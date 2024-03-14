Washington Commanders Free Agency: Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman expected to sign 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders have already added Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, but they’re not done adding to the linebackers group. Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign a contract with Washington. He was an undrafted free agent from Wayne State in 2019. He has been primarily a special teams player, and didn’t play a snap on defense last season. Pittman will likely have that same role under new Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo.
Former #Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign with the #Commanders, per source. He played in every game over the past three seasons with Detroit. Now reunited with new Washington assistant GM Lance Newmark.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024
It’s a one-year deal for Pittman, per source. https://t.co/l20mP9L4Cn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2024
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2019
|23
|DET
|LB
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2021
|25
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|18
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2022
|26
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2023
|27
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Career
|52
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|28
|14
|14
|0
|3
|3
Generated 3/14/2024.
|Games
|Off.
|Def.
|ST
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|2019
|23
|DET
|LB
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|17
|19%
|18
|58%
|2021
|25
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|1
|0
|0%
|76
|7%
|378
|86%
|2022
|26
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|1
|0
|0%
|54
|5%
|358
|79%
|2023
|27
|DET
|LB
|57
|17
|0
|0
|0%
|4
|0%
|363
|80%
|Career
|0
|151
|1117
Generated 3/14/2024.
