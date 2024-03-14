Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Kendall Fuller signs with the Miami Dolphins

The Washington Commanders have lost another player in free agency. CB Kendall Fuller wasn't expected to be re-signed, and he has now agreed to a 2-year, $16.5 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Fuller was drafted by Washington in the 3rd round in 2016. Two years later he was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the Alex Smith trade. Fuller returned to Washington as a free agent in 2020, signing a 4-year, $40 million contract. He was a starter here, Washington's best CB last season.

The Washington Commanders, under GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn, are making big changes to the roster. They have only re-signed 2 of their own free agents, while signing 14 players from other teams. Washington was 4-13 last season, and this "racalibration" is going to result in massive changes everywhere on the roster. The Commanders have two young CBs on rookie deals(Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, but the depth is very thin behind them.