Marcus Mariota and other new Washington Commanders players answer questions from the media

The Washington Commanders announced the signings of nine free agents yesterday. Eight of the nine were from other teams, along with a re-signing. Efe Obada and the new players spoke to the media. Marcus Mariota’s signing was announced and then he spoke to the media. Shortly after that, the Commanders trade last year’s starting QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. Mariota talked about serving any role in the team including being a mentor to young QBs, and playing when needed. He said QBs always want to be the starter, but he’s been through a lot during his career, going from being the #2 overall pick, to a backup.

Marcus Mariota

LIVE: QB Marcus Mariota meets the media https://t.co/0Sk85VAkA5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Role on the team:

Marcus Mariota: "If I'm called upon to be ready to play, I'm ready for that. I'm also confident in my ability to mentor." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024

After a messy exit from Atlanta, Marcus Mariota said something like this last year in Philly and repeated the sentiment this year. Just what Washington wanted to hear. https://t.co/wqXUZOI93a — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024

Strong coaching staff:

Marcus Mariota time. Said he wanted to work with strong coaching staff and Dan Quinn fit the bill.



Said he's confident in his ability to play and be a mentor for a young QB. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024

Mariota has a lot of respect for the coaching staff, which includes Brian Johnson, who he worked with in Philadelphia. Wants to be a part of what they're building in Washington — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Dealt with a lot in his career:

Kliff Kingsbury:

Mariota said he can envision himself in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Has appreciation for the scheme — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Brian Johnson:

Marcus Mariota said Brian Johnson being in Washington as assistant HC/pass game coordinator factored heavily in his decision to come here. "I think very highly of Brian. ... I just want to surround myself with good people." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024

Frankie Luvu:

New Commander @frankluvu7 has said Marcus Mariota was one of his childhood idols w\ their Polynesian background - His first career sack came against Marcus, "After that sack, I was thinking, 'Should I help him up or should I just go celebrate?'" pic.twitter.com/Ni0Z7nHqcy — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) March 14, 2024

Mariota on Frankie Luvu (said he's gotten to know him over the years; both have Polynesian roots): "if you ever just turn on tape and watch that guy run around and make plays, it is really, really impressive." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024

Dorance Armstrong

LIVE: DE Dorance Armstrong meets the media https://t.co/b70uRrWJDt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Following Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt to Washington:

Dorance Armstrong is addressing the media. Said it wasn't hard to pick Washington as his destination. On Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt, he said they want to get the best out of and spoke highly of their ability to relate to players — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Dan Quinn/Joe Whitt’s defense:

Armstrong said the defense got better each year in Dallas with Quinn as the DC, and that's all you can ask for. Thinks Whitt is going to do great as Washington's DC and people should expect the defense to be something special — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Frankie Luvu

LIVE: LB Frankie Luvu meets the media https://t.co/BkFzSiWRSA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Grit and dog mentality:

Frankie Luvu is addressing the media now. He believes he can bring grit and a dog mentality to the defense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Frankie Luvu said what he adds is "energy, tenacity, grit." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024

Versatility:

Luvu said he wouldn't label himself as one position as a linebacker. He just likes to be versatile — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Bobby Wagner:

Frankie Luvu on playing with Bobby Wagner: "That guy is the epitome of a linebacker." Luvu says it's an honor to play with a guy like Wagner — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2024

Jeremy Chinn

LIVE: S Jeremy Chinn meets the media https://t.co/Owm6OWv2Wu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Playing for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt:

Jeremy Chinn says he wanted to come to Washington to play for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt. "A run and hit type defense fits my game, what I can do on the football field." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2024

Jeremy Chinn is addressing the media. He believes Quinn's run and hit type of defense is a perfect fit for him — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Frankie Luvu:

Chinn called Frankie Luvu "a dog" who is going to give his all every Sunday — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Nick Allegretti

LIVE: G Nick Allegretti meets the media https://t.co/aRKljWXTRC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Earning a starting job:

Nick Allegretti said he was looking for a place to start, "and that's my goal coming to Washington."



