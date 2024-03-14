Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Efe Obada returns for his 3rd season in burgundy & gold

The Commanders announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Efe Obada, a Nigerian-born player who grew up in London. He has an amazing story of surviving human trafficking and homelessness, and growing up to become an NFL player.

Back to bolster our d-line pic.twitter.com/je9UxJdwGa — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 14, 2024

Obada played “American” football in London in 2014, and came to the US as an undrafted free agent at the Cowboys 2015 training camp. He didn’t make the team, but managed to stick around on the practice squad. Obada spent time with the Chiefs and Falcons before getting his breakthrough with Ron Rivera in Carolina in 2017.

Capable of lining up at a variety of defensive line positions, Obada started getting snaps in NFL games in 2018, when he played 30% of the defensive snaps for the Panthers.

In 2021, Obada signed with the Bills in free agency and had another good season. In 2022, he rejoined his former coach, Ron Rivera, in Washington. That season, Obada played an important role as a rotational defensive lineman and special teams player, getting 390 snaps on defense and 203 on special teams. Having signed on a one-year deal, Obada returned in 2023, but his season was cut short by injury.

Obada missed the first 5 weeks of the season, and only played significant snaps in 3 games. In the Week 11 game, Obada was carted off the field due to multiple leg fractures and underwent surgery the next day, ending his 2023 season.

Speaking to reporters, Obada said that while in the hospital after his significant leg injury and “at his lowest” point emotionally, heard from Dan Quinn, who he’d met years before. Quinn texted “You’re a warrior. You’ll get through it.” Obada said that the message “meant the world to me.”

Obada now joins a defensive line room that is significantly different than any he was in under Rivera. Washington’s GM, Adam Peters, has been very active this week in signing defensive ends from other teams. Obada will now have former Cowboys Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, and former Raider Clelin Ferrell as teammates. While the group may not boast superstar power, it comprises a solid veteran group that should be able to use multiple alignments and various personnel combinations to challenge opposing offenses.

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2018 26 CAR DE 94 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 8 6 2 2 7 1 2019 27 CAR DE 94 16 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 24 14 10 2 4 1 2020 28 CAR DE 94 16 1 0 1 0 2 54 0 5.5 18 10 8 4 15 2 2021 29 BUF DE 93 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.5 12 8 4 3 8 2 2022 30 WAS DE 97 17 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.0 24 14 10 4 8 2 2023 31 WAS DE 97 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 Career 74 3 1 0 0 0 6 1 0 2 54 0 15.0 88 53 35 15 42 8 3 yrs CAR 42 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 2 54 0 7.5 50 30 20 8 26 4 2 yrs WAS 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.0 26 15 11 4 8 2 1 yr BUF 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.5 12 8 4 3 8 2 View Original Table

Generated 3/15/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/15/2024.

Don’t call it a comeback



Efe Obada is being re-signed by the @Commanders pic.twitter.com/M27PiM3pAZ — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 14, 2024