Can Braiden McGregor fight his way onto the Commanders’ roster?

Braiden McGregor, DE

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 257 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Isaiah Thomas

Player Overview

A four-star prospect as a tight end and defensive end, Michigan native Braiden McGregor didn’t have to go far to play college football. Many saw McGregor as the heir to Aiden Hutchinson, but a torn PCL, MCL, and meniscus saw him miss all of his freshman year in 2020 and he only played 71 snaps in 2021. Fully recovered in 2022, McGregor would play in all 14 games as a rotational player. He made a modest impact, but there were flashes of what many hoped he would be. He returned for his senior season in 2023 and started all 15 games for the Wolverines, rotating edge duties with Derrick Moore. Not only did McGregor become a national champion, but he had his best season and received honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team. Unfortunately, a high-ankle sprain suffered at the Senior Bowl kept McGregor from completing any drill work at the combine.

Strengths

Size for the position is ideal

Heavy hands jolt blockers

Converts speed to power with success

Times hands well to swipe away blockers

Fast around the corner with closing burst

High motor player

Weaknesses

Can struggle to disengage from blocks

Needs to add more pass rush moves to his arsenal

Lacks ability to bend around the edge

Underwhelming production

Significant injuries early in career

Let’s See His Work

Braiden McGregor is #17 and rotates off the field on several snaps in the games below

CSU 2nd down & 8



Braiden McGregor comes screaming off the right edge and pressures the QB into a bad read. Excellent quickness & use of hands. Great to see that.



Safety Rod Moore gets his first career interception!!! And a heck of a return: 37 yards to the 13. pic.twitter.com/3r7Qox8x0r — Due# (@JDue51) September 4, 2022

Michigan edge rusher Braiden McGregor told reporters he met with the Commanders in Indy. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024

Braiden McGregor is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/G1Gu2vXCMk pic.twitter.com/mabTkzsiS0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

Braiden McGregor has appealing traits that make him an excellent candidate to be a developmental rusher for the Commanders. He has the ideal size, strength, closing speed, and a high motor. There is still a lot he needs to work on like developing more pass rushing moves and knowing when to use them, playing with good technique to keep blockers off him, and disengaging when blockers get their hands on him. Those are things that can be improved with coaching and strength training. I don’t think he’ll ever be a bendy rusher, but there are players that have success with that element in their game. Even if he never develops into a starter, McGregor could provide quality depth at the position.