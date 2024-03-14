Commanders quickly addressing roster holes to start Free Agency

First-time general manager Adam Peters has not wasted time addressing the Washington Commanders roster holes to start free agency. Washington has signed 14 free agents already and re-signed two of their free agents, safety Jeremy Reaves and wideout Jamison Crowder. Washington made some signings of a youth infusion with the potential to blossom and become key figures on head coach Dan Quinn's roster. Those include safety Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Frankie Luvu, center Tyler Biadasz, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong. There are also some signings, in particular, that can help improve Washington's mental makeup. Running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Chinn were also captains on their previous teams.

Leadership and guidance in the locker room are just as important for coaches who are attempting to transform the standard on the field and to bring in three former NFL captains who contribute to being the medium between players and staff, along with their ability on the field as players, is significant and worth acknowledging. The transformation and ability to acquire this caliber of players also shed light on the caliber of coach Dan Quinn and his staff.

Comparatively speaking to Washington's last head coach, Ron Rivera, while his first off-season was an overhaul, his offseasons provided a tone that was always, for me, more passive. Attacking the offseason does not have to be centered around splashes and overspending on one or two players, hoping they turn your franchise around. It goes without saying that the field results matter most, but so far, it's been good for Washington's free agency period.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Overall thoughts on free agency

Wagner and Luvu signed in Washington; what's next for Jamin Davis

Relationships around the league matter

What Ekeler and Chinn signings signal about Washington's own free agents/roster

What does Marcus Mariota signing mean for Howell and the draft

