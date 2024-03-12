Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr signed

New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is reportedly getting another one of his former defensive players from the Dallas Cowboys. Dorance Armstrong has already agreed to terms to jump to a division rival, and now fellow DE Dante Fowler Jr is joining him on new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr's squad.

Fowler has been with the Cowboys, and playing under former DC Dan Quinn, for the past two seasons. He will be 30 when the season starts, and he was the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. plans to sign with the #Commanders, sources tell @BleacherReport.



Dan Quinn continues to bolster his defensive line. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2024