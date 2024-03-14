Daily Slop - 14 Mar 24: Signing of free agent LB Bobby Wagner “instantly legitimizes Commanders ambitious plans“

Commanders links

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Commanders have secured the services of perennial All-Pro linebacker Booby Wagner. It’s a one-year deal with $6 million guaranteed and could be worth $8.5 million with incentives. This is a significant statement of intent and instantly legitimizes their ambitious plans.

Wagner might be 34 years old when the 2024 season begins, but he is still playing elite-level football. The former second-round selection was nothing short of outstanding for the Seattle Seahawks during the previous campaign, racking up 183 tackles and earning his ninth trip to the Pro Bowl. He was expected to draw interest from contending teams in free agency. Instead, he’s opted to reunite with Dan Quinn in Washington.

Commanders signing Bobby Wagner has hidden benefits

Quinn and Wagner go way back. They worked together closely during their time together on the Seahawks. There is respect between the two, enough for the second-level enforcer to assist in Washington’s quest to emerge from the proverbial NFL wilderness and back into contention.

There aren’t many linebackers in recent league history with more credentials than Wagner. He’s a six-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl winner. He made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and boasts 1,706 career tackles. When the Utah State college product eventually hangs up his cleats, he’ll be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

NFL.com

Regime changes in both Seattle and Washington have prompted Wagner to consider new options. He’s heading to the nation’s capital to play for Quinn, who directed Seattle’s league-best defense during its run to consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a win over the high-powered Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner was a key part of those defenses, ascending to star status and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014, his first of six total selections.

With new coach Mike Macdonald now in charge in Seattle, it was time for change, and Wagner is heading to the east coast to play for a coach he knows intimately. At 33 years old, it’s fair to wonder if this might be his last hurrah, but after yet another Pro Bowl and All-Pro (second team) season, he’s yet to show legitimate reason to retire. Plus, he has new business to handle. Wagner will suit up for a Commanders defense that will include a number of new faces after an active offseason that has included the signings of defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Frankie Luvu and safety Jeremy Chinn.

Wagner will arrive with plenty of wisdom to lend to his new teammates as part of Washington’s turnaround efforts under Quinn.

Sports Illustrated

Washington Commanders fans are praising the imminent signing of linebacker Frankie Luvu, and for good reason.

Luvu specifically, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer tells us, is one player Commanders fans should be particularly excited about.

“Luvu possesses innate versatility,” Kaye tells Commander Country. “He can get to the quarterback from multiple positions, but he is more of a top-tier blitzer than a natural pass rusher. Luvu is a firework at the line of scrimmage and his ability to speed through traffic makes him dangerous from every angle. He’s a legitimate play-wrecker with a great personality that will win over the locker room almost immediately.”

Bullock’s Film Room

Breaking down what the Commanders are getting in new free agent linebacker Frankie Luvu

Linebacker Frankie Luvu might be the most intriguing signing made by the Washington Commanders this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 236 pound 27-year-old has a terrific backstory going undrafted in 2018 and working his way up the ladder first with the Jets and then most recently with the Panthers. He’s developed into a good starting linebacker with a rounded skill set and fun play style that should suit Dan Quinn’s team perfectly.

When the Commanders first agreed to a deal with Luvu, it was widely assumed he would be the new middle linebacker to partner Jamin Davis. Now he still might play that role at times, but on Wednesday the Commanders also agreed a deal to sign Bobby Wagner. Wagner isn’t necessarily the player he once was but he’ll likely command the starting Mike linebacker spot. That then makes Luvu’s role even more intriguing. In a base defense, all three of Wagner, Luvu and Davis can easily get on the field but hardly anyone in the NFL plays in a base defense on any sort of a consistent basis.

[F]irst I thought I’d start by looking at Luvu’s skill set and what he brings to the Commanders. I said earlier he has a rounded skill set with a fun play style. That play style really stands out. You may have heard the phrase “playing with his hair on fire” and there’s no better embodiment of that than Frankie Luvu. The guy does EVERYTHING at 100 miles an hour and when he’s moving in the correct direction, that leads to stand out plays.

In coverage, he’s more suited to playing zone than man, which will be an interesting fit in Washington. Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. both have backgrounds built around zone coverages, but the Cowboys defense they ran the last few years played a ton of man coverage. So it will be interesting to see exactly how Luvu fits in this system and what types of coverages they look to play, but he’s definitely more suited to playing zone than man.

One part of Luvu’s game that will need to be address is tackling. Luvu has a tendency to miss tackles and it can often be down to his play style. Because he attacks everything at 100 miles an hour, that style typically leads to him landing big hits with the initial contact and that being enough for him to make tackles. There are times, however, when that contact isn’t enough or when he doesn’t quite take the right angle and ends up in the wrong position.

Commanders.com

Left tackle

The Commanders have been actively trying to revamp their offensive front, reportedly agreeing to terms with center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti. But with the departure of Charles Leno Jr., the Commanders are left with a hole at one of the most important positions on the roster.

That could be by design; after all, this year’s draft is heavy in talent at offensive tackle, and there should still be a plug-and-play prospect in the second round when the Commanders pick at Nos. 36 or 40. All the top left tackle free agents are at least 30 years old, but if Washington does take a quarterback at No. 2, it might be worth grabbing an experienced veteran to protect him.

