All aTwitter: 16 March 2024 - Vikings appear to be trying to trade up; do they want to draft Drake Maye?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
gang's back together @JR1ERA x @Tress_Way pic.twitter.com/BBXus1beQq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
newest members of the squad pic.twitter.com/pxSNFa5MFw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
friday feeling@frankluvu7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uWBlpx0JNS— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
#Commanders LB Frankie Luvu’s message to the fans: pic.twitter.com/X0zGmLjUxZ— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 14, 2024
Washington's updated draft selections:— John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024
Round 1: 2nd
Round 2: 36, 40
Round 3: 67, 78, 100
Round 5: 139, 152
Round 7: 222
A force to be reckoned with @Bwagz | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zTtPELhPkL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
Lookin' good @Bwagz pic.twitter.com/DpsKcgKcIf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
Bobby Wagner time. Says DQ and LB coach Ken Norton Jr. we're the biggest reasons why chose the Commanders.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024
Said Quinn does a great job of putting everyone in the right position and Norton is one of his fave coaches ever.
Wagner said he has long looked up to former Redskins LB London Fletcher. Reached out to him for advice in the past. “He’s been a huge help in my career,” Wagner said.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2024
Bobby Wagner started an MBA program this January.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024
He chose Howard. Expected to be online.
Now he says things might have changed.
Keep your eyes open, students.
"Best LB in NFL" vs. "Washed" pic.twitter.com/RkGbbfYDW2— Tek (@CookedByTek) March 14, 2024
Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Austin Ekeler signing and told @PSchrags he can't wait to use him on the outside. Ekeler is expected to get a lot of receiving work in the Washington Commanders' offense.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024
Caught up with @Commanders new TE Zach Ertz on our new segment “Free Agent Fridays”!— Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) March 15, 2024
Check out our full interview: https://t.co/ct8csELtVg pic.twitter.com/PGdec6Yc3p
DQ taking in at least his second college hoops game at Cap One https://t.co/G2uXzL9Wnn— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 16, 2024
The entire 2020 Redskins draft:— Disco (@discoque5) March 15, 2024
Chase Young
Antonio Gibson
Saahdiq Charles
Antonio Gandy-Golden
Keith Ismael
Khaleke Hudson
Kam Curl
James Smith-Williams
....GONE
The Commanders are running away with free agency & it’s not even close.— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 14, 2024
Dan Quinn is a difference maker. Getting the culture set with the RIGHT guys is his priority.
Adam Peters….doing his thing! pic.twitter.com/ORHohYyMOL
Dear Joe, Don't quit your day job. https://t.co/f6wnDBLbZK— Joshua Allen, #HTTC (@OldBayAddict) March 14, 2024
The Denver Broncos were also trying to trade for Sam Howell per @ByMikeJones https://t.co/Q9Y3dPLbLQ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2024
Absolute STEAL from the Rams. Curl is such a good player that can wear so many hats. Can play SS, big nickel, dime LB. Can play him as part of 2-deep coverages, can match TEs, overhang or in the box. Fits the run so well too. Brings a lot to a defense https://t.co/WrY5pbpr7b— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 15, 2024
Curl's deal is right in line with his OTC valuation.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) March 15, 2024
Safety pay is trending towards LBs and RBs where FA pay is pretty close to their valuations ... overpaying is at a minimum.
The Why? There is an abundance of young cheap talent and you can find starters or key reserves even… https://t.co/dt2giHd95K pic.twitter.com/a9L4ORZUNI
FYI: An updated version was filed to show $250K in per-game bonuses for EACH 2024 and 2025. So the base value of Curl's deal is $9M and the max is $13M over 2 years. https://t.co/8ZgkNWGQA3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 16, 2024
March 15, 2024
Kam Curl thanks the Washington fans on his IG https://t.co/JernC5g6KO pic.twitter.com/SgdQ0EX6Z8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 16, 2024
Who braid hair in Nashville ?— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) March 14, 2024
Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms to sign with @Broncos pic.twitter.com/cyj0TpjvZx— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 15, 2024
Wishing you the best, @CurtisSamuel4__ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LLiKdlBVxx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders’ trade of Howell was ill timed. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/iMSOgx76E4— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 14, 2024
Source: Former #Bucs LB Devin White is signing a 1-year, 7.5M max deal with the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/jFMUpX4EkV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2024
The #Titans have released OT Andre Dillard, who carried a $10.7M cap hit.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
The #Chargers approached star WR Keenan Allen about a pay cut today, which he declined. The team then dealt him to the #Bears, who continue to load up. A wild offseason in Chicago.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
Wow, not very much. https://t.co/u6IcBMKNiW— Bobby Gould (@Smith4Gm) March 14, 2024
A Draft Trade!!— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024
The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1.
— Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232.
— Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder.
MIN moves up, HOU collects. pic.twitter.com/ehRFqOKbFz
Vikings are apparently gathering ammunition to move up from No. 11 to get a QB . . . how high can No. 11 and No. 23 get them? How high do they want to go? What/who else will they add to the offer? pic.twitter.com/e2KgVrVYmn— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 15, 2024
No clue what the Vikings will do or if Wash or NE would move back. Don’t misread this. But… in order to move up high was necessary to acquire a second No. 1 pick. https://t.co/a1oHgQbsFR— John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2024
QB moves coming in the draft? “I think Minnesota will make a strong effort to move up for Drake Maye, I just don’t know if any of those teams will get out,” @MoveTheSticks. pic.twitter.com/73BA5WFLpq— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 15, 2024
Okay let's just pretend that the Vikings are going up to 2, as has been speculated:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 15, 2024
1. CHI - Caleb
2. MIN - Maye
3. NE - Daniels
4. ARZ - Marvin
5. LAC - a dream that is Rome
6. NYG - McCarthy
7. TEN - Alt
8. ATL - Turner
9. CHI - Verse
10. NYJ - Olu
11. WAS - ....uh.....Bo Nix?
#Raiders Decided with signing Minshew they're not mortgaging picks to trade into Top 3-5 for a QB. Even with the AP connections to Jayden Daniels, they'll look at Tier 2 QBs in Rd 2. Perhaps get creative if they like Penix or Bo Nix. 13, it's Corner or Texas DT Byron Murphy II.— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 15, 2024
These four teams all made the playoffs with THREE starting QBs or more! The #Browns had FIVE, won 11 games & clinched playoff spot in week 16.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 15, 2024
Once again disproving the theory that many have of "once your on a 3rd QB, you're screwed anyway." https://t.co/N9pnq7PFHn
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing WR Michael Gallup and LB Leighton Vander Esch— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2024
Of the $9.5M in 2024 salary Michael Gallup was due, $4M of it would have vested to fully guaranteed on Monday.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 15, 2024
This is also the first significant cut the Cowboys have made this season. https://t.co/itWVtSXEns
The Commanders were in the mix. They've yet to add a CB in free agency. Down one with Kendall Fuller moving to Miami. https://t.co/wS83H3h8GS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024
Bram just said on with Keim ESPN 630 that he thinks more shoes yet to drop, specifically mentioned trading for then extending a corner. Was pretty emphatic about it. Mentioned Greg Newsome by name.— Paul (@paulwillFGP) March 15, 2024
Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/D8pBTqBrMi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024
How did this go sideways? Mike Tomlin had promised Kenny Pickett he’d get a chance to compete. Pickett learned about the Russell Wilson signing on social media Sunday night. When they spoke the next morning, Tomlin told Pickett that Wilson was in pole position and would get the… https://t.co/JJmgIyKojX— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2024
BREAKING NEWS— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 15, 2024
Kenny Pickett traded to #FlyEaglesFly !!!#NFLFreeAgency has been pic.twitter.com/darowYaQ25
Kenny Pickett just posted a throwback photo of him unwrapping a Donovan McNabb Jersey on Christmas as a kid.— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 15, 2024
(via his IG)#Eagles pic.twitter.com/rpSliF6jB9
Kenny Pickett was just traded for a similar compensation to Sam Howell.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 15, 2024
Pickett was drafted in the 1st round, was at worst going to be Steelers No. 2 QB. Howell was a 5th-rounder projected to be QB3 this year.
