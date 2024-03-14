 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: WR Curtis Samuel signs with the Buffalo Bills

By Scott Jennings
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have been very active in freegency since the start of the legal tampering period on Monday. The market for their own free agents has been soft, but another one got a new deal with a different team tonight. WR Curtis Samuel has signed. 3-year, $24 million deal that could be worth up to $30 million with incentives. This is Samuel's third NFL team since being drafted in the 2nd round by the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Samuel's time in Washington started off with an injury that the team didn't provide much information on. He only appeared in 5 games, starting one of them. Samuel was much healthier and more productive in his next seasons with Washington. He had 1,269 yards receiving with 8 TDs, along with 326 yards on the ground and 2 more TDs.

Receiving & Rushing Table
Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV
2017 21 CAR WR 10 9 4 26 15 115 7.7 0 6 38.5 23 1.7 12.8 57.7% 4.4 4 64 0 3 100.0 31 16.0 7.1 0.4 19 9.4 179 0 0 1
2018 22 CAR WR 10 13 8 65 39 494 12.7 5 24 49.2 53 3.0 38.0 60.0% 7.6 8 84 2 3 62.5 33 10.5 6.5 0.6 47 12.3 578 7 1 5
2019 23 CAR WR 10 16 15 105 54 627 11.6 6 36 43.8 44 3.4 39.2 51.4% 6.0 19 130 1 7 73.7 16 6.8 8.1 1.2 73 10.4 757 7 0 5
2020 24 CAR WR 10 15 5 97 77 851 11.1 3 39 53.6 44 5.1 56.7 79.4% 8.8 41 200 2 10 48.8 45 4.9 13.3 2.7 118 8.9 1051 5 1 8
2021 25 WAS WR 10 5 1 9 6 27 4.5 0 4 44.4 10 1.2 5.4 66.7% 3.0 4 11 0 0 50.0 8 2.8 2.2 0.8 10 3.8 38 0 0 0
2022 26 WAS WR 10 17 12 92 64 656 10.3 4 36 46.7 49 3.8 38.6 69.6% 7.1 38 187 1 11 44.7 21 4.9 11.0 2.2 102 8.3 843 5 1 6
2023 27 WAS WR 4 16 13 91 62 613 9.9 4 26 50.5 37 3.9 38.3 68.1% 6.7 7 39 1 4 71.4 15 5.6 2.4 0.4 69 9.4 652 5 0 5
Career 91 58 485 317 3383 10.7 22 171 48.0 53 3.5 37.2 65.4% 7.0 121 715 7 38 55.4 45 5.9 7.9 1.3 438 9.4 4098 29 3 30
4 yrs CAR 53 32 293 185 2087 11.3 14 105 47.8 53 3.5 39.4 63.1% 7.1 72 478 5 23 59.7 45 6.6 9.0 1.4 257 10.0 2565 19 2 19
3 yrs WAS 38 26 192 132 1296 9.8 8 66 48.4 49 3.5 34.1 68.8% 6.8 49 237 2 15 49.0 21 4.8 6.2 1.3 181 8.5 1533 10 1 11
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.

