Zach Ertz Presser: I know what this team means to the DMV, so I’m excited to be here.

Zach Ertz speaks to the media after signing his contract

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders officially signed Zach Ertz to the 1-year contract that was reported last week. He was at team headquarters in Ashburn, VA today to put pen to paper, and sign his new deal to join the team. Ertz spoke to the media there, and also answered questions from Rhett Lewis and Maurice Jones-Drew on NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy.

Ertz is excited to join the Washington Commanders under the team's new leadership. That includes his former head coach from the Arizona Cardinals, and current OC in Washington, Kliff Kingsbury. He said he re-signed with Arizona after he was traded their so he could work with Kingsbury.

Ertz talked about switching teams again, and what he brings to the organization on and off the field. He is also returning to the NFC East, and he knows he could get booed when he goes back to Philly to play the Eagles, but it wouldn't be the first time he got booed there...

