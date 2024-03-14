All aTwitter: 14 March 2024 - All-Pro Reavo, Bobby Wagner & Jamison Crowder mark the beginning of the new league year

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Had this commissioned. pic.twitter.com/Jm87HvYJk2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2024
Commanders fans! I'm glad to be coming back HOME! I got unfinished business! LFG!❤️— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 13, 2024
Let's run it back pic.twitter.com/n5n7GAhy5E— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 13, 2024
The Commanders are bringing back special teams ace Jeremy Reaves on a two-year deal, via @JFowlerESPN.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
27; named a 1st-team All-Pro in 2022.
Tore his ACL in Week 5 last season.
6 seasons, all with WSH... Undrafted.
Heart and soul guy on teams. pic.twitter.com/VlGzn7gwNf
Reaves will be with his 3rd special teams coach, 3rd head coach, 3rd general manager and 2nd team owner. Incredible https://t.co/8NVZTKocts— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 13, 2024
Jeremy Reaves:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2024
*Undrafted
*Cut multiple times
*Bounced on and off the P-squad
*Makes the 53 in 2022
*Earns 1st-team all-pro, Pro Bowl in 2023
*Is first (only?) Washington UFA to stay with new staff
current mood: pic.twitter.com/kO9GMcpgEQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 13, 2024
Going on a hunch, but have a feeling Washington will sign: Austin Ekeler, Marcus Mariota, Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Frankie Luvu, Nick Allegretti, Jeremy Chinn, Clelin Ferrell, Tyler Ott, Brandon McManus— John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2024
The NFL's new league year has begun. All the trades and free agent deals lined up in recent days can become official.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 13, 2024
Top 5 Largest 2024 Cap hits among the 12 new Commanders free agents added:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
$4.9M, DE Dorance Armstrong
$4.2M, C Tyler Biadasz
$3.9M, S Jeremy Chinn
$3.8M, LB Frankie Luvu
$3.6M, K Brandon McManus
The Commanders have $68.5M in cap space remaining, according to @Jason_OTC.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
Said differently: Adam Peters and his staff can still do anything they want to do with any player that becomes available.
Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt
Bobby Wagner had a career high and lead the league in tackles with 183 last season. He may be 33, but he’s far from being old and washed. London Fletcher was 32 when he signed here.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) March 13, 2024
Bobby Wagner does not come off the field. He played 98% of snaps last year at 32 years old. 99% the year before that. Special dude. Future HOFer. pic.twitter.com/nCp09KC7AR— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
I'm sure Wagner easily could've chosen a contender team but he chose Dan Quinn and the staff. This is awesome.— Robbie Duncan (@CoachDuncanOL) March 13, 2024
Seattle, we’ve done this before. You know what it is. It’s always love. Until we meet again. I’m around— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
Commanders fans gotta be ecstatic— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2024
What if, and hear me out because this is a crazy idea, Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. used Jamin Davis more as a pass rusher?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
What if Frankie Luvu and Jamin Davis moved all over the place and the Bobby Wagner acquisition freed them up to come downhill and hunt QBs more often. pic.twitter.com/Qx4aAvMYPu
Commanders signing Bobby Wagner means:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
There's a new sheriff in locker room.
They'll move Luvu all over the place.
Jamin Davis is their 3rd LB.
Committing to neglected position in Rivera era.
He's only a year older than London Fletcher was when he came to DC.
REPORT: The #Commanders are re-signing veteran WR/PR Jamison Crowder to a one year deal, according to @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/EMj9JzShTu— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 13, 2024
Welcome back Jamison crowder #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H2xWmZoqq0— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 13, 2024
We asked @RandyMueller_ on what's next for the Commanders:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
"There's still really good values out there... I don't think this free agency pool is what it's been in the past. I think it's better.. They've gotten better, they're not just flushing money because they have it."
Former GM @RandyMueller_ on WSH's strategy:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
"Check as many boxes as you can prior to the draft so that you can take the best available players. When you start drafting to fill out a depth chart, that's problematic. If you can solve issues before the draft, the draft can be used…
Former GM @RandyMueller_ tells us he would take either JJ McCarthy or Jayden Daniels at 2 if he was the Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 13, 2024
First time we've had anybody tell us they'd heavily considered McCarthy with the 2nd pick.