Wide receiver

Wide receiver hasn’t been a need for Washington for the past three seasons, and one could argue that it still isn’t a dire one, despite Curtis Samuel hitting the open market. Like offensive line, this year’s draft has a deep receiver class, but it still wouldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran for the right price.

Luckily, Washington would have options if they did decide to look for a wideout on the market. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Marquise Goodwin, Sterling Shepard and Randall Cobb are all among a packed group of players looking for a new team. Two players that Peters knows well are Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley, both of whom played for San Francisco in 2023.

Cornerback

The Commanders have a young core of cornerbacks in Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste that can develop with the right tutelage. Kendall Fuller leaving the team also leaves them lacking in experienced players with starting snaps.

The Commanders could still sign Fuller if they wanted to retain his services, but even if they decide to go in another direction, there are starters out there who could fit their system.

Commanders Wire

[T]he 30-year-old veteran wideout will remain with Washington in 2024. On Wednesday, Crowder agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders, becoming the second internal free agent to re-sign, following safety Jeremy Reaves.

Crowder spent the first four seasons of his career with Washington before leaving as a free agent in 2018. Crowder spent three seasons with the Jets and one year in Buffalo before returning last summer.

Crowder’s most significant play came in a Week 6 win at Atlanta when he returned a first-half punt 61 yards to set up a touchdown. While Crowder didn’t put up big numbers, he produced offensively in the rare opportunities he received, and it was enough to impress general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Commanders Wire

In 2022, Reaves was a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro selection on special teams. However, nothing has come easy for Reaves in the NFL. He is an illustration of hard work and perseverance.

Having played his college ball at South Alabama, Reaves went undrafted in 2018, and was signed by the Eagles in May. He was released by the Eagles in September.

Washington signed Reaves 10 days later, placing him on the practice squad but released him six days later. In October, they again brought him back to the practice squad and again released him in December.

The 2019 season saw Washington release Reaves during cutdowns in August, bring him back to the practice squad, and then activate Reaves to the active roster, where he went on to play nine games.

Reaves was released twice in 2020 before finally breaking through, seeing action on 262 defensive snaps and 147 special teams snaps.

Pro Football Focus

LB FRANKIE LUVU

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A-

Contract: Three years, $31 million ($10.33 million per year), $19.125 million total guaranteed

Three years, $31 million ($10.33 million per year), $19.125 million total guaranteed PFF projected contract: Three years, $30 million ($10 million per year), $17 million total guaranteed

We really like this fit for Washington, with Luvu bringing an attacking downhill style and pass-rushing element at off-ball linebacker that pairs well with Jamin Davis, who excels when working sideline to sideline.

QB MARCUS MARIOTA

Fit/need grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Contract: One year, $6 million

One year, $6 million PFF projected contract: N/A

The Washington Commanders join the New England Patriots as a team picking in the top three of the draft that probably doesn’t want a young player backing up a top draft pick, with Jacoby Brissett and Mariota now serving as bridges to the future. Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015 and can now mentor the No. 2 pick in 2024. In addition, his athleticism and mobility, paired with a big arm, is the profile of quarterback Kliff Kingsbury likes to work with.

RB AUSTIN EKELER

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B

Contract: Two years, $8.43 million ($4.215 million per year), $4.21 million total guaranteed

Two years, $8.43 million ($4.215 million per year), $4.21 million total guaranteed PFF projected contract: Two years, $9 million ($4.5 million per year), $5 million total guaranteed

Ekeler brings the pass-catching element to Washington, which lost Antonio Gibson in free agency to the New England Patriots. Ekeler’s pairing with Brian Robinson is a perfect complement of skills in the backfield.

EDGE DORANCE ARMSTRONG

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: B-

Contract: Three years, $33 million ($11 million per year), $22.125 million total guaranteed

Three years, $33 million ($11 million per year), $22.125 million total guaranteed PFF projected contract: Three years, $25.5 million ($8.5 million per year), $15.5 million total guaranteed

Armstrong is a proven perfect fit with new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who immediately helped him take his game to new heights upon arriving in Dallas three years ago. Washington could still stand to make another move at edge rusher, with Armstrong more a rotational piece than a top guy, but linebacker Frankie Luvu also adds another pass rush element.

Episode 782 - Adam Peters is blowtorching the roster. Discussion & analysis of #Commanders' busy Day 2 of #NFLFreeAgency:

- what Marcus Mariota means for Sam Howell

- Clelin Ferrell & Dante Fowler Jr.

- Jeremy Chinn = steal

- react to Zach Ertz presserhttps://t.co/TDtnGrFLUu — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 13, 2024

SNIDER: Commanders’ free agency finds value

This was with Jeremy last week ahead of free agency. He relays what the staff had told him about his game. It’s no wonder he’s back. https://t.co/N9dRk4o2pH — John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2024

On video: wrapping up day 2. Lots to discuss. Analyzing their plan/approach to free agency. How the new guys fit. More. ⁦@ESPNRichmond⁩ https://t.co/PsGfABT24y — John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2024

The numbers behind Bobby Wagner signing with the Commanders

