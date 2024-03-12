 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Long Snapper Tyler Ott Signed to a 3-year Deal

Another Cowboys DE

By Bobby_Gould
/ new
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s long, national, nightmare at the long snapper position appears finally to have an end in sight. Tyler Ott, who spent time with Special Teams’ Coordinator Larry Izzo in Seattle, and who was most recently the Ravens’ long snapper has been locked in for three years.

Let’s hope that we never hear his name again in his time in DC.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV Awards
2015 23 NYG LS 69 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0
2016 24 2TM LS 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0
CIN LS 48 3 0 0 0 0.0 0
SEA LS 69 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0
2017 25 SEA LS 69 16 0 0 0 0.0 3 3 0 0 0 1
2018 26 SEA LS 69 16 0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 0 1
2019 27 SEA LS 69 16 0 0 0 0.0 1
2020* 28 SEA LS 69 16 0 0 0 0.0 0 PB
2021 29 SEA LS 69 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 1
2023 31 BAL LS 49 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 4 3 1 0 0 1
Career 102 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 8 6 2 0 0 5
6 yrs SEA 81 0 0 0 0.0 4 3 1 0 0 4
1 yr BAL 17 0 0 0 0.0 4 3 1 0 0 1
1 yr CIN 3 0 0 0.0 0
1 yr NYG 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2024.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...