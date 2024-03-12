Washington Commanders Free Agency: Safety Jeremy Chinn Signed to a 1-year Deal

There were questions as to whether Washington might try to re-sign safety Kamren Curl this offseason, and those seem to have been put to bed with the 1-year deal just struck with former Panther Jeremy Chinn.

During his first two seasons in Carolina, Chinn was a monster, finishing second to Chase Young in the Defensive Rookie of the Year standings in 2020. Over the past two seasons, his production has dropped off, with some suggesting he was misused by Panthers’ DC Ejiro Everett as a safety, as opposed to more of a buffalo nickel role.

Jeremy Chinn to Washington, source confirms (as @Schultz_Report said). Commanders get versatile chess piece — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

S Jeremy Chinn has agreed to terms with the Commanders on a 1-year deal worth up to $5.1 million, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2024

11’6” broad jump

41" vertical

4.46 40-yard dash



Jeremy Chinn had himself a day!pic.twitter.com/L57dfKRZu9 — PFF (@PFF) March 1, 2020