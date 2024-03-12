NFL Legal Tampering Tracker (Day 2) Part 2: Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 13th at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.
Free Agents Signed
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - 1 year, up to $5 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong - 3 years, up to $45 million
Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz - 3 years, up to $30 million
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu - 3 years, up to $36 million
Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler - 2 years, up to $11.43 million
Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus - 1 year, $3.6 million
Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti - 3 year, $16 million
San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell - 1 year deal
Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota - 1 year, up to $10 million
Dallas Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr - signed
Carolina Panthers S Jeremy Chinn - 1 year, up to $5.1m
Baltimore Ravens LS Tyler Ott - 3 year deal
Washington Free Agency News & Rumors
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr signed#HTTC https://t.co/65NLg1rZyS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Marcus Mariota signed to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/3pQHvHzsDw— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/dRQrb7AGb9— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/6DgAjE09vp— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/Kowi9B442u— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/eW810LiGQM— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/GvdqnJ8ClF— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/9B3ZMv1u82— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
I'm told the #Commanders and #Raiders have made preliminary inquiries on RB Austin Ekeler, per source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 11, 2024
Situation remains fluid, at this time. pic.twitter.com/goa9QGmecd
Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/n35ARfli5L— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed#HTTChttps://t.co/sPR3Ss9LgU— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis. Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn... Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024
Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn#HTTChttps://t.co/7A4xM9DVS8— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024
Waiver Claims
Trades
Cuts
LT Charles Leno, Jr.
C Nick Gates
TE Logan Thomas
LS Tucker Addington ?
Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)
WR Curtis Samuel
WR Jamison Crowder
WR Byron Pringle
FB Alex Armah
OT Cornelius Lucas
C Tyler Larsen
LG Saahdiq Charles
CB Kendall Fuller
EDGE James Smith-Williams
EDGE Casey Toohill
EDGE Efe Obada
DL Abdullah Anderson
LB Khaleke Hudson
LB Cody Barton
LB David Mayo
S Kamren Curl
S Jeremy Reaves
S Terrell Burgess
K Joey Slye
Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)
LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered
LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered
RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered
Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)
TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered
DL David Bada - Not tendered
DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered
Washington Free Agents re-signed
Washington Free Agents signed by another team
RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots
QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots
