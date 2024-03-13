Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jamison Crowder re-signs on a 1-year deal

Josina Anderson has reported and others have confirmed that Jamison Crowder is returning to the Commanders on a 1-year deal.
Of course, the Redskins drafted Crowder in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of Duke, and he quickly became a fan favorite. Crowder joined the Jets in free agency in 2019 and the Bills in 2022.
In September last year, Crowder returned to Washington. He saw limited duty as a receiver, but was the team’s primary punt returner.
Now Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator Larry Izzo will bring him back for another training camp, giving him a chance to make the roster for his 10th NFL season.
New: WR Jamison Crowder is re-signing with the Commanders on a 1-year deal, per source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024
WR/PR Jamison Crowder is staying with the Commanders, source confirms. (@JosinaAnderson 1st)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 13, 2024
Welcome back Jamison crowder #HTTC pic.twitter.com/H2xWmZoqq0— PAIN (@Xommanders) March 13, 2024
|Games
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Total Yds
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|R/G
|Y/G
|Ctch%
|Y/Tgt
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|Y/G
|A/G
|Touch
|Y/Tch
|YScm
|RRTD
|Fmb
|AV
|2015
|22
|WAS
|WR
|80
|16
|6
|78
|59
|604
|10.2
|2
|34
|57.7
|44
|3.7
|37.8
|75.6%
|7.7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|2
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|61
|9.9
|606
|2
|4
|5
|2016
|23
|WAS
|WR
|80
|16
|9
|99
|67
|847
|12.6
|7
|34
|49.5
|55
|4.2
|52.9
|67.7%
|8.6
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|50.0
|7
|-1.0
|-0.1
|0.1
|69
|12.2
|845
|7
|2
|8
|2017
|24
|WAS
|WR
|80
|15
|6
|103
|66
|789
|12.0
|3
|38
|44.7
|41
|4.4
|52.6
|64.1%
|7.7
|7
|34
|0
|1
|57.1
|11
|4.9
|2.3
|0.5
|73
|11.3
|823
|3
|6
|6
|2018
|25
|WAS
|WR
|80
|9
|7
|49
|29
|388
|13.4
|2
|15
|44.9
|79
|3.2
|43.1
|59.2%
|7.9
|4
|30
|0
|1
|50.0
|25
|7.5
|3.3
|0.4
|33
|12.7
|418
|2
|0
|3
|2019
|26
|NYJ
|WR
|82
|16
|12
|122
|78
|833
|10.7
|6
|41
|47.5
|41
|4.9
|52.1
|63.9%
|6.8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0.3
|0.1
|79
|10.6
|837
|6
|0
|5
|2020
|27
|NYJ
|WR
|82
|12
|7
|89
|59
|699
|11.8
|6
|32
|50.6
|69
|4.9
|58.3
|66.3%
|7.9
|1
|14
|0
|1
|100.0
|14
|14.0
|1.2
|0.1
|60
|11.9
|713
|6
|0
|5
|2021
|28
|NYJ
|WR
|82
|12
|4
|71
|51
|447
|8.8
|2
|24
|54.9
|29
|4.3
|37.3
|71.8%
|6.3
|0
|51
|8.8
|447
|2
|1
|3
|2022
|29
|BUF
|WR
|80
|4
|0
|13
|6
|60
|10.0
|0
|4
|46.2
|16
|1.5
|15.0
|46.2%
|4.6
|0
|6
|10.0
|60
|0
|1
|1
|2023
|30
|WAS
|WR
|83
|17
|0
|20
|16
|159
|9.9
|1
|8
|60.0
|26
|0.9
|9.4
|80.0%
|8.0
|0
|16
|9.9
|159
|1
|2
|1
|Career
|117
|51
|644
|431
|4826
|11.2
|29
|230
|50.0
|79
|3.7
|41.2
|66.9%
|7.5
|17
|82
|0
|4
|52.9
|25
|4.8
|0.7
|0.1
|448
|11.0
|4908
|29
|16
|37
|5 yrs
|WAS
|73
|28
|349
|237
|2787
|11.8
|15
|129
|49.9
|79
|3.2
|38.2
|67.9%
|8.0
|15
|64
|0
|3
|46.7
|25
|4.3
|0.9
|0.2
|252
|11.3
|2851
|15
|14
|23
|3 yrs
|NYJ
|40
|23
|282
|188
|1979
|10.5
|14
|97
|50.4
|69
|4.7
|49.5
|66.7%
|7.0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|100.0
|14
|9.0
|0.5
|0.1
|190
|10.5
|1997
|14
|1
|13
|1 yr
|BUF
|4
|0
|13
|6
|60
|10.0
|0
|4
|46.2
|16
|1.5
|15.0
|46.2%
|4.6
|0
|6
|10.0
|60
|0
|1
|1
Generated 3/14/2024.
