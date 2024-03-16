Kingsley Suamataia could be the future at Offensive Tackle for the Commanders

Kingsley Suamataia, OT

School: BYU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: RS Sophomore| Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 326 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Abraham Lucas

Player Overview

It seems like football was an inevitability for Kingsley Suamataia. His cousins include Penei and Noah Sewell. His high school team, which won four consecutive state championships, included Puka Nacua. A highly coveted prospect, Suamataia decided to follow in his cousins’ footsteps and play at Oregon over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. He would only play one snap with the Ducks before redshirting in 2021. After getting homesick, Suamataia decided to enter the transfer portal and play closer to home for BYU. He quickly became a starter for the Cougars at right tackle and provided stellar play. In 361 pass blocking snaps, he gave up no sacks. In 2023, Suamataia flipped to the the left side and continued to perform well, only giving up two sacks the entire season.

Strengths

Great size for the position with good arm length (34”)

Light on his feet with good lateral quickness

Athletic enough to pull, reach, and seal in the run game

Effectively mirrors pass rushers

Strong, rarely ever overpowered by defenders speaks

Has played LT and RT

Weaknesses

Late hands allow defenders to get into his chest and walk him back

Beat inside a lot because he can be slow to react to counters

Punch doesn’t land because hands often outside frame of defender

Awareness needs improvement; missed late blitzers and rushers on stunts

Let’s See His Work

Kingsley Suamataia is #78 playing left tackle in the games below

Kingsley Suamataia is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.35 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 86 out of 1314 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/G3aCo07QLV pic.twitter.com/sMYoAzHdXw — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

With the release of Charles Leno, Jr., the poor play of Andrew Wylie, and the free agency of Cornelius Lucas, the Commanders need immediate help at the positions. It is unlikely that Alex Akingbulu or Mason Brooks will be the solution at the position. That means the Commanders will need to use free agency and the draft to fix their tackle problem. With tons of money to spend in free agency and six of the first 101 draft picks, the team is in a good position to do so.

The physical traits of Kingsley Suamataia are enticing: the huge frame, long arms, and top-notch athleticism. He uses a lot of those physical gifts well to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes. With that said, there are a few aspects of his technique he needs to improve to be the best version of himself. If he can improve his hand placement, his ability to recover, and his awareness, he should be a starter in the league for a long-time. It’d be best to start Suamataia on the right side of the line where he would see less snaps against a team’s best pass rusher. If he improves, he may be able to flip to the left in the future. Suamataia could also provide swing tackle depth early in his career as he cleans up his weaknesses.