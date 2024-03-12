 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Safety Jeremy Chinn Signed to a 1-year Deal

Safety time

By Bobby_Gould
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There were questions as to whether Washington might try to re-sign safety Kamren Curl this offseason, and those seem to have been put to bed with the 1-year deal just struck with former Panther Jeremy Chinn.

During his first two seasons in Carolina, Chinn was a monster, finishing second to Chase Young in the Defensive Rookie of the Year standings in 2020. Over the past two seasons, his production has dropped off, with some suggesting he was misused by Panthers’ DC Ejiro Everett as a safety, as opposed to more of a buffalo nickel role.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV Awards
2020 22 CAR RLB 21 15 15 1 0 0 0 5 2 0 2 45 2 1.0 117 68 49 2 5 14 AP DRoY-2
2021 23 CAR FS 21 16 16 1 0 0 0 5 1 0 1 16 0 1.0 107 75 32 6 5 13
2022 24 CAR SS/FS 21 11 11 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 70 51 19 2 1 4
2023 25 CAR S 21 12 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 30 18 12 2 1 3
Career 54 50 2 0 0 0 17 3 0 3 61 2 4.0 324 212 112 12 12 34
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...