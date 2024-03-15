 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Braiden McGregor fight his way onto the Commanders’ roster?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Maryland at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Braiden McGregor, DE
School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 6’5” / 257 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comparison: Isaiah Thomas

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2020 Michigan Big Ten FR DL
*2021 Michigan Big Ten SO DL 4 4 1 5 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2022 Michigan Big Ten JR 14 9 8 17 5.0 2.5 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0
*2023 Michigan Big Ten SR DE 15 13 13 26 9.0 4.5 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1
Career Michigan 26 22 48 15.0 7.0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 1
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/9/2024.

Player Overview

A four-star prospect as a tight end and defensive end, Michigan native Braiden McGregor didn’t have to go far to play college football. Many saw McGregor as the heir to Aiden Hutchinson, but a torn PCL, MCL, and meniscus saw him miss all of his freshman year in 2020 and he only played 71 snaps in 2021. Fully recovered in 2022, McGregor would play in all 14 games as a rotational player. He made a modest impact, but there were flashes of what many hoped he would be. He returned for his senior season in 2023 and started all 15 games for the Wolverines, rotating edge duties with Derrick Moore. Not only did McGregor become a national champion, but he had his best season and received honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team. Unfortunately, a high-ankle sprain suffered at the Senior Bowl kept McGregor from completing any drill work at the combine.

Strengths

  • Size for the position is ideal
  • Heavy hands jolt blockers
  • Converts speed to power with success
  • Times hands well to swipe away blockers
  • Fast around the corner with closing burst
  • High motor player

Weaknesses

  • Can struggle to disengage from blocks
  • Needs to add more pass rush moves to his arsenal
  • Lacks ability to bend around the edge
  • Underwhelming production
  • Significant injuries early in career

Let’s See His Work

Braiden McGregor is #17 and rotates off the field on several snaps in the games below

How He Fits on the Commanders

Braiden McGregor has appealing traits that make him an excellent candidate to be a developmental rusher for the Commanders. He has the ideal size, strength, closing speed, and a high motor. There is still a lot he needs to work on like developing more pass rushing moves and knowing when to use them, playing with good technique to keep blockers off him, and disengaging when blockers get their hands on him. Those are things that can be improved with coaching and strength training. I don’t think he’ll ever be a bendy rusher, but there are players that have success with that element in their game. Even if he never develops into a starter, McGregor could provide quality depth at the position.

