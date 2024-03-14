Washington Commanders Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel signs with the Buffalo Bills

The Washington Commanders have been very active in freegency since the start of the legal tampering period on Monday. The market for their own free agents has been soft, but another one got a new deal with a different team tonight. WR Curtis Samuel has signed. 3-year, $24 million deal that could be worth up to $30 million with incentives. This is Samuel's third NFL team since being drafted in the 2nd round by the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Samuel's time in Washington started off with an injury that the team didn't provide much information on. He only appeared in 5 games, starting one of them. Samuel was much healthier and more productive in his next seasons with Washington. He had 1,269 yards receiving with 8 TDs, along with 326 yards on the ground and 2 more TDs.

Former Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $30 million, including $15 million guaranteed, with the Buffalo Bills, per source. pic.twitter.com/OVbYnD4MXn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024