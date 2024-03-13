Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeremy Reaves re-signed for two years

The Washington Commanders have re-signed their first potential free agent before the new league year starts today at 4pm. Safety and special teams captain Jeremy Reaves posted that he was back with the team, and it was reportedly for two years. Reaves has been rehabbing from an ACL injury that suffered against the Chicago Bears that ended his season.

Source: #Commanders and Pro Bowl special teamer Jeremy Reaves have agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

Let's run it back

Feeling like the old me ... Thank you Lord