Updated Commanders depth chart: taking stock after second day of the vet free agent negotiating window

On Monday, the negotiating window for veteran free agency (i.e., the ‘legal tampering period’) opened. Negotiations can happen and agreements can be reached, but contracts cannot be signed or finalized before 4pm EDT on Wednesday, March 13. It’s important to remember a couple of things:

Reported deals may not happen. We will all remember when JD McKissic had agreed, during the negotiating window, to leave Washington to join the Buffalo Bills. However, after speaking to Washington coaches, McKissic reconsidered and snubbed the Bills, returning to Washington on the same contract terms he had agreed to with Buffalo. Salaries and cap hits reported during the negotiating window may not be accurate; in fact, they are often misleading. When they are wrong, 99.44% of the time the initial numbers reported are much higher than the actual cap hits of the signed contracts. The reason for this is that teams cannot announce deals, so these early contract amounts are leaked to reporters by players’ agents, who provide maximum amounts that can be earned if the player achieves every possible bonus. Here at Hogs Haven, we try to revisit every free agent contract as its details become known over the coming days or weeks so that we understand the real and practical impacts of these signings on the salary cap.

Today, I will only look at the players added to the roster on Tuesday; I won’t discuss announced salary cap impact at all until we’ve seen the detailed structures posted on Over the Cap, the source I use for all cap-related details.

The team is currently projected to have 29 offensive players, 28 defensive players, and 3 specialists (K, P, LS) that are under contract now or will be early in the new league year, which begins on Wednesday at 4pm.

UPDATED DEPTH CHART

The numbers that appear beside some players’ names are 2024 cap hits per Over the Cap.

Please note that assigned positions and color coding are my own personal opinions. They do not necessarily represent the thinking of Washington’s coaches or front office, nor are they necessarily consistent with fan consensus. This chart represents my personal interpretation, and may not reflect the thoughts of other writers on Hogs Haven. Finally, when it comes to backup players, I don’t put much effort into making sure that they are on the right or left or behind the specific player that they backup. I mostly just try to fit everyone on the chart efficiently.

For the moment, I have left all of the 2023 Commanders (including those who won’t be under contract after Wednesday) on the depth chart except for RB Antonio Gibson and QB Jacoby Brissett, who have agreed to terms with the Patriots, along with K Joey Slye, who has been replaced by Brandon McManus and LS Tucker Addington, who appears to have been replaced by Tyler Ott. I have also removed LG Saahdiq Charles, who agreed to terms with the Titans on Tuesday.

Let’s look at the new guys added on Tuesday.

DE: Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr

Clelin Ferrell

Here’s what Sports Illustrated had to say about Ferrell coming to terms with the Commanders:

Ferrell, who turns 27 in May, is the first player from the San Francisco 49ers that general manager Adam Peters has signed from his former team. As the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ferrell was seen as a key piece of the Raiders’ future, but he never lived up to those standards and was relegated to backup status after his second season with the team. But he found new life in his year with the Niners and comes to the Commanders with a chance to continue being a starter. Ferrell’s signing comes after the team signed Dorance Armstrong Jr. from the Dallas Cowboys, which adds to the emphasis the team is placing on the defensive line.

I remember being unimpressed when the Raiders drafted Ferrell, but he’s local to the DMV area, having been born in Richmond, Va, where he attended Benedictine High School. I feel good about the fact that Adam Peters knows Ferrell from San Francisco.

Ferrell has been a rotational pass rusher, playing 43% of the defensive snaps with the Niners in 2023, and 47% of the defensive snaps with the Raiders in 2022. He should be used similarly by Joe Whitt here in Washington. Though we probably won’t know the makeup of the full defensive line until after the draft, Washington will need to add more firepower to this unit.

DE Dante Fowler Jr

Part of that additional firepower will come from 9-year veteran, Dante Fowler Jr. Fowler has been on 4 NFL teams in his career, spending 2022 & 2023 with Dan Quinn, Joe Whitt and the Cowboys.

While he played in all 17 games in each of his two seasons in Dallas, Fowler played only 30% of the defensive snaps in ‘22, and just 25% in ‘23. The 29-year-old excelled in that part-time role, however, accumulating 40 tackles, 10 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in just 613 snaps over two seasons.

With Armstrong, Fowler, and Ferrell, bolstered by a pair of 2023 late round draft picks in KJ Henry and Andre Jones Jr., the Commanders have the basis for a decent DE group. Look for Peters and Quinn to add an explosive and talented edge player in the draft if they can.

QB Marcus Mariota

Having paid Jacoby Brissett $8m to mentor Sam Howell last season, the Commanders appear to have gone a bit more economy class this season by signing Marcus Mariota to a 1-year contract reported to have a base value of $6m, with upside potential.

While a number of people have been quick to draw the conclusion that this spells the end for Sam Howell in DC, I don’t think that’s the case. It’s a 1-year deal for Mariota; Sam still has 2 years left at just over $1m per season on his rookie deal. Bringing in a low-cost veteran with 74 career starts is good planning.

