Washington Commanders Free Agency: S Kam Curl signs 2-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders lost another free agent tonight. The Los Angeles Rams are signing S Kam Curl to a 2-year deal worth up to $13 million. That's a steal for a player that a lot of people were projecting at $10+ million in free agency. Unfortunately for Curl, the safety market was loaded this year, and he didn't get the big payday he was looking for.
Kamren Curl was a 7th round pick in 2020, and far exceeded his draft status. He was drafted for special teams, but he put the work in and earned playing time. He was a leader on the defense and wore the green dot. Curl will be missed by a lot of Washington fans, but apparently didn't have a place on Dan Quinn's team.
The #Rams are signing former #Commanders S Kam Curl to a two-year deal worth up to $13 million, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @RapSheet.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024
The 2020 seventh-round pick of the #Commanders heads to L.A. for a chance to make plays in Chris Shula’s defense. pic.twitter.com/13Jw6sKM6c
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2020
|21
|WAS
|SS
|31
|16
|11
|3
|88
|1
|76
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|88
|63
|25
|4
|5
|7
|2021
|22
|WAS
|FS
|31
|16
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|99
|62
|37
|2
|3
|4
|2022
|23
|WAS
|SS
|31
|12
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|83
|58
|25
|6
|0
|4
|2023
|24
|WAS
|S
|31
|16
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|115
|74
|41
|3
|3
|4
|Career
|60
|53
|3
|88
|1
|76
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5.0
|385
|257
|128
|15
|11
|19
Generated 3/15/2024.
