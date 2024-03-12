Zach Ertz Presser: I know what this team means to the DMV, so I’m excited to be here.

The Washington Commanders officially signed Zach Ertz to the 1-year contract that was reported last week. He was at team headquarters in Ashburn, VA today to put pen to paper, and sign his new deal to join the team. Ertz spoke to the media there, and also answered questions from Rhett Lewis and Maurice Jones-Drew on NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy.

Ertz is excited to join the Washington Commanders under the team's new leadership. That includes his former head coach from the Arizona Cardinals, and current OC in Washington, Kliff Kingsbury. He said he re-signed with Arizona after he was traded their so he could work with Kingsbury.

Ertz talked about switching teams again, and what he brings to the organization on and off the field. He is also returning to the NFC East, and he knows he could get booed when he goes back to Philly to play the Eagles, but it wouldn't be the first time he got booed there...

LIVE: TE Zach Ertz meets the media https://t.co/UyMi87T8a3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2024

Washington’s new leadership:

Zach Ertz addressing the media. Said Adam Peters, Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury are the main reasons he's in Washington. Believes all three of them can create longterm success — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 12, 2024

"This is a place...everything is trending forward and up. When you have Josh Harris as an owner, then you sign Adam Peters to be your GM and then you hire Dan Quinn. It's just something to get excited about."



Zach Ertz(@ZERTZ_86) on NFL Network's Free Agent Frenzy — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Kliff Kingsbury:

Zach Ertz on Kliff Kingsbury: "He was one of the best offensive minds that I had been around and I still feel that way. ... I think the job of any NFL coach is to put players in position to be successful, and no one does it better than him." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024

"Obviously I played for Kliff for two years in Arizona, and I'm just excited about being in this offense again. I re-signed my deal in Arizona to essentially play for him, and I loved my time there. So I'm excited to get back with him."



Zach Ertz(@ZERTZ_86) on NFL Network's Free… — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Role on the team:

Ertz added that his job is to make the QB's job as easy as possible https://t.co/7TWsBYePyQ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 12, 2024

TE Zach Ertz on what he expects his role to be in Washington:



"Just do what I do on the field, hopefully get open for the quarterback. My job is to try and make their job as easy as possible. That's the role I expect, and it's up to me to go out there and execute." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 12, 2024

Team priorities:

Ertz: "I can see what they're building. I can see what the new GM is trying to prioritize." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 12, 2024

Past vs future production:

Ertz says Washington didnt just sign him bc of what he's done in the past, this is about what he can do this year and "obviously I've got a big chip on my shoulder" and wants to prove it. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024

Washington’s fanbase:

Ertz said "when this team is rolling the fans are amazing." He had plenty of experience playing here as an opponent with the Eagles. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 12, 2024

"I probably played here 10 times and I know what this team means to DMV down here. So I'm excited to be here. When this team is rolling and the fans believe in the product, this is a tough place to play.



I'm hoping to have a part of putting a successful product on the field for… — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Returning to Philadelphia to play against the Eagles:

Ertz said he hasn't though too much about playing back in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, where he hasn't played since being traded in 2021. Been more focused on Washington and the past couple of days — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) March 12, 2024