More from @mike_e_kaye on new Commanders LB/S Jeremy Chinn: "A guy that's a tweener safety/linebacker...A seek and destroy player that should be close to the line...Not an interchangeable safety, he should be in the box...Sometimes versatility can be the enemy of progress."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2024
Talking with @mike_e_kaye about new Commanders LB Frankie Luvu: "That guy is a game changer and a play breaker...He is the ideal guy for a double A gap blitz...He's extremely versatile...He can really make things happens...He will disrupt the offense more than he wont."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 13, 2024
The #Commanders are engaging in a massive roster overhaul. Have cut multiple starters. Have not re-signed any of their many free agents. Are bringing in a bunch of new players via free agency. That pause from Adam Peters appears to have been very telling. pic.twitter.com/x569AaAQDn— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 12, 2024
Dan Quinn can call this a "recalibration" all he wants but this is as rebuild-y of a rebuild as I've ever seen.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 13, 2024
Daron Payne and Jon Allen have to be some happy boys right now.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) March 13, 2024
Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald weren’t getting these players. God works in mysterious ways. This is called The Quinn Effect.— Chief (@Chief_0324) March 13, 2024
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce speaks greatly about his former teammate Nick Allegretti, whom now is with the #Commanders.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) March 13, 2024
(via: New Heights on YT) pic.twitter.com/gPE4jGIOEn
Staying in 8️⃣6️⃣@ZERTZ_86 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yDygtEp76N— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2024
This jersey is a fucking mistake. I hate it so much. #HTTC https://t.co/ks4CncvrSp— Big Chief Smitty (@AJSmitty94) March 13, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says don’t write Washington Commanders’ Sam Howell’s fate yet. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/708wW3Ywq3— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 13, 2024
Inbox: Commanders OL Chris Paul is dropping a new single. I Wrote about his music career and the interesting and interested person in 2022.https://t.co/cgjSRYFRLC pic.twitter.com/dqjsBQigAE— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2024
The 49ers announce their release of Arik Armstead. https://t.co/dJ5VTsG4BF— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 13, 2024
Washington could use a bigger receiver, and he obviously knows Anthony Lynn well ... https://t.co/xkBtIxSDEQ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2024
The Chargers have released Mike Williams. The move saves them about $20 million in salary cap space and puts them into cap compliance.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 13, 2024
Roster Move | We have released CB Xavien Howard. pic.twitter.com/rgaTLCNyG2— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 13, 2024
The Jets are fortifying their offensive line by trading for the Ravens' Morgan Moses, source confirms. The trade can become official at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 13, 2024
The Cardinals have released D.J. Humphries, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/xalirsxLWV— PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2024
The #AZCardinals have released starting LT DJ Humphries, who had a $22M cap hit.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
well done! https://t.co/3tmDdDh73J— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 13, 2024
2024 @Unexpected_Pts Offseason Improvement Index— Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) March 13, 2024
Points-based value movements based on offseason transactions and projected draft value.
Compares projections for 2024 with updated rosters versus unchanged 2023 rosters.
Falcons leading the way so far pic.twitter.com/KmM6aW9ar1
The Dallas Cowboys are now the only NFL team that has yet to sign a single player from another team in free agency. pic.twitter.com/ROz5UOuotp— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2024
Another change of heart: after agreeing to a deal with the 49ers, former Chargers and Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has decided to go to the Dallas Cowboys instead, per sources. Mike Zimmer wanted Kendricks to help run his defense and Kendricks preferred to play in Dallas. https://t.co/NfBUIPT0c6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024
The Commanders and five other teams proposed moving the trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 10 games.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2024
The Steelers want the deadline moved to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. pic.twitter.com/pCrZvDBlos
Calvin Ridley is hilarious https://t.co/B330mQdy5Y pic.twitter.com/RqHXLwi2A8— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 13, 2024
The National Park Service said Wednesday that it will cut down about 300 of the iconic cherry trees around the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park during a three-year project to rehabilitate crumbling sea walls in the area. https://t.co/1djh5UCfwz— Post Local (@postlocal) March 13, 2024
