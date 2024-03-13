Daily Slop - 13 Mar 24: “Why Commanders fans should have listened to Adam Peters“

Commanders links

Breaking down what the Commanders are getting from free agent center Tyler Biadasz

Where Biadasz can struggle in pass protection is against powerful rushers. In the run game section, we saw him struggle to contain defensive tackles that were bigger than him on down blocks. That is quite similar in pass protection when he’s left one-on-one against bigger, stronger defensive tackles.

Overall, Biadasz is a solid starter that offers good athleticism and scheme flexibility for the center position. He’s young enough that he can still improve and develop into a quality center, but will need to work on a few technical things like keeping his pad level lower out of his stance and improving his ability to handle power rushes one-on-one. But the core aspects of a quality player are there and Biadasz should be a significant upgrade on what the Commanders had at the center position last year. If all goes to plan, then Biadasz has the potential to develop alongside Sam Cosmi at right guard and become a core component of the Commanders offensive line going forward.

ESPN

Here’s a breakdown of every 2024 NFL free agent signing by the Washington Commanders and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Austin Ekeler, RB

The former Charger agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $11.43 million on Monday.

What it means: Washington didn’t try to re-sign Antonio Gibson but did need another back to pair with Brian Robinson and Chris Rodriguez. Ekeler has been a productive back in his first seven seasons with 8,239 total yards from scrimmage. In Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, they needed another back with pass-catching experience. Ekeler wasn’t as productive running last season, averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. But he doesn’t need to carry the ball as often as he did in the past with Robinson and Rodriguez also capable. Ekeler does need to be productive in the pass game.

What’s the risk: If he’s no longer a consistent producer in the pass game. Ekeler caught 51 passes last year, his lowest total in the last five seasons. He had a drop on 5.4 percent of his targets, matching a career-low. He showed glimpses of his explosiveness, but for it to work for Washington it has to be more consistent. The Commanders could always add another multi-dimensional back in the draft, but they will need Ekeler to be productive.

Dante Fowler Jr., DE

What it means: Depth. And another familiar face. Commanders coach Dan Quinn recruited Fowler to Florida and coached him in Atlanta and Dallas. They’ve now added three defensive ends during free agency and Fowler will provide help as a rotational pass rusher. Fowler had 10 sacks the past two seasons combined in Dallas. The Commanders could add more depth here, possibly via the draft but it doesn’t need to be a high priority as it appeared before this week.

What’s the risk: Minimal. Though the terms haven’t been disclosed — neither length nor money — it was not expected to be a big deal. Also, the coaches know exactly what they’re getting in Fowler. As always, the risk would be in not adding more talent to this position via the draft. Washington needs more talented young players to develop at this spot.

Frankie Luvu, LB

Luvu agreed to a deal for three years worth up to $36 million.

What it means: Washington fills yet another hole, this time at inside linebacker next to Jamin Davis. The Commanders have been unable to solidify this position for a while and they now have a player coming off two solid years in Carolina. Luvu can move around and is considered a good blitzer — something new coach Dan Quinn likes in his linebackers.

What’s the risk: The risk was in failing to sign a linebacker. Washington lacks depth at the position so it can’t be done adding at this spot, but Luvu gives them a starter. He’ll have to show he can handle calling signals all the time — he did handle it after Shaq Thompson was lost for the season in Carolina last year. Luvu also was named a captain. Washington is betting that he’ll continue to ascend; the lone risk will be if he does not.

Commanders Wire

David Aldridge of The Athletic asked Peters what he thought of the current roster. Peters actually waited about three seconds before he responded. He was new on the job and didn’t want to sound like the brash new guy, but that pause.

From the helicopter view, Peters appears resolved not to commit to a long-term, big-dollar signing.

On Tuesday, he continued to avoid irresponsible signings. Bigger names and longer deals will be made this offseason, but Peters is aggressive, yes, attempting to make the Commanders better in 2024. He will do it with three-year and one-year deals. None of those five-year deals will result in the huge, debilitating cap hits of the past.

He is addressing needs as the Commanders have signed three defensive ends, two offensive linemen, their best linebacker, a new kicker, a third-down back and a veteran quarterback.

The more needs they address in free agency, the more they will be able to draft the best player available when they are on the clock throughout the draft.

Discussion & analysis of:

- Austin Ekeler

- Dorance Armstrong

- Tyler Biadasz

- Frankie Luvu

- Nick Allegretti

- Brandon McManus



Bleeding Green Nation

The Green Goblin is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants after a three-year stint in New England.

Mills was only the starter for half of the 2023 season for the Patriots, and during his time in New England, racked up 123 total tackles, 13 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. He’s continued to have some injury issues since leaving Philly, but still managed to play in all but seven games in his three seasons with the Patriots.

The former Eagle got married last weekend, and the event served as a big reunion for the secondary from the 2017 Super Bowl winning Philly team, including guys like Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

A lot has changed since the Green Goblin played in midnight green, and now he’ll face his former team twice a year while he’s in New York.

Deadspin

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to restructure his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, freeing up $21.6 million against the salary cap, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Mahomes, who signed a $450 million contract extension in 2020, would count over $58 million toward the cap without a restructuring.

