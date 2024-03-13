All aTwitter: 13 March 2024 - Commanders address every position in free agency except CB, OT and WR

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Commanders up to 12 signings this FA:



TE Zach Ertz

DE Dorance Armstrong

C Tyler Biadasz

LB Frankie Luvu

RB Austin Ekeler

K Brandon McManus

LG Nick Allegretti

DE Clelin Ferrell

QB Marcus Mariota

DE Dante Fowler

LS Tyler Ott

S Jeremy Chinn #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gks7zoMPsR — #JoshHarris (@DMVCommanders) March 12, 2024

Positions addressed by the Commanders in free agency:



QB (1)

RB (1)

TE (1)

IOL (2)

DE (3)

LB (1)

S (1)

K (1)

LS (1)



Surprised-ish they haven't addressed height at WR. Can always lean on the draft.



Not surprised about OT. Limited FA market + strong draft = patience. Still… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2024

Marcus Mariota

Commanders to sign QB Marcus Mariota to one-year, $6M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/wle3AtRnfc — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2024

Washington now has Marcus Mariota and Sam Howell on its roster, with another quarterback potentially joining, as the team holds the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. https://t.co/1qmKgVCBr6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

I can’t help but think the @Commanders signing Marcus Mariota puts them on a path to select Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. I mean Mariota is more like Daniels than Maye. I’m I too much into it? #NFL #httc pic.twitter.com/iA7eheil4r — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) March 12, 2024

What Ben said (and I’ll add: highly doubt they’ve settled on a guy without doing the Pro Day and the visit. Process oriented group. Learn the lessons from the coach search —and don’t follow the narratives) https://t.co/wi8In5AFBw — John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024

Clelin Ferrell

Commanders, DE Clelin Ferrell agree to one-year, $3.75M deal with $3.05M guaranteed, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/c4wDAWoD33 pic.twitter.com/37ydGR2Kbu — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 12, 2024

Clelin Ferrell will probably have a more straight forward role than Frankie Luvu and Dorance Armstrong.



Ferrell, the No. 4 pick in 2019, lined up on the edge 95% of the time in SF last season. https://t.co/CJkDodLrpa — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2024

Commanders are signing DE Clelin Ferrell, via @DMRussini.



26; entering 6th season.

4th overall pick in 2019.

4 years LVR, last year in SF

Started 17 games in 2023.

3.5 sax last year, 13.5 in 5 yrs.

PFF: Bad run grade (47.4) last year. pic.twitter.com/eSCSrRbquV — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024

Dante Fowler

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Dan Quinn continues to bolster his defensive line. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Dante Fowler Jr.: career-high 14.1% pass rush win rate in 2023 pic.twitter.com/pr7GS2HEhd — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) March 12, 2024

Dante Fowler Jr. to Washington!



Fowler, 30 (in early Aug), 6-3, 261lbs is a DT entering his 9th season out of Florida



A situational pass-rusher, Fowler was very up & down in 2023



2023 (17 GP)

• 270 Snaps

• 10 games of 1 or less pressures

• 11 pressures vs NYG

• 4 sacks — Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 12, 2024

Washington is back to having four former first-round picks on its defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler. https://t.co/rHnP0IYbpX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024

The Commanders DE room has been completely re-worked. Was the thinnest position on roster.



Dorance Armstrong

Clelin Ferrell

Dante Fowler

KJ Henry

Andre Jones



Could still take an edge at 36 or 40 but it's now way less necessary. Can draft an offensive weapon if one falls. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024

Tyler Ott

Tyler Ott moves from one side of the country to the other. Hopefully his long snapping is 2757 miles better than Cheeseman’s was. — Mullet Man Media (@MulletManMedia) March 13, 2024

Thank you to Tyler Ott of the Seattle Seahawks for taking the time today to tune me up and help me learn about the different stunts and fronts in an NFL scheme! pic.twitter.com/ZXsgbyXTGf — Donato Crisanti (@donatocrisanti) July 13, 2023

Washington has a new long snapper in Tyler Ott. 3 year deal, as @TomPelissero first reported. Was with Washington's new ST coach Larry Izzo in Seattle for 4 years. Didn't snap in 2022, was with Baltimore last year. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024

Special Teams Coordinator on the addition of Tyler Ott: pic.twitter.com/FaQXSgq0RB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2023

Tyler Ott and Tress Way go way back – they were high school rivals and faced off in 2007 in Tulsa. Ott's Jenks High won the championship that year, but when they matched up earlier in the season, Tress Way kicked the game-winning extra point in OT (43-42) for Union High.… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024

Jeremy Chinn

BREAKING: Free agent safety Jeremy Chinn plans to sign a 1-year deal up to $5.1M with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



In four seasons with the #Panthers, Chinn amassed 4 sacks, 12 TFLs and 2 defensive TDs. pic.twitter.com/hP1CVKfCVb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024

Commanders signing safety Jeremy Chinn to a 1-year deal worth up to $5.1M, via @Schultz_Report.



