Washington Commanders Free Agency: Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman expected to sign 1-year deal

A new LB/special teams player

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

The Washington Commanders have already added Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, but they’re not done adding to the linebackers group. Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign a contract with Washington. He was an undrafted free agent from Wayne State in 2019. He has been primarily a special teams player, and didn’t play a snap on defense last season. Pittman will likely have that same role under new Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2019 23 DET LB 57 1 0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 1 0
2021 25 DET LB 57 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 18 9 9 0 1 1
2022 26 DET LB 57 17 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 5 3 2 0 1 1
2023 27 DET LB 57 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 4 2 2 0 0 1
Career 52 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 28 14 14 0 3 3
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.
Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2019 23 DET LB 57 1 0 0 0% 17 19% 18 58%
2021 25 DET LB 57 17 1 0 0% 76 7% 378 86%
2022 26 DET LB 57 17 1 0 0% 54 5% 358 79%
2023 27 DET LB 57 17 0 0 0% 4 0% 363 80%
Career 0 151 1117
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.