More evidence that Adam Peters did very well in the Howell deal.
the decision to re-sign Daniel Jones was a catastrophe— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 15, 2024
I argued Giants should MOVE ON FROM HIM RATHER THAN PAY HIM even after the NYG trip to the 2022 playoffs
now the Giants brought in DREW LOCK TO COMPETE TO BE STARTER
while Daniel Jones has a $47 MILLION CAP HIT this yr https://t.co/PHm9uYvdeS
Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024
Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A. pic.twitter.com/44Xzeg7n4n
Jimmy Garoppolo goes to the Rams to back up Matthew Stafford. He must serve a two-game suspension by the NFL to begin next season for violating the league's policy on banned performance-enhancing substances. The Rams are his fourth NFL team after the Patriots, 49ers and Raiders.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 15, 2024
2024 free agent QB carousel:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024
Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams
Kenny Pickett, Eagles
Sam Howell, Seahawks
Desmond Ridder, Cardinals
Joe Flacco: Colts
Gardner Minshew: Raiders
Jacoby Brissett: Patriots
Sam Darnold: Vikings
Drew Lock, Giants
Kirk Cousins: Falcons
Baker…
The 2022 QB draft class:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 15, 2024
- Kenny Pickett (traded)
- Desmond Ridder (traded)
- Malik Willis (backup)
- Matt Corral (out of NFL)
- Bailey Zappe (backup)
- Sam Howell (traded)
- Chris Oladokun (p squad)
- Skylar Thompson (backup)
- Brock Purdy (lol) https://t.co/m44IONy2X8
The Commanders will host Arizona OT Jordan Morgan on a Top 30 visit, a source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 15, 2024
One of the premier tackles in the class.
Jotted down the players Bobby Beathard brought in for Joe Gibbs' 1st year in '81. The additions included:— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) March 15, 2024
O
Russ Grimm
Joe Jacoby
Mark May
Joe Washington
Terry Metcalf
Otis Wonsley
Nick Giaquinto
Alvin Garrett
D
Dexter Manley
Darryl Grant
Curtis Jordan
ST
Pete Cronan#Commanders
Also, last but hardly least, Mel Kaufman, who started at LB for 2 Super Bowl winners. Undrafted FA.— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) March 15, 2024
Wait aaron Donald retired?— 3/28‼️ ♈️ (@_Snowman_Eazz) March 16, 2024
Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024
Still trying to confirm a few items but it appears as though the #Rams are handing Aaron Donald a $13.8M bonus on his way out.— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2024
LA processed a full salary conversion this morning & will likely carry the contract into June, before taking on dead hits of:
2024: $17M
2025: $25.2M
5m of the 13.8m was a previously guaranteed 2024 roster bonus, so I'm thinking they gave him an 8.8m parting gift in exchange for retiring TODAY, when 20m in option bonuses would have guaranteed.— Tom in Cali (@RamsBeat) March 15, 2024
My primary Aaron Donald memory is him jumping on Alex Smith’s back in the QB's first game back from the horrific leg injury.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024
I promise you that everyone watching stopped breathing for a few seconds.pic.twitter.com/hZvfvv7Kk6
best defensive player drafted after 2000?#NFL— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 15, 2024
(reply with others)
If you're wondering why every American sports team wants to build a mixed-use development around its venue, "The Battery" earned the Atlanta Braves $59 million in revenue last year. It's now the team's 3rd largest revenue-generating category (+ growing 10% annually). Incredible. pic.twitter.com/4LgEiuhqOF— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 14, 2024
With all the hype, we are accepting bandwagon applications for the Washington @Commanders. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Lsktz53Pay— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 14, 2024
Tiki Barber sounds off on Ryan Clark— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 14, 2024
“Shut the hell up Ryan Clark, you sound like a fool.”
(h/t @WFAN660)
pic.twitter.com/Bcb2GLM6ep
A big fully developed avalanche can weigh as much as a million tons and travel faster than 320 km/h (200 mph) pic.twitter.com/HFTvyKWe8z— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 14, 2024
To save everyone a click, he survived uninjured pic.twitter.com/HNpmlLUhvx— InsaneGraphic (@InsaneGraphic) March 14, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...