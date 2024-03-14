The Washington Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks

The news just broke that the Washington Commanders are trading QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams will trade picks and Howell as Washington moves on from their starter from last season.

Sam Howell was a 5th round pick in 2022 and started the season finale after Carson Wentz's flameout. He won that game, and won the QB "competition" with Jacoby Brissett. He started all 17 games last year, but was benched multiple times after his play continued to regress down the final stretch of the season.

The Washington Commanders ended the season with a 4-13 record that "won" them the #2 overall pick in this year's draft. Most people expect the team to draft a QB at that spot, which already raised serious questions about Howell's future in Washington. The team signed veteran QB Marcus Mariota which made it much more likely that new GM Adam Peters would try to get value from Howell while moving the team in a new direction.

Seattle has long liked QB Sam Howell. Now, with Drew Lock signing with the Giants, Howell can compete with Geno Smith for the Seahawks starting QB job. https://t.co/jN59Iv8LSN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

If you're a nerd who cares about the differences between these charts (as I am), here's an explanation: https://t.co/JGCh8HDZbL — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 14, 2024

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks*

Round 1 (#2)

Round 2 (#36)

Round 2 (#40 from CHI)

Round 3 (#67)

Round 3 (#78 from SEA)

Round 3 (#100 from SF)

Round 5 (#139)

Round 5 (#152 from SEA)

Round 7 (#222)