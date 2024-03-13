Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Bobby Wagner signs with Commanders on 1-year deal

Ian Rappaport reported that former Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Of course, Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Commanders, was at one time the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. He and Wagner have a long history.
The 33-year-old Wagner had a career-high 183 tackles in 2023, and has, in fact, led the NFL in tackles in 3 different seasons. His addition to the linebacker group that also includes 2021 first round pick Jamin Davis and recently-signed former Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu elevates the middle of the Commanders defense to a level it likely hasn’t reached since the retirement of London Fletcher about a decade ago.
Wagner’s list of achievements is impressive:
- 9-time pro bowler
- 4-time 2nd team All Pro
- 6-time 1st team All Pro
- Super Bowl champion (XLVIII)
- Super Bowl MVP
Wagner will now be a leader of the defense and in the locker room.
Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt
Bobby Wagner in 2023:— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 13, 2024
91.5 run defense grade (2nd among LBs)
48 stops in the run game (2nd)
82.4 PFF Grade
pic.twitter.com/k9Imc5ZpE4
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|Awards
|2012
|22
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|16
|15
|3
|55
|0
|45
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|140
|87
|53
|9
|5
|10
|AP DRoY-2
|2013
|23
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|14
|14
|2
|9
|0
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.0
|120
|72
|48
|4
|6
|9
|2014*+
|24
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|104
|67
|37
|10
|6
|13
|AP MVP-5, AP1, PB
|2015*
|25
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|15
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|0
|3
|45
|2
|0.5
|114
|67
|47
|2
|4
|14
|AP2, PB
|2016*+
|26
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|16
|16
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.5
|167
|85
|82
|7
|18
|17
|AP1, PB
|2017*+
|27
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|16
|16
|2
|7
|0
|7
|6
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1
|1.5
|133
|97
|36
|13
|13
|1
|16
|AP DPoY-4, AP1, PB
|2018*+
|28
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|15
|15
|1
|98
|1
|98
|11
|2
|0
|1
|11
|0
|1.0
|138
|84
|54
|6
|8
|17
|AP1, PB
|2019*+
|29
|SEA
|MLB
|54
|16
|16
|1
|6
|0
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3.0
|159
|86
|73
|7
|4
|14
|AP1, PB
|2020*+
|30
|SEA
|RILB
|54
|16
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|138
|81
|57
|7
|11
|14
|AP1, PB
|2021*
|31
|SEA
|LILB
|54
|16
|16
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|170
|93
|77
|3
|3
|13
|AP2, PB
|2022
|32
|LAR
|RILB
|45
|17
|17
|2
|13
|0
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.0
|140
|81
|59
|10
|10
|13
|AP2
|2023*
|33
|SEA
|LB
|54
|17
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|183
|96
|87
|11
|6
|10
|AP2, PB
|Career
|185
|183
|13
|200
|1
|98
|68
|6
|1
|10
|82
|3
|33.0
|1706
|996
|710
|89
|94
|1
|160
|11 yrs
|SEA
|168
|166
|11
|187
|1
|98
|63
|6
|1
|10
|82
|3
|27.0
|1566
|915
|651
|79
|84
|1
|147
|1 yr
|LAR
|17
|17
|2
|13
|0
|13
|5
|0
|6.0
|140
|81
|59
|10
|10
|13
Generated 3/14/2024.
