Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Marcus Mariota signed to 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders were interested in bringing in a veteran QB, and were reportedly interested in Sam Darnold who signed with the Vikings. Jacoby Brissett left after one year, signing with the Patriots. That leaves Sam Howell and the #2 overall pick, along with eight other picks, in next month’s draft.
Washington has reportedly agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota, and will sign him to a 1-year deal. The contract will have a $6 million base value per Adam Schefter, and could be worth up to $10 million with incentives.
Mariota spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts, but he started his NFL career as the #2 overall pick in 2015, drafted by the Tennessee Titans. He started for there for the first 5 years of his career before signing with the Raiders as a backup to Derek Carr. He signed with the Falcons in 2022, and started 13 games in Atlanta, his last starts in the NFL.
Mariota’s addition to the roster puts Sam Howell’s role on the team going forward into question. They has been a lot of speculation about new GM Adam Peters moving on from the young QB who started every game last season, but regressed during the back end of the season. Washington is expected to have some choices at QB with the #2 overall pick. With Caleb Williams expected to get picked by the Bears with the top pick, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will likely be the top QBs on Washington’s board.
Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/LffoYcfibh— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
The Commanders have agreed to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on a 1-year, $6 million deal with upside to $10M, source confirms. @AdamSchefter first.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2024
This may signal a Sam Howell trade if they take QB at 2.
Signing Mariota sure seems like a sign Washington is leaning towards Jayden Daniels— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|QBrec
|Cmp
|Att
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|TD%
|Int
|Int%
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|AY/A
|Y/C
|Y/G
|Rate
|QBR
|Sk
|Yds
|Sk%
|NY/A
|ANY/A
|4QC
|GWD
|AV
|2015
|22
|TEN
|QB
|8
|12
|12
|3-9-0
|230
|370
|62.2
|2818
|19
|5.1
|10
|2.7
|142
|44.9
|61
|7.6
|7.4
|12.3
|234.8
|91.5
|48.4
|38
|258
|9.3
|6.27
|6.10
|2
|2
|9
|2016
|23
|TEN
|QB
|8
|15
|15
|8-7-0
|276
|451
|61.2
|3426
|26
|5.8
|9
|2.0
|157
|45.1
|60
|7.6
|7.9
|12.4
|228.4
|95.6
|59.1
|23
|156
|4.9
|6.90
|7.14
|2
|2
|13
|2017
|24
|TEN
|QB
|8
|15
|15
|9-6-0
|281
|453
|62.0
|3232
|13
|2.9
|15
|3.3
|149
|45.0
|75
|7.1
|6.2
|11.5
|215.5
|79.3
|58.6
|27
|173
|5.6
|6.37
|5.51
|3
|4
|12
|2018
|25
|TEN
|QB
|8
|14
|13
|7-6-0
|228
|331
|68.9
|2528
|11
|3.3
|8
|2.4
|121
|46.4
|61
|7.6
|7.2
|11.1
|180.6
|92.3
|53.2
|42
|243
|11.3
|6.13
|5.75
|2
|3
|9
|2019
|26
|TEN
|QB
|8
|7
|6
|2-4-0
|95
|160
|59.4
|1203
|7
|4.4
|2
|1.3
|50
|34.6
|75
|7.5
|7.8
|12.7
|171.9
|92.3
|35.5
|25
|162
|13.5
|5.63
|5.90
|5
|2020
|27
|LVR
|QB
|8
|1
|0
|17
|28
|60.7
|226
|1
|3.6
|1
|3.6
|11
|46.4
|35
|8.1
|7.2
|13.3
|226.0
|83.3
|97.4
|0
|0
|0.0
|8.07
|7.18
|1
|2021
|28
|LVR
|QB
|8
|10
|0
|1
|2
|50.0
|4
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|50.0
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|4.0
|0.4
|56.2
|40.3
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.00
|2.00
|0
|2022
|29
|ATL
|QB
|1
|13
|13
|5-8-0
|184
|300
|61.3
|2219
|15
|5.0
|9
|3.0
|111
|45.1
|75
|7.4
|7.0
|12.1
|170.7
|88.2
|57.7
|28
|195
|8.5
|6.17
|5.85
|2
|3
|11
|2023
|30
|PHI
|QB
|8
|3
|0
|15
|23
|65.2
|164
|1
|4.3
|1
|4.3
|10
|53.8
|22
|7.1
|6.0
|10.9
|54.7
|82.5
|3
|11
|11.5
|5.88
|4.92
|1
|Career
|90
|74
|34-40-0
|1327
|2118
|62.7
|15820
|93
|4.4
|55
|2.6
|751
|44.5
|75
|7.5
|7.2
|11.9
|175.8
|89.2
|186
|1198
|8.1
|6.35
|6.08
|11
|14
|61
|5 yrs
|TEN
|63
|61
|29-32-0
|1110
|1765
|62.9
|13207
|76
|4.3
|44
|2.5
|619
|44.3
|75
|7.5
|7.2
|11.9
|209.6
|89.6
|155
|992
|8.1
|6.36
|6.12
|9
|11
|48
|2 yrs
|LVR
|11
|0
|18
|30
|60.0
|230
|1
|3.3
|1
|3.3
|11
|46.7
|35
|7.7
|6.8
|12.8
|20.9
|81.2
|0
|0
|0.0
|7.67
|6.83
|1
|1 yr
|ATL
|13
|13
|5-8-0
|184
|300
|61.3
|2219
|15
|5.0
|9
|3.0
|111
|45.1
|75
|7.4
|7.0
|12.1
|170.7
|88.2
|28
|195
|8.5
|6.17
|5.85
|2
|3
|11
|1 yr
|PHI
|3
|0
|15
|23
|65.2
|164
|1
|4.3
|1
|4.3
|10
|53.8
|22
|7.1
|6.0
|10.9
|54.7
|82.5
|3
|11
|11.5
|5.88
|4.92
|1
Generated 3/12/2024.
Poll
What grade does the Marcus Mariota signing get?
-
8%
A
-
34%
B
-
36%
C
-
15%
D
-
6%
Cerrato
Loading comments...