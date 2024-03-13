 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Bobby Wagner signs with Commanders on 1-year deal

That Dan Quinn connection

By Bill-in-Bangkok
Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Ian Rappaport reported that former Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Of course, Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Commanders, was at one time the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. He and Wagner have a long history.

The 33-year-old Wagner had a career-high 183 tackles in 2023, and has, in fact, led the NFL in tackles in 3 different seasons. His addition to the linebacker group that also includes 2021 first round pick Jamin Davis and recently-signed former Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu elevates the middle of the Commanders defense to a level it likely hasn’t reached since the retirement of London Fletcher about a decade ago.

Wagner’s list of achievements is impressive:

  • 9-time pro bowler
  • 4-time 2nd team All Pro
  • 6-time 1st team All Pro
  • Super Bowl champion (XLVIII)
  • Super Bowl MVP

Wagner will now be a leader of the defense and in the locker room.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV Awards
2012 22 SEA MLB 54 16 15 3 55 0 45 4 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 140 87 53 9 5 10 AP DRoY-2
2013 23 SEA MLB 54 14 14 2 9 0 9 7 0 0 1 0 0 5.0 120 72 48 4 6 9
2014*+ 24 SEA MLB 54 11 11 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 104 67 37 10 6 13 AP MVP-5, AP1, PB
2015* 25 SEA MLB 54 15 15 0 0 0 0 7 2 0 3 45 2 0.5 114 67 47 2 4 14 AP2, PB
2016*+ 26 SEA MLB 54 16 16 1 9 0 9 3 0 0 1 0 0 4.5 167 85 82 7 18 17 AP1, PB
2017*+ 27 SEA MLB 54 16 16 2 7 0 7 6 0 1 1 21 1 1.5 133 97 36 13 13 1 16 AP DPoY-4, AP1, PB
2018*+ 28 SEA MLB 54 15 15 1 98 1 98 11 2 0 1 11 0 1.0 138 84 54 6 8 17 AP1, PB
2019*+ 29 SEA MLB 54 16 16 1 6 0 6 6 1 0 1 5 0 3.0 159 86 73 7 4 14 AP1, PB
2020*+ 30 SEA RILB 54 16 16 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 3.0 138 81 57 7 11 14 AP1, PB
2021* 31 SEA LILB 54 16 16 1 3 0 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 1.0 170 93 77 3 3 13 AP2, PB
2022 32 LAR RILB 45 17 17 2 13 0 13 5 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 140 81 59 10 10 13 AP2
2023* 33 SEA LB 54 17 16 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 3.5 183 96 87 11 6 10 AP2, PB
Career 185 183 13 200 1 98 68 6 1 10 82 3 33.0 1706 996 710 89 94 1 160
11 yrs SEA 168 166 11 187 1 98 63 6 1 10 82 3 27.0 1566 915 651 79 84 1 147
1 yr LAR 17 17 2 13 0 13 5 0 6.0 140 81 59 10 10 13
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/14/2024.

