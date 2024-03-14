Washington Commanders Free Agency: CB Isaac Yiadom is scheduled for a visit

The Washington Commanders haven’t added a cornerback in free agency, but they’re reportedly bringing in Isaac Yiadom for a visit. He was a 3rd round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018, and he has played for five teams during his 6-year career. Yiadom played for the New Orleans Saints last season, and had the best season on his career. He had 1 INT, 14 passes defended, and 37 tackles. Yiadom started eight games last season, and was active for every game.

Washington did not re-sign veteran CB Kendall Fuller before he became a free agent yesterday. He is expected to find a new home soon, which will leave the Commanders with a big hole in their secondary. Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes are the team’s top two corners, but there isn’t much on the depth chart that’s looking like starter material. Washington is expected to sign at least one CB, and possibly draft another one next month.

Free agent corner Isaac Yiadom visiting the #Commanders today, per source.



Yiadom produced 14 pass breakups for New Orleans last year. Other teams in the mix, as well. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2024