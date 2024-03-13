 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jamison Crowder re-signs on a 1-year deal

veteran slot receiver & returner runs it back (again) in DC

By Bill-in-Bangkok
Washington Commanders v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Josina Anderson has reported and others have confirmed that Jamison Crowder is returning to the Commanders on a 1-year deal.

Of course, the Redskins drafted Crowder in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of Duke, and he quickly became a fan favorite. Crowder joined the Jets in free agency in 2019 and the Bills in 2022.

In September last year, Crowder returned to Washington. He saw limited duty as a receiver, but was the team’s primary punt returner.

Now Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator Larry Izzo will bring him back for another training camp, giving him a chance to make the roster for his 10th NFL season.

Receiving & Rushing Table
Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV
2015 22 WAS WR 80 16 6 78 59 604 10.2 2 34 57.7 44 3.7 37.8 75.6% 7.7 2 2 0 0 0.0 2 1.0 0.1 0.1 61 9.9 606 2 4 5
2016 23 WAS WR 80 16 9 99 67 847 12.6 7 34 49.5 55 4.2 52.9 67.7% 8.6 2 -2 0 1 50.0 7 -1.0 -0.1 0.1 69 12.2 845 7 2 8
2017 24 WAS WR 80 15 6 103 66 789 12.0 3 38 44.7 41 4.4 52.6 64.1% 7.7 7 34 0 1 57.1 11 4.9 2.3 0.5 73 11.3 823 3 6 6
2018 25 WAS WR 80 9 7 49 29 388 13.4 2 15 44.9 79 3.2 43.1 59.2% 7.9 4 30 0 1 50.0 25 7.5 3.3 0.4 33 12.7 418 2 0 3
2019 26 NYJ WR 82 16 12 122 78 833 10.7 6 41 47.5 41 4.9 52.1 63.9% 6.8 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.3 0.1 79 10.6 837 6 0 5
2020 27 NYJ WR 82 12 7 89 59 699 11.8 6 32 50.6 69 4.9 58.3 66.3% 7.9 1 14 0 1 100.0 14 14.0 1.2 0.1 60 11.9 713 6 0 5
2021 28 NYJ WR 82 12 4 71 51 447 8.8 2 24 54.9 29 4.3 37.3 71.8% 6.3 0 51 8.8 447 2 1 3
2022 29 BUF WR 80 4 0 13 6 60 10.0 0 4 46.2 16 1.5 15.0 46.2% 4.6 0 6 10.0 60 0 1 1
2023 30 WAS WR 83 17 0 20 16 159 9.9 1 8 60.0 26 0.9 9.4 80.0% 8.0 0 16 9.9 159 1 2 1
Career 117 51 644 431 4826 11.2 29 230 50.0 79 3.7 41.2 66.9% 7.5 17 82 0 4 52.9 25 4.8 0.7 0.1 448 11.0 4908 29 16 37
5 yrs WAS 73 28 349 237 2787 11.8 15 129 49.9 79 3.2 38.2 67.9% 8.0 15 64 0 3 46.7 25 4.3 0.9 0.2 252 11.3 2851 15 14 23
3 yrs NYJ 40 23 282 188 1979 10.5 14 97 50.4 69 4.7 49.5 66.7% 7.0 2 18 0 1 100.0 14 9.0 0.5 0.1 190 10.5 1997 14 1 13
1 yr BUF 4 0 13 6 60 10.0 0 4 46.2 16 1.5 15.0 46.2% 4.6 0 6 10.0 60 0 1 1
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.

