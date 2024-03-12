Washington Commanders Free Agency: Long Snapper Tyler Ott Signed to a 3-year Deal

Washington’s long, national, nightmare at the long snapper position appears finally to have an end in sight. Tyler Ott, who spent time with Special Teams’ Coordinator Larry Izzo in Seattle, and who was most recently the Ravens’ long snapper has been locked in for three years.

Let’s hope that we never hear his name again in his time in DC.

Long snapper news: The #Commanders are signing Tyler Ott to a three-year deal, per source. A reunion with new coordinator Larry Izzo, who coached him in Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024