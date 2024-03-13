 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeremy Reaves re-signed for two years

All-Pro Reavo’s back!

By Scott Jennings
Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have re-signed their first potential free agent before the new league year starts today at 4pm. Safety and special teams captain Jeremy Reaves posted that he was back with the team, and it was reportedly for two years. Reaves has been rehabbing from an ACL injury that suffered against the Chicago Bears that ended his season.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV Awards
2018 22 WAS DB 45 2 0 0 0 0.0 0
2019 23 WAS DB 39 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 15 10 5 0 1 1
2020 24 WAS DB 39 9 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 25 15 10 1 1 2
2021 25 WAS DB 39 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 29 20 9 1 0 1
2022*+ 26 WAS S 39 17 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 33 20 13 0 0 7 AP1, PB
2023 27 WAS S 39 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 6 4 2 0 0 0
Career 47 11 1 0 0 0 5 0 1.0 108 69 39 2 2 11
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/13/2024.

