching arrivals. Jeremy Chinn’s best work during his NFL career came at the linebacker position despite being listed as a safety. Anthony Pittman is an intriguing depth piece who could greatly assist on special teams.

This is exceptional news for Jamin Davis. The former first-round pick flew almost solo last season thanks to the inconsistencies of others such as Cody Barton. With the interior of Luvu and Wagner locking up matters, this could mean an intriguing new role is in the player’s immediate future under new head coach Dan Quinn.

Most analysts expect Davis to line up on the outside as a rush linebacker. This is where his impressive physical attributes appear best suited. Quinn had a significant amount of success deploying Micah Parsons in a similar role. Expecting the same caliber of production from the Kentucky college product is stretching things, but it would be a shock if he didn’t make huge strides with a much-improved supporting cast.

Why is Kelce talking about the veteran backup guard?

Allegretti signed a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders this week and is expected to be the team’s new starting left guard.

“You can’t have everything go your way all the time. The Chiefs lost one of my favorite f—–g teammates of all time,” Kelce said. “I mentioned him in the New Heights stamp of the week after the Super Bowl. The guy that tears his UCL and plays the rest of the Super Bowl screaming at the sideline to get him an elbow brace, Nicky Allegretti, is expected to sign in D.C. The Washington Commanders might’ve got him. He’s going to team back up with another one of my favorite teammates of all time, Andrew Wylie. I love those dudes, man. I couldn’t be happier for Nicky. Kind of being just such an awesome dude in the building, one of the most accountable guys, on and off the field.”

GP: Nick Allegretti chose DC to be a leader, a starter, and around some familiar faces

Sam Howell traded. Me on the why, the for what, and the what now. Curl, Fuller, and Samuel sign elsewhere. Obada stays.

Position by position of the Commanders' work this week with @AlGaldi https://t.co/dKDiT5ipuM — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024

Episode 784 - Analysis & discussion of a fourth straight wild day for the #Commanders:

- Sam Howell traded

- Marcus Mariota intro presser

- Kam Curl & Kendall Fuller leave via shockingly-low contracts

- Curtis Samuel gone too

- Anthony Pittman

- Efe Obadahttps://t.co/J2IwgxjXJV — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 15, 2024

How well did Adam Peters and the Commanders do in the first week of NFL free agency? How much has Washington improved? @billbarnwell talks it out with @kevinsheehanDC https://t.co/oU6CFCQsTG — The Team 980 (@team980) March 15, 2024

Locked on Commanders: Washington Commanders Free Agency Week in Review | Sam Howell Trade | Bobby Wagner | Jeremy Reaves

The QB Factory strikes again!

Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, has not exactly been a very good player to this point in his career. In fact, he’s been very bad.

He’s gone 14-10 as a starter, which isn’t awful. But the Steelers often won in spite of him, as his career statistics suggest: 62.6% completion, 6.3 pass yards per attempt, 13 TD, 13 INT, 78.8 passer rating. Pickett also ended up getting benched for Mason Rudolph by the end of the 2023 season.

[T]here’s no small bridge to gap between him being pretty bad to a competent backup.

The Eagles clearly seem to believe the 25-year-old still has some untapped potential. The thinking here is that there could have been better ways to handle the backup QB position. Why not keep the draft capital and sign a veteran like Easton Stick? Why not put more faith in Tanner McKee after he flashed in the preseason last year?

NFL.com

The Cowboys will save roughly $2.1 million by releasing Vander Esch, and will avoid fully guaranteeing Gallup’s salary for 2024 by releasing him before the fifth day of the new league year.

Gallup’s story is similar to that of Vander Esch, one of promise interrupted by injury. Just as he was soaring toward a lucrative payday after racking up over 2,000 receiving yards between 2019 and 2020, Gallup suffered a torn ACL in 2021, decreasing his earning power. He still signed a five-year, $57.4 million deal with Dallas, but has struggled to regain the abilities that once put him in line for big money.

After two straight seasons under 500 receiving yards, the Cowboys have decided now is the time to part with Gallup in the interest of salary-cap solvency. We’ll see what interest he attracts on the open market.

22. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos (30)

A surprising cap-related release by the Broncos, Simmons is one of the few safeties who has both size and speed. He’s a very good tackler, but he also excels in coverage. He keys and diagnoses well, showing good anticipation and reactions. He still has fluid hips and transitions easily in space, although he’s not as adept at man-to-man coverage as he was early in his career. He should be sought after by multiple teams. — Randy Mueller

25. Chase Young, Edge, 49ers (25)

Young played well in the Super Bowl, but he ranked No. 24 of 43 qualifying edge rushers in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush productivity over his time with the 49ers and had pursuit issues in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions. Any concerns about effort seemed rectified against the Chiefs, and Young’s explosive performance should grab the NFL’s attention. Whether he returns will be a matter of price. — David Lombardi

NR. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers (29)

Williams played in only three games last season before tearing his ACL. He was targeted 25 times and had 19 catches, so the production was there. But health is a big question mark, as he has played a full season just once in seven years and entered the league with back concerns, and he doesn’t have the suddenness to separate or the fifth gear that he did earlier in his career. His size is a positive in his entire game — he does an excellent job of presenting a big catch radius and using his body to screen off defenders on slants and other inside routes. It also helps him as a blocker and running after the catch, where he can break tackles. I think his skill set would fit in a Shanahan or McVay offense where the route tree complements his strengths. — Mueller

26. Josh Reynolds, WR, Lions (29)

Don’t dismiss Reynolds because of his key drops in the NFC Championship Game — per PFF, he had only three drops during the whole regular season. He has size and a solid catch radius and made big grabs for his team all season long. He is physical, fighting through contact and drawing his share of pass interference calls. His speed is not elite, but he has the body control to get in and out of breaks very well for a big man. He should be a solid No. 2 WR in the league. — Mueller

Pro Football Talk

Per a league source, Smith is guaranteed only $6.5 million in his one-year deal with the Jets. He’ll have to be available to play, and he’ll need to play a lot, to unlock the bulk of his available compensation. He’ll need to participate in at least 90 percent of the offensive snaps for the season to have a shot at the maximum package, for example.

He hasn’t done that since at least 2015; that’s the last year he missed fewer than three full games.

The inventive-heavy contract is one of the reasons why the Jets were surprised he took the offer. As the first week of free agency was ending, there apparently wasn’t anything better out there for the 33-year-old tackle.

