 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: S Kam Curl signs 2-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders lost another free agent tonight. The Los Angeles Rams are signing S Kam Curl to a 2-year deal worth up to $13 million. That's a steal for a player that a lot of people were projecting at $10+ million in free agency. Unfortunately for Curl, the safety market was loaded this year, and he didn't get the big payday he was looking for.

Kamren Curl was a 7th round pick in 2020, and far exceeded his draft status. He was drafted for special teams, but he put the work in and earned playing time. He was a leader on the defense and wore the green dot. Curl will be missed by a lot of Washington fans, but apparently didn't have a place on Dan Quinn's team.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2020 21 WAS SS 31 16 11 3 88 1 76 4 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 88 63 25 4 5 7
2021 22 WAS FS 31 16 14 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.0 99 62 37 2 3 4
2022 23 WAS SS 31 12 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 83 58 25 6 0 4
2023 24 WAS S 31 16 16 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 1 0 0 1.0 115 74 41 3 3 4
Career 60 53 3 88 1 76 14 1 0 2 0 0 5.0 385 257 128 15 11 19
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/15/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...