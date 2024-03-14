 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington Commanders Rumors and News

Peters and Quinn continue building the roster ahead of the draft

By Scott Jennings and Bill-in-Bangkok Updated
NFL: Preseason-New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL’s legal tampering period is over, and the new league year start yesterday at 4pm. The Washington Commanders have added 13 new players to the team and lost three free agents to other teams.

Free Agents Signed

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million

Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million

Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million

Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million

Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million

San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal

Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million

Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed

Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3-year, $4.39 million

Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner - 1 year, up to $8.5m

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Waiver Claims

Trades

Cuts

LT Charles Leno, Jr.

C Nick Gates

TE Logan Thomas

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Byron Pringle

FB Alex Armah

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

CB Kendall Fuller

EDGE James Smith-Williams

EDGE Casey Toohill

EDGE Efe Obada

DL Abdullah Anderson

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Cody Barton

LB David Mayo

S Kamren Curl

S Terrell Burgess

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered

LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered

RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered

DL David Bada - Not tendered

DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered

Washington Free Agents re-signed

S Jeremy Reaves - 2-year deal

WR Jamison Crowder - 1-year deal

Washington Free Agents signed by another team

RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots

QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots

LG Saahdiq Charles - Signed with the Tennessee Titans

