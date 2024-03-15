Washington Commanders Free Agency: S Kam Curl signs 2-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams

The Washington Commanders lost another free agent tonight. The Los Angeles Rams are signing S Kam Curl to a 2-year deal worth up to $13 million. That's a steal for a player that a lot of people were projecting at $10+ million in free agency. Unfortunately for Curl, the safety market was loaded this year, and he didn't get the big payday he was looking for.

Kamren Curl was a 7th round pick in 2020, and far exceeded his draft status. He was drafted for special teams, but he put the work in and earned playing time. He was a leader on the defense and wore the green dot. Curl will be missed by a lot of Washington fans, but apparently didn't have a place on Dan Quinn's team.

The #Rams are signing former #Commanders S Kam Curl to a two-year deal worth up to $13 million, sources tell me, @TomPelissero and @RapSheet.



The 2020 seventh-round pick of the #Commanders heads to L.A. for a chance to make plays in Chris Shula’s defense. pic.twitter.com/13Jw6sKM6c — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024