Said no promises from the staff were made, but he knew about the LG opening. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024

Nick Allegretti said he's eyeing the Commanders' LG vacancy: "I will never expect anybody to give me a job. I want to earn that, and I think I have a good opportunity here." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024

Elbow injury:

Nick Allegretti on the elbow injury he suffered in the Super Bowl: "If we're playing today, I'm playing. ... It's at a spot where I feel really good with it. ... I expect no limitations from that." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024

Nick Allegretti said his torn UCL suffered in the Super Bowel has improved enough that he could play today if needed. Added he is glad that isn't the case. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024

Efe Obada

Dan Quinn:

Efe Obada re-signed; said only 2 coaches reached out to him when he was in the hospital with a broken leg: Ron Rivera and Dan Quinn. Obada said he was at his lowest point. He hadn't talked to Quinn in "years". Had been in Atl camp 2-3 weeks when DQ was there. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024

Efe Obada says that while in the hospital after his significant leg injury and "at his lowest" point emotionally, heard from Dan Quinn, who he'd met years before. Quinn texted "You're a warrior. You'll get through it."



Obada: "It met the world to me." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024

Vibe in the building:

Efe Obada said the Commanders facility feels different now -- "electric" and "new" and "genuine."



"You guys aren't even in the building, and you can feel it, right?" — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024

Anthony Pittman

Good special teams player:

Anthony Pittman on what it takes to be a good special teams player: "It's just energy and effort." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024

Bobby Wagner:

New LB Anthony Pittman said he followed Bobby Wagner growing up. "Not to make him sound old..." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024

Brandon McManus

LIVE: K Brandon McManus meets the media https://t.co/cK8jj0XZmq — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Signing with Washington:

Brandon McManus is addressing the media. Said he's excited to be part of a new chapter with a franchise that has great history — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo:

McManus said ST coordinator Larry Izzo was one of the best special teams players in league history. Said he played the game physically and expects his players to do the same — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Kicks under 50 yards:

McManus said he thinks his ability to hit kicks under 50 yards is what separates him from most kickers — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 14, 2024

Kicked at RFK Stadium:

Cool nugget: Brandon McManus kicked at RFK Stadium in 2009 when Temple played UCLA in the Eagle Bank Bowl. Said the field was frozen. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 14, 2024

Tyler Ott

Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo:

New Commanders long snapper Tyler Ott is really excited to get started in Washington and play for special teams coach Larry Izzo again. “He’s gonna get these guys to play really hard for him.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2024

Making 4th downs less stressful:

Tyler Ott says his goal is to “make 4th down a whole lot less stressful around here.” The fan base very much agrees — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 14, 2024

Tyler Biadasz

LIVE: C Tyler Biadasz meets the media https://t.co/MHstPjZe00 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024

Leadership:

Tyler Biadasz is addressing the media right now. Said he's grown in several ways over the last few year. The biggest area: leading a group of men and putting himself in the position possible to be available for his teammates — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Chemistry:

Biadasz has played with several quarterbacks in his career and said it's all about establishing a strong chemistry together — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Offseason workouts:

Reminder, courtesy of new Washington C Tyler Biadasz: The Commanders' offseason workout program starts in only 2 weeks.



Teams with new head coaches can begin April 1. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 15, 2024

Dan Quinn:

Tyler Biadasz said Dan Quinn would sit at lunch with other players (not just D). Said he brings “great energy”. And he said Quinn was “all about grit and tenacity and winning.” — John Keim (@john_keim) March 15, 2024

Dante Fowler Jr.

LIVE: DE Dante Fowler Jr. meets the media https://t.co/wWg58je0QF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024

Choosing Washington:

Dante Fowler Jr. is addressing the media. When it comes to why he chose Washington, he was attracted by the prospect of playing with Frankie Luvu, Jonathan Allen and other members of the Commanders' defense. Also wanted to reunite with Dan Quinn — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Dan Quinn:

Fowler: Dan Quinn is "a real dude and a real coach." Also mentioned Quinn is a coach who believes in him. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Fowler said Quinn is a coach who taught him the game the right way and has instilled a lot in how he views football — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Playing alongside Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne:

Fowler said it's "super cool" to play alongside Payne and Allen. Thinks his skill set will gel with theirs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Jeremy Reaves

Returning home:

Jeremy Reaves is addressing the media. He said re-signing with Washington is like coming home — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

New staff:

Reaves said the new staff is the "real deal." They were excited and wanted to win the right way. The moves speak for themselves, he said. They're not playing around — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Hard guy to get rid of:

Jeremy Reaves on being one of the few Commanders free agents to re-sign with the team: "I'm a hard guy to get rid of, I guess." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 15, 2024

Special Teams Coach Larry Izzo:

Reaves said ST coordinator Larry Izzo doesn't want him to change anything about his game. He just wants Reaves to be who he is — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 15, 2024

Free agency:

We've got @JR1ERA on the Zoom. Said he drew interest in free agency but never really considered leaving Washington. "This is home." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024

Injury recovery: