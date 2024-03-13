Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Bobby Wagner signs with Commanders on 1-year deal

Ian Rappaport reported that former Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Of course, Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Commanders, was at one time the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. He and Wagner have a long history.

The 33-year-old Wagner had a career-high 183 tackles in 2023, and has, in fact, led the NFL in tackles in 3 different seasons. His addition to the linebacker group that also includes 2021 first round pick Jamin Davis and recently-signed former Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu elevates the middle of the Commanders defense to a level it likely hasn’t reached since the retirement of London Fletcher about a decade ago.

Wagner’s list of achievements is impressive:

9-time pro bowler

4-time 2nd team All Pro

6-time 1st team All Pro

Super Bowl champion (XLVIII)

Super Bowl MVP

Wagner will now be a leader of the defense and in the locker room.

Sources: #Seahawks perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is signing with the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $8.5M, a deal that includes $6M in guarantees.



Dan Quinn was with Wagner a decade ago in Seattle, now they’re back. A splash for Washington. pic.twitter.com/QPcsF0y9mt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Bobby Wagner in 2023:



91.5 run defense grade (2nd among LBs)

48 stops in the run game (2nd)

82.4 PFF Grade



pic.twitter.com/k9Imc5ZpE4 — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 13, 2024