Don’t forget that it was Adam Peters’ 49ers team that may have lost their chance at a Super Bowl because they ‘ran out’ of quarterbacks in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles at the end of the 2022 season. I think they’ll carry 3 quarterbacks, and one of them will be Sam Howell.

LS Tyler Ott

In an ideal world, no one really remembers the long snapper’s name. Last season was less than ideal for the Commanders, as fans heard Cameron Cheeseman’s name called out all too frequently. Somehow, between 2022 and 2023, Cheeseman forgot how to snap the ball. The issues were evident in training camp and preseason, but Ron Rivera stuck with his guy as Cheese, nearly weekly, snapped the ball high or wide, or simply rolled it along the ground to holder Tress Way, who did yoeman’s work to turn these scattershot snaps into makeable kicks for Joey Slye.

With just 3 games left in the ‘23 season, even Ron Rivera had finally had enough, and he cut the Cheese, signing Tucker Addington in his stead.

Heading into this week, Addington was actually under contract for 2024; however, with Ott being signed to a reported 3-year contract, I think we can assume that Mr. Addington has been or will be informed that his services are no longer required.

Ott spent more than 5 seasons in Seattle with coach Larry Izzo, who is now Washington’s special teams coordinator, so this is a matter of the coach signing the guy he trusts and with whom he’s got a history.

Ott has been snapping in the NFL since 2015, so, assuming that Cheeseman’s disease isn’t contagious, he can probably be counted upon to remember how to snap the ball for the coming three seasons.

S Jeremy Chinn

This is a bad year to be a free agent safety. Teams all over the NFL cut safeties as part of the effort to remain cap compliant, and there were teeming masses of them available when March 11th arrived and the negotiating window opened.

You’ve got to think that most of them (the free agent safeties) will adopt the approach taken by running backs in recent seasons as their position lost value relative to their teammates — take a one-year deal, hope you ball out, and then hit free agency again next season aiming to get paid.

Jeremy Chinn had a double-whammy. After bursting on the scene in 2020 and coming in 2nd to Chase Young in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chinn had a very good 2022 as well.

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV Awards 2020 22 CAR RLB 21 15 15 1 0 0 0 5 2 0 2 45 2 1.0 117 68 49 2 5 14 AP DRoY-2 2021 23 CAR FS 21 16 16 1 0 0 0 5 1 0 1 16 0 1.0 107 75 32 6 5 13 2022 24 CAR SS/FS 21 11 11 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 70 51 19 2 1 4 2023 25 CAR S 21 12 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 30 18 12 2 1 3 Career 54 50 2 0 0 0 17 3 0 3 61 2 4.0 324 212 112 12 12 34 View Original Table

Generated 3/13/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/13/2024.

Unfortunately for Chinn, he missed 11 games over the past two seasons, and his production fell off a cliff. Even more so than other safeties, he’s looking for a fresh start with a good defense where he can prove his worth and hope to get paid in 2025.

He should get that chance with Quinn and Whitt, and he may benefit from coming to the Commanders along with his teammate, LB Frankie Luvu. It seems likely that Chinn will step into the role previously filled by Kam Curl — that is, Buffalo nickel/strong safety, or playing in the box on 3-safety sets. I’m sure that Washington fans and Jeremy Chinn will both be hoping that, if Chinn has any of his early-career magic left, Washington’s new coaching staff will know how to unleash it.

Overall

I feel like the front office had another solid day in veteran free agency. Monday was more focused on the offensive side of the ball, with one special teams signing, and Tuesday was more focused on defense, with another special teams deal agreed to. Overall, every position group except wide receiver has been bolstered, though the OL reinforcements have both been interior linemen; the team still needs a lot of help at the offensive tackle positions. Maybe that’ll happen on Wednesday; maybe it doesn’t happen until much later.

So far this offseason, Adam Peters has focused on veteran players under 30 years old who have upside potential or are looking for a chance to prove something. The team has focused on middle-tier free agents on short-term (1 - 3 year) contracts. It’s clear that they are using these free agents to build a solid floor for the Commanders roster and a bridge to a better future that will be based on the expectation of excellent drafting.

The team currently appears to have 60 players who are either under contract or who have agreed to terms and will sign with the team some time after 4pm Wednesday.

Obviously, the goal is to have 90 players for training camp, and the team has 9 draft picks, so there’s plenty of room left to add players, and it seems as if there is still cap space available for a number of similar contracts as Peters and Quinn look to fill up the roster.

While I don’t expect the Commanders to continue the blistering pace of agreeing to terms with 11 veteran free agents in two days, I do expect them to remain active in veteran free agency, and to add another half dozen players or more in the coming days and weeks to fill out the 2024 offseason depth chart. Expect continued signings from now until (at least) the draft, and maybe beyond.