26, entering 5th season.

Spent all 4 YRS in CAR.

2nd to Chase Young in 2020 ROY.

100 tckls first 2 seasons.

Missed 11G last 2 years

Played w/ Frankie Luvu in CAR. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024

Jeremy Chinn is yet another high upside guy for the Commanders. He's the defensive version of Ekeler to me. $5M for a super high upside guy who has an injury history, but no long term commitment? Sign me up. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 12, 2024

Washington now has a bunch of versatile defenders: Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, Dorance Armstrong, Jamin Davis, Quan Martin.



Dan Quinn has a history of unlocking those guys. Look forward to seeing how he and Joe Whitt Jr. put together the pieces. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2024

Love the Jeremy Chinn signing.



Criminally underused by Ejiro Evero last season. Best suited to a hybrid LB role rather than a genuine safety.



Looks like a great scheme fit for Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) March 12, 2024

Great nugget from @NFLResearch- last year there were 5 OT’s (college position) selected in the first round. 4 of the 5 lined up at RT as rookies. The 5th lined up at OG (Skoronski). Keep that in mind the next time someone says you can’t take a RT in 1st rd. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 11, 2024

Source tells me Panthers made late push to keep Frankie Luvu but he was intrigued to play for Dan Quinn. Luvu has true pass rush skill and knows in Dallas and Seattle, DQ lets his LBs get after the passer. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024

Quinn/Whitt are going to have some fun with how they use Luvu. Fantastic pass rusher as on off ball LB — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 11, 2024

Heartily endorse the early approach to recalibration by free agency. Short deals, fair terms, relatively young/healthy, high character, high volume. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 12, 2024

I see a ton of credit going out to just Adam Peters for #Commanders free agent haul & seemingly terrific contracts. Fans & media should remember how instrumental Rob Rogers, a top hire of Ron Rivera, is in this process. Yes he's still here & many focus on just the Marty Party. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 13, 2024

More on Rogers in case you're unfamiliar..https://t.co/D3sC4hmTDC



Peters is obviously the head football guy & decision maker but NOBODY does everything. It takes a village. Rogers has to yield ultimately to AP, as he did RR but he did some fairly shrewd contracts here. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 13, 2024

The first of many signings as a GM ✅ pic.twitter.com/Q0MFWoXiAc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2024

The Washington Commanders officially introduced tight end Zach Ertz today.



He's fired up to join Washington.



Ertz said, "I feel like I have a lot to prove in this league...I'm going to do everything I can to make sure the DMV is getting my best this year." pic.twitter.com/zVCP5oPCzS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 12, 2024

The thing about Insider @JasonMcCourty:

He'll name his source. pic.twitter.com/hAeCZkMu99 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 12, 2024

The new NFL running back landscape:



Saquon Barkley: Eagles

Josh Jacobs: Packers

Austin Ekeler: Commanders

Tony Pollard: Titans

D’Andre Swift: Bears

Devin Singletary: Giants

Gus Edwards: Chargers

Antonio Gibson: Patriots https://t.co/BwtiQBE70k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

We In or We Out



Veteran RBs had the best day in years on Monday?



We go around the table pic.twitter.com/eydi74WASv — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 12, 2024

“I can not be like that…”



Meeting Earl Campbell in a wheelchair had a big impact on @TikiBarber decision to retire from the Giants when he did: pic.twitter.com/SmRECTjF8M — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 12, 2024

Super talented. Hurt by injuries during his career. He’s been inconsistent at times but now gets a chance to work with OL coach Bill Callahan. https://t.co/R8B9cabMxa — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 13, 2024

The Texans are signing Danielle Hunter on a 2 year, $49 million deal, per sources.

The Texans have been doing work. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Eagles. https://t.co/RzYZ0jtt6w — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 12, 2024

Sources: The #Patriots are re-signing versatile OL Michael Onwenu, one of their cornerstone players, to a 3-year, $57M deal including $38M guaranteed. A clear priority for New England, he gets a $22.5M signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/mDpUz5CvSS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Where does Chase Young go next? https://t.co/CszrXZhaZe — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Filed from @mspears96: Ravens free-agent LB Patrick Queen told @mspears96 that he plans to sign a three-year, $41 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/esTfKGnsvg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

The #Raiders will release WR Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins later today, source said, as he was to count $13.7M against the cap. Renfrow, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will both be free agents. pic.twitter.com/ps7AaFXb1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

The NFL leaders in pressure rate for 2023, with a minimum of 50 pressures (per Sports Info Solutions):



Micah Parsons: 20.4%

Bryce Huff: 20.3%

Andrew Van Ginkel: 18.9%

Josh Allen: 18.3%

Aidan Hutchinson: 18.1% — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 12, 2024

Ravens S Marcus Williams is now the only player left on this list of 11 who hasn’t taken a paycut (3), been traded (2) or cut (5). Again, it’s been two years, and shows what free agency is—a chance to use short-term fixes to plug holes. https://t.co/PYXeGYxi6M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2024

