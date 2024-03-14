Washington Commanders Free Agency: Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman expected to sign 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders have already added Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, but they’re not done adding to the linebackers group. Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign a contract with Washington. He was an undrafted free agent from Wayne State in 2019. He has been primarily a special teams player, and didn’t play a snap on defense last season. Pittman will likely have that same role under new Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo.

Former #Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign with the #Commanders, per source. He played in every game over the past three seasons with Detroit. Now reunited with new Washington assistant GM Lance Newmark. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024

It’s a one-year deal for Pittman, per source. https://t.co/l20mP9L4Cn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2019 23 DET LB 57 1 0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2021 25 DET LB 57 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 18 9 9 0 1 1 2022 26 DET LB 57 17 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 5 3 2 0 1 1 2023 27 DET LB 57 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 4 2 2 0 0 1 Career 52 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 28 14 14 0 3 3 View Original Table

Generated 3/14/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/14/2024.