All aTwitter: 13 March 2024 - Commanders address every position in free agency except CB, OT and WR

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Commanders up to 12 signings this FA:— #JoshHarris (@DMVCommanders) March 12, 2024
TE Zach Ertz
DE Dorance Armstrong
C Tyler Biadasz
LB Frankie Luvu
RB Austin Ekeler
K Brandon McManus
LG Nick Allegretti
DE Clelin Ferrell
QB Marcus Mariota
DE Dante Fowler
LS Tyler Ott
S Jeremy Chinn #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gks7zoMPsR
Positions addressed by the Commanders in free agency:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2024
QB (1)
RB (1)
TE (1)
IOL (2)
DE (3)
LB (1)
S (1)
K (1)
LS (1)
Surprised-ish they haven't addressed height at WR. Can always lean on the draft.
Not surprised about OT. Limited FA market + strong draft = patience. Still…
Marcus Mariota
Commanders to sign QB Marcus Mariota to one-year, $6M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/wle3AtRnfc— NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024
Washington now has Marcus Mariota and Sam Howell on its roster, with another quarterback potentially joining, as the team holds the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. https://t.co/1qmKgVCBr6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
I can’t help but think the @Commanders signing Marcus Mariota puts them on a path to select Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. I mean Mariota is more like Daniels than Maye. I’m I too much into it? #NFL #httc pic.twitter.com/iA7eheil4r— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) March 12, 2024
What Ben said (and I’ll add: highly doubt they’ve settled on a guy without doing the Pro Day and the visit. Process oriented group. Learn the lessons from the coach search —and don’t follow the narratives) https://t.co/wi8In5AFBw— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024
Clelin Ferrell
Commanders, DE Clelin Ferrell agree to one-year, $3.75M deal with $3.05M guaranteed, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/c4wDAWoD33 pic.twitter.com/37ydGR2Kbu— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 12, 2024
Clelin Ferrell will probably have a more straight forward role than Frankie Luvu and Dorance Armstrong.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2024
Ferrell, the No. 4 pick in 2019, lined up on the edge 95% of the time in SF last season. https://t.co/CJkDodLrpa
Commanders are signing DE Clelin Ferrell, via @DMRussini.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
26; entering 6th season.
4th overall pick in 2019.
4 years LVR, last year in SF
Started 17 games in 2023.
3.5 sax last year, 13.5 in 5 yrs.
PFF: Bad run grade (47.4) last year. pic.twitter.com/eSCSrRbquV
Dante Fowler
BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024
Dan Quinn continues to bolster his defensive line.
Dante Fowler Jr.: career-high 14.1% pass rush win rate in 2023 pic.twitter.com/pr7GS2HEhd— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 12, 2024
Dante Fowler Jr. to Washington!— Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 12, 2024
Fowler, 30 (in early Aug), 6-3, 261lbs is a DT entering his 9th season out of Florida
A situational pass-rusher, Fowler was very up & down in 2023
2023 (17 GP)
• 270 Snaps
• 10 games of 1 or less pressures
• 11 pressures vs NYG
• 4 sacks
Washington is back to having four former first-round picks on its defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler. https://t.co/rHnP0IYbpX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024
The Commanders DE room has been completely re-worked. Was the thinnest position on roster.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
Dorance Armstrong
Clelin Ferrell
Dante Fowler
KJ Henry
Andre Jones
Could still take an edge at 36 or 40 but it's now way less necessary. Can draft an offensive weapon if one falls.
Tyler Ott
March 12, 2024
Tyler Ott moves from one side of the country to the other. Hopefully his long snapping is 2757 miles better than Cheeseman’s was.— Mullet Man Media (@MulletManMedia) March 13, 2024
Thank you to Tyler Ott of the Seattle Seahawks for taking the time today to tune me up and help me learn about the different stunts and fronts in an NFL scheme! pic.twitter.com/ZXsgbyXTGf— Donato Crisanti (@donatocrisanti) July 13, 2023
Washington has a new long snapper in Tyler Ott. 3 year deal, as @TomPelissero first reported. Was with Washington's new ST coach Larry Izzo in Seattle for 4 years. Didn't snap in 2022, was with Baltimore last year.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024
Special Teams Coordinator on the addition of Tyler Ott: pic.twitter.com/FaQXSgq0RB— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2023
Tyler Ott and Tress Way go way back – they were high school rivals and faced off in 2007 in Tulsa. Ott's Jenks High won the championship that year, but when they matched up earlier in the season, Tress Way kicked the game-winning extra point in OT (43-42) for Union High.…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024
Jeremy Chinn
BREAKING: Free agent safety Jeremy Chinn plans to sign a 1-year deal up to $5.1M with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024
In four seasons with the #Panthers, Chinn amassed 4 sacks, 12 TFLs and 2 defensive TDs. pic.twitter.com/hP1CVKfCVb
Commanders signing safety Jeremy Chinn to a 1-year deal worth up to $5.1M, via @Schultz_Report.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
26, entering 5th season.
