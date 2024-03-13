Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jamison Crowder re-signs on a 1-year deal

Josina Anderson has reported and others have confirmed that Jamison Crowder is returning to the Commanders on a 1-year deal.

Of course, the Redskins drafted Crowder in the 4th round of the 2015 draft out of Duke, and he quickly became a fan favorite. Crowder joined the Jets in free agency in 2019 and the Bills in 2022.

In September last year, Crowder returned to Washington. He saw limited duty as a receiver, but was the team’s primary punt returner.

Now Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and special teams coordinator Larry Izzo will bring him back for another training camp, giving him a chance to make the roster for his 10th NFL season.

