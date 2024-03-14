Updated Commanders depth chart: How does the roster look after the first wave of free agency?

The “first wave” of free agency is over. That doesn’t mean that no more free agents will be signed; it simply means that the initial rush has passed; people will pause and take a breath, and the pace will slow.

In truth, until the season ends, free agency never really stops. The team will continue to scout and sign players until the final whistle of the final game of the 2024 season, but we now have a good idea what the framework of the roster looks like, and where the front office might still be active between now and the draft.

As things stand at the moment, the team has 63 players on the roster. There are 30 players on each side of the ball (offense and defense) and 3 special teams specialists.

UPDATED DEPTH CHART

The numbers that appear beside some players’ names are 2024 cap hits per Over the Cap.

Please note that assigned positions and color coding are my own personal opinions. They do not necessarily represent the thinking of Washington’s coaches or front office, nor are they necessarily consistent with fan consensus. This chart represents my personal interpretation, and may not reflect the thoughts of other writers on Hogs Haven. Finally, when it comes to backup players, I don’t put much effort into making sure that they are on the right or left or behind the specific player that they backup. I mostly just try to fit everyone on the chart efficiently.

I’m not going to do a deep dive on any player or position, but I want to offer a few notes of explanation.

Special Teams

The main item to note here is that the Commanders actually had a long snapper on the roster at the start of the week; his name is Tucker Addington. When it was reported that Tyler Ott had been offered a 3-year contract as the long-snapper, I removed Addington from the chart, anticipating his release. In fact, Tucker Addington is still listed on the team’s web site as being on the roster, and Over the Cap still counts him as part of the team’s salary structure. It appears that he has not been released. He is not counted in my 63-man roster and does not currently appear on this depth chart. If there continues to be no news of his release, I will add him back on the next iteration of the chart, but for the moment he is an ‘invisible man’ whom I expect is destined for release.

Nick Gates

Similar to Tucker Addington, Nick Gates is officially still on the roster until June 1st. The difference is that the team has already announced his release. It is simply a technicality that he remains on the roster and in the salary cap calculations until the start of June. He also is not shown on the depth chart here or counted in my 63-man roster.

Defense

The defense looks much healthier than it did last week. The addition of two starting level linebackers, three rotational defensive ends and a safety added a lot of green to the chart. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Adam Peters sign a veteran cornerback between now and the end of April, but he has already done enough to ensure that he will have flexibility when considering defensive players in the draft. Absent further free agent additions, I would expect the team to try to add another defensive end, cornerback help and another linebacker in the draft.

Offensive line

Left Guard

A lot of people think that NIck Allegretti was signed to be the starting left guard. That may be true, but aside from his Super Bowl start in place of injured Joe Thuney, I don’t see much evidence that he is a starting-level NFL guard. I initially had him designated as a backup in the chart in Monday’s article. Because of comments from a lot of readers, I have upgraded him to borderline starter.

I haven’t been able to convince myself yet that Allegretti’s the clear starter. Ahead of him on the chart, I have Andrew Wylie starting. A number of people have said that, given our dearth of tackles, Wylie should remain on the chart at right tackle. I simply can’t believe that anyone who saw him play the position last year would rely on him to play it again. I’m taking it on faith that there is a better plan in place.

Since Wylie hasn’t been released, the only thing that makes sense to me is that he will be given the chance to compete at guard, where he has played hundreds of snaps. I have him ahead of Allegretti at left guard because Wylie has much more starting experience, both overall and at the position, than does Allegretti.

There’s a good chance that my views of both players will be proven wrong, but that’s my reasoning for what you see on the chart.

Tackles

The only position group on the team that doesn’t have at least one starting-level player is offensive tackle. We will need to add two starters and a swing tackle. I think that’s more than the team can hope to accomplish in the draft, so I assume that Adam Peters is working to secure one or two veterans. The free agent tackle market has been slow overall this offseason, probably because the draft class appears so deep at the position, and the available free agents are mostly over 30 years of age. I suspect that, at some point in the coming hours, days or weeks, a veteran tackle or two will agree to a price that the Commanders brass finds attractive, and the position will be reinforced ahead of the draft. I pretty much expect that, no matter what the team does in free agency, Adam Peters will draft a pair of offensive tackles in April.

Skill positions

It looks like the team will add a receiver and tight end in the draft. Of course, they are almost universally expected to select a quarterback with the 2nd overall pick. My own opinion is that the running back room looks fine for the '24 season. I would think that any RB additions will be a late-round draft pick or UDFAs.

Salary Cap

I attempted to be useful by adding some salary cap discussions in the comments section on Monday and Tuesday, but I think those comments did more to create confusion than clarity. Let me try to rectify that slightly here.

While it will be a week or so before we will clearly understand exactly how much salary cap space the team has, they have enough to sign pretty much any remaining free agents that they want to sign. The team is flush with cap space, and remains among the teams with the most available. There is no reason to be concerned with whether we have enough.

I will probably write an entire article devoted to the team’s salary cap strategy in a week or two, but one thing is now very clear: Rob Rogers, the Senior VP of Football Administration, who was brought in by Ron Rivera, is staying in place, and his approach to salary cap management will continue unchanged. That is not what I had expected. I had thought that Adam Peters would bring in his own guy.

Rogers believes in the use of void years to delay cap hits until the latest possible time. Void years are normally used by teams to help wedge in a player that a team wants to sign when it lacks the cap space to do so. That isn’t the case with Rogers; he uses them routinely. This year, with the Commanders having the most cap space in the league, I didn’t expect to see any contracts with void years at all, but Rogers fooled me. He has used void years in multiple contracts given out this week, which is one reason why Washington continues to have an abundance of 2024 cap space.

The bottom-line message here is — regardless of what the exact amount of the available cap space is at the moment — the Commanders have plenty of it, and can make any free agency signings that Adam Peters feels are needed.