Spent all 4 YRS in CAR.
2nd to Chase Young in 2020 ROY.
100 tckls first 2 seasons.
Missed 11G last 2 years
Played w/ Frankie Luvu in CAR.
Jeremy Chinn ? Only 26 super versatile #HTTC— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) March 10, 2024
pic.twitter.com/h4P7iXNtVA
Jeremy Chinn is yet another high upside guy for the Commanders. He's the defensive version of Ekeler to me. $5M for a super high upside guy who has an injury history, but no long term commitment? Sign me up.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 12, 2024
Washington now has a bunch of versatile defenders: Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Dorance Armstrong, Jamin Davis, Quan Martin.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2024
Dan Quinn has a history of unlocking those guys. Look forward to seeing how he and Joe Whitt Jr. put together the pieces.
Love the Jeremy Chinn signing.— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 12, 2024
Criminally underused by Ejiro Evero last season. Best suited to a hybrid LB role rather than a genuine safety.
Looks like a great scheme fit for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr.
Great nugget from @NFLResearch- last year there were 5 OT’s (college position) selected in the first round. 4 of the 5 lined up at RT as rookies. The 5th lined up at OG (Skoronski). Keep that in mind the next time someone says you can’t take a RT in 1st rd.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 11, 2024
Source tells me Panthers made late push to keep Frankie Luvu but he was intrigued to play for Dan Quinn. Luvu has true pass rush skill and knows in Dallas and Seattle, DQ lets his LBs get after the passer.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024
March 11, 2024
Quinn/Whitt are going to have some fun with how they use Luvu. Fantastic pass rusher as on off ball LB— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 11, 2024
Heartily endorse the early approach to recalibration by free agency. Short deals, fair terms, relatively young/healthy, high character, high volume.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 12, 2024
I see a ton of credit going out to just Adam Peters for #Commanders free agent haul & seemingly terrific contracts. Fans & media should remember how instrumental Rob Rogers, a top hire of Ron Rivera, is in this process. Yes he's still here & many focus on just the Marty Party.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 13, 2024
More on Rogers in case you're unfamiliar..https://t.co/D3sC4hmTDC— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 13, 2024
Peters is obviously the head football guy & decision maker but NOBODY does everything. It takes a village. Rogers has to yield ultimately to AP, as he did RR but he did some fairly shrewd contracts here.
The first of many signings as a GM ✅ pic.twitter.com/Q0MFWoXiAc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2024
The Washington Commanders officially introduced tight end Zach Ertz today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 12, 2024
He's fired up to join Washington.
Ertz said, "I feel like I have a lot to prove in this league...I'm going to do everything I can to make sure the DMV is getting my best this year." pic.twitter.com/zVCP5oPCzS
The thing about Insider @JasonMcCourty:— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 12, 2024
He'll name his source. pic.twitter.com/hAeCZkMu99
The new NFL running back landscape:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Saquon Barkley: Eagles
Josh Jacobs: Packers
Austin Ekeler: Commanders
Tony Pollard: Titans
D’Andre Swift: Bears
Devin Singletary: Giants
Gus Edwards: Chargers
Antonio Gibson: Patriots https://t.co/BwtiQBE70k
We In or We Out— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 12, 2024
Veteran RBs had the best day in years on Monday?
We go around the table pic.twitter.com/eydi74WASv
“I can not be like that…”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 12, 2024
Meeting Earl Campbell in a wheelchair had a big impact on @TikiBarber decision to retire from the Giants when he did: pic.twitter.com/SmRECTjF8M
Super talented. Hurt by injuries during his career. He’s been inconsistent at times but now gets a chance to work with OL coach Bill Callahan. https://t.co/R8B9cabMxa— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 13, 2024
The Texans are signing Danielle Hunter on a 2 year, $49 million deal, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024
The Texans have been doing work.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Eagles. https://t.co/RzYZ0jtt6w— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 12, 2024
Sources: The #Patriots are re-signing versatile OL Michael Onwenu, one of their cornerstone players, to a 3-year, $57M deal including $38M guaranteed. A clear priority for New England, he gets a $22.5M signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/mDpUz5CvSS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024
Where does Chase Young go next? https://t.co/CszrXZhaZe— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
The #Raiders will release WR Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins later today, source said, as he was to count $13.7M against the cap. Renfrow, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will both be free agents. pic.twitter.com/ps7AaFXb1x— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
The NFL leaders in pressure rate for 2023, with a minimum of 50 pressures (per Sports Info Solutions):— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 12, 2024
Micah Parsons: 20.4%
Bryce Huff: 20.3%
Andrew Van Ginkel: 18.9%
Josh Allen: 18.3%
Aidan Hutchinson: 18.1%
Ravens S Marcus Williams is now the only player left on this list of 11 who hasn’t taken a paycut (3), been traded (2) or cut (5). Again, it’s been two years, and shows what free agency is—a chance to use short-term fixes to plug holes. https://t.co/PYXeGYxi6M— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...