Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr signed

Another Cowboys DE

By Scott Jennings
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is reportedly getting another one of his former defensive players from the Dallas Cowboys. Dorance Armstrong has already agreed to terms to jump to a division rival, and now fellow DE Dante Fowler Jr is joining him on new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr's squad.

Fowler has been with the Cowboys, and playing under former DC Dan Quinn, for the past two seasons. He will be 30 when the season starts, and he was the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2016 22 JAX DE 56 16 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 4.0 32 23 9 6 11 2
2017 23 JAX DE 56 16 0 0 2 0 2 53 1 8.0 21 18 3 7 10 3
2018 24 2TM DE-ROLB 15 6 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 4.0 30 23 7 5 6 4
JAX DE 56 7 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2.0 9 8 1 1 1 1
LAR ROLB 56 8 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 2.0 21 15 6 4 5 3
2019 25 LAR LOLB 56 16 14 0 0 0 0 6 2 0 1 26 1 11.5 58 40 18 16 16 7
2020 26 ATL RDE 56 14 13 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.0 23 12 11 4 8 6
2021 27 ATL ROLB 56 14 6 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4.5 36 21 15 6 8 3
2022 28 DAL DE 56 17 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 6.0 27 22 5 7 9 2
2023 29 DAL DE 56 17 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 4.0 13 8 5 5 7 2
Career 125 40 0 0 0 0 19 13 0 5 79 2 45.0 240 167 73 56 75 29
3 yrs JAX 39 1 0 0 0 0 5 3 0 3 53 1 14.0 53 41 13 14 22 6
2 yrs ATL 28 19 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 0 7.5 59 33 26 10 16 9
2 yrs DAL 34 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0 0 0 0 10.0 40 30 10 12 16 4
2 yrs LAR 24 20 0 0 0 0 7 3 0 2 26 1 13.5 58 40 24 20 21 10
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2024.

