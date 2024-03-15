All aTwitter: 15 March 2024 : Kay Adams *luvs* what the Commanders have done in free agency

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have released C Nick Gates— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 13, 2024
Good luck in Seattle, @Sam7Howell! pic.twitter.com/Vh7tv72BGG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024
We have traded QB Sam Howell to Seattle, pending a physical pic.twitter.com/zIxXAOjBv8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024
Several teams were inquiring about Sam Howell in recent days. Seahawks GM John Schneider post-trade confirmed the tussle. "We were sweating that out."pic.twitter.com/VElxXtw2z4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 15, 2024
The Commanders' picks:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024
2, 36, 40, 67, 78, 100, 139, 152, 222
They've also signed an army of free agents, re-signed three and have more moves to make.
Thank you ❤️ excited to get to work! https://t.co/eK8QYRihBg— Efe Obada (@EfeObadaUK) March 14, 2024
Efe Obada says that while in the hospital after his significant leg injury and "at his lowest" point emotionally, heard from Dan Quinn, who he'd met years before. Quinn texted "You're a warrior. You'll get through it."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024
Obada: "It met the world to me."
Efe Obada said the Commanders facility feels different now -- "electric" and "new" and "genuine."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
"You guys aren't even in the building, and you can feel it, right?"
His media company is currently working on another feature-length film to share the true life story of Efe Obada, a Nigerian-born NFL player who overcame human trafficking and homelessness at the age of 10 when he and his sister moved to London https://t.co/IgYu2zbkMp— Andrew R (@kidcue) March 15, 2024
#Commanders are signing former #Lions LB Anthony Pittman to a deal, per @TomPelissero.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 14, 2024
He’s played all games in his last three seasons with the #Lions and now reunites with new #Commanders assistant GM, Lance Newmark. pic.twitter.com/cfDmG63PIA
The Commanders have signed 16 free agents, 14 from outside of the organization.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 14, 2024
TE Zach Ertz
DE Dorance Armstrong
C Tyler Biadasz
LB Frankie Luvu
RB Austin Ekeler
K Brandon McManus
LG Nick Allegretti
DE Clelin Ferrell
QB Marcus Mariota
DE…
How are you feeling Commanders fans? #HTTC pic.twitter.com/biPsdBznr5— Commanders Squad CLT (@CommandersCLT) March 14, 2024
I’ll be the first to admit my initial take on Dan Quinn was wrong. I didn’t know bro’s gravity was this real. The man is friends with everybody lol— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) March 14, 2024
"My man is putting on a masterclass right now on how to rebuild a culture and how to rebuild a roster."@ShaunOhara60 loves what new GM Adam Peters has done so far with the @Commanders in Free Agency (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/t64odpEySo— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 14, 2024
The Washington Commanders have lowkey been the winners of #NFLFreeAgency so far #HTTC@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/zpkeU1m9VV— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 14, 2024
2 games into watching Bobby Wagner. May not be the elite level he once was, but he can definitely still play. Far far better than anything Washington has had at linebacker for the last 4 years that's for sure.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 14, 2024
They really let Dan Quinn get this demon pic.twitter.com/uFFdgmQJVc— d (@DAR0NPAYNE) March 13, 2024
The signing of Bobby Wagner by the @Commanders is huge on many levels. For one, he’s a great player (don’t @ me about his age). Secondly, he can show Jamin Davis how to be a solid pro. Finally, Wagner, Davis, and Luvu are now a possible strength as a position group. #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) March 14, 2024
A warm welcome pic.twitter.com/tksJuKL0Wl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024
Start of something new pic.twitter.com/lYSFHYpKM3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 15, 2024
Jeremy Chinn was drafted with pick 64 of round 2 in the 2020 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1000 FS from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 14, 2024
Shown here with all time scores, new #Commanders safety, 1 of 1,000 even.https://t.co/jgFkYllnCm https://t.co/7poyUcG6Wr pic.twitter.com/kcPn6GO9tS
Marcus Mariota said Brian Johnson being in Washington as assistant HC/pass game coordinator factored heavily in his decision to come here. "I think very highly of Brian. ... I just want to surround myself with good people."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024
Best of luck, AG! pic.twitter.com/WoTM6cua8v— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024
You have to be impressed by what Peters and Quinn are doing for the @Commanders. Not over spending for FAs and signing some who now might be reaching their best days. Also, signing leaders in Ekeler and Wagner. Trading Sam for a 3rd. They are doing great in my book #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) March 14, 2024
Some people (very reasonably) pushed back on the idea that Washington's net gain from the Sam Howell trade was only a 7th rd pick.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
So, a quick explanation on NFL draft trade value charts.
There are five main public charts:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
Jimmy Johnson
Harvard
Chase Stuart
Rich Hill
Fitzgerald-Spielberger
Every modern chart finds that draft value declines more slowly than in the JJ chart, which was devised in 1991 and remains unchanged.https://t.co/JGCh8HDZbL
How much does Jimmy Johnson undervalue middle-round picks? Depends. Look at the return estimates for Howell by chart:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
JJ: 3-95
Rich Hill: 4-111
Chase Stuart: 5-147
Harvard: 7-218
F-S: 7-241
Of course, all charts have flaws. In their book, @Jason_OTC and @PFF_Brad acknowledged that, even though their sample size is small and curve is flatter than others, the data clearly shows picks in the top 100 are very valuable.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
From The Drafting Stage: pic.twitter.com/ByQhJND3dF
So, what's the Howell trade worth? Probably somewhere between @PP_Rich_Hill and F-S.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024
Lmao it’s crazy they got you thinking like this! I understand though https://t.co/Uu5gaz6ugk— "Hit-Man" (@KhalekeHudson) March 13, 2024
The #Falcons, #Titans & #Panthers have all signed free agents to contracts totaling $200+ million this offseason. Here are the top spenders.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 14, 2024
All of them missed the postseason last year. pic.twitter.com/6yDD83Zkuq
The #Dolphins signing cornerback Kendall Fuller for two years at $16.5 million, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2024
The top free agent corner goes off the board. pic.twitter.com/r0Mtui4540
Naww not my brudda mannn Congrats family ‼️ https://t.co/R08ehe1w9Z— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) March 14, 2024
2018 - Samuel was drafted by Carolina— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 14, 2024
2021 - Signs with Washington, coached by former Carolina coach Ron Rivera
2024 - Signs with Buffalo, where former Carolina assistant GM Brandon Beane is the Bills GM https://t.co/hKeACYhuLr
More: The #Cardinals are trading WR Rondale Moore to the #Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder, per @jjones9. So a new weapon for Kirk Cousins and a new backup for Kyler Murray. https://t.co/JbrDLDwcnW pic.twitter.com/zIp17oVFsw— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2024
As it stands right now, there are 30 regular compensatory picks on the board for the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/j8MvfBSULl— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 14, 2024
Titan up ❗️ https://t.co/eonzNk5aH1— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) March 14, 2024
The #Cowboys are re-signing veteran CB Jourdan Lewis to a one-year, fully-guaranteed deal, keeping him in Dallas for an eighth season, per source.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2024
Lewis has appeared in 99 games for Dallas and started eight games last season. @netsportsmgmt pic.twitter.com/NQEQrsQpsY
Two police investigations are now happening concurrently: Prosper police are investigating Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s claim he was extorted, and Dallas police are investigating a woman’s claim she was sexually assaulted in 2017. https://t.co/Mwb6jHAe1x— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2024
Oscar nominated actor Jeffrey Wright is a DIEHARD Washington Commanders fan, knows his football and believes Caleb Williams can be for the @Commanders what Patrick Mahomes is for Kansas City. He wants a world where @CALEBcsw gets to come back home.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 14, 2024
https://t.co/CONfneI3by https://t.co/ejrB9YTzho pic.twitter.com/ilAOuVNJYU
DeSean Jackson on why he thinks Caleb Williams SHOULDN'T want to play in Chicago— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 14, 2024
"I don't wanna be another Justin Fields..."@DeSeanJackson10 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/IF7QcrGudF
Kirk Cousins:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 14, 2024
2017: “I want to retire as a Redskin”
2022: “I want to retire a Viking”
2024: “I want to retire a Falcon”
(h/t @SkolRant)pic.twitter.com/D1ohcHEJxb
