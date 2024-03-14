 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Isaac Yiadom is scheduled for a visit

New CB?

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: SEP 24 Saints at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders haven’t added a cornerback in free agency, but they’re reportedly bringing in Isaac Yiadom for a visit. He was a 3rd round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018, and he has played for five teams during his 6-year career. Yiadom played for the New Orleans Saints last season, and had the best season on his career. He had 1 INT, 14 passes defended, and 37 tackles. Yiadom started eight games last season, and was active for every game.

Washington did not re-sign veteran CB Kendall Fuller before he became a free agent yesterday. He is expected to find a new home soon, which will leave the Commanders with a big hole in their secondary. Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes are the team’s top two corners, but there isn’t much on the depth chart that’s looking like starter material. Washington is expected to sign at least one CB, and possibly draft another one next month.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2018 22 DEN DB 41 13 1 1 4 0 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 20 17 3 0 0 1
2019 23 DEN RCB 26 16 8 0 0 0 0 4 0 0.0 43 32 11 1 0 4
2020 24 NYG RCB 27 16 10 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 46 29 17 0 1 4
2021 25 GNB DB 24 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 10 9 1 0 0 1
2022 26 2TM CB-DB 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 2 1 1 0 0 0
HOU DB 20 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0
NOR CB 36 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 2 1 1 0 0 0
2023 27 NOR CB 27 17 8 1 0 0 0 14 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 37 25 12 0 0 4
Career 87 28 2 4 0 4 26 1 0 1 0 0 0.5 158 113 45 1 1 14
2 yrs DEN 29 9 1 4 0 4 7 0 0.0 63 49 14 1 0 5
2 yrs NOR 23 8 1 0 0 0 14 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 37 25 13 0 0 4
1 yr GNB 16 1 0 0 0.0 10 9 1 0 0 1
1 yr HOU 3 0 0 0 0.0 0
1 yr NYG 16 10 0 0 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 46 29 17 0 1 4
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...