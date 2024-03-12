Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Marcus Mariota signed to 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders were interested in bringing in a veteran QB, and were reportedly interested in Sam Darnold who signed with the Vikings. Jacoby Brissett left after one year, signing with the Patriots. That leaves Sam Howell and the #2 overall pick, along with eight other picks, in next month’s draft.

Washington has reportedly agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota, and will sign him to a 1-year deal. The contract will have a $6 million base value per Adam Schefter, and could be worth up to $10 million with incentives.

Mariota spent last season backing up Jalen Hurts, but he started his NFL career as the #2 overall pick in 2015, drafted by the Tennessee Titans. He started for there for the first 5 years of his career before signing with the Raiders as a backup to Derek Carr. He signed with the Falcons in 2022, and started 13 games in Atlanta, his last starts in the NFL.

Mariota’s addition to the roster puts Sam Howell’s role on the team going forward into question. They has been a lot of speculation about new GM Adam Peters moving on from the young QB who started every game last season, but regressed during the back end of the season. Washington is expected to have some choices at QB with the #2 overall pick. With Caleb Williams expected to get picked by the Bears with the top pick, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye will likely be the top QBs on Washington’s board.

Former Eagles QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Washington Commanders on a 1-year deal with a base value of $6 million and upside to $10 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/LffoYcfibh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

The Commanders have agreed to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on a 1-year, $6 million deal with upside to $10M, source confirms. @AdamSchefter first.



This may signal a Sam Howell trade if they take QB at 2. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 12, 2024

Signing Mariota sure seems like a sign Washington is leaning towards Jayden Daniels — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 12, 2024

Passing Table Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% 1D Succ% Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate QBR Sk Yds Sk% NY/A ANY/A 4QC GWD AV 2015 22 TEN QB 8 12 12 3-9-0 230 370 62.2 2818 19 5.1 10 2.7 142 44.9 61 7.6 7.4 12.3 234.8 91.5 48.4 38 258 9.3 6.27 6.10 2 2 9 2016 23 TEN QB 8 15 15 8-7-0 276 451 61.2 3426 26 5.8 9 2.0 157 45.1 60 7.6 7.9 12.4 228.4 95.6 59.1 23 156 4.9 6.90 7.14 2 2 13 2017 24 TEN QB 8 15 15 9-6-0 281 453 62.0 3232 13 2.9 15 3.3 149 45.0 75 7.1 6.2 11.5 215.5 79.3 58.6 27 173 5.6 6.37 5.51 3 4 12 2018 25 TEN QB 8 14 13 7-6-0 228 331 68.9 2528 11 3.3 8 2.4 121 46.4 61 7.6 7.2 11.1 180.6 92.3 53.2 42 243 11.3 6.13 5.75 2 3 9 2019 26 TEN QB 8 7 6 2-4-0 95 160 59.4 1203 7 4.4 2 1.3 50 34.6 75 7.5 7.8 12.7 171.9 92.3 35.5 25 162 13.5 5.63 5.90 5 2020 27 LVR QB 8 1 0 17 28 60.7 226 1 3.6 1 3.6 11 46.4 35 8.1 7.2 13.3 226.0 83.3 97.4 0 0 0.0 8.07 7.18 1 2021 28 LVR QB 8 10 0 1 2 50.0 4 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 50.0 4 2.0 2.0 4.0 0.4 56.2 40.3 0 0 0.0 2.00 2.00 0 2022 29 ATL QB 1 13 13 5-8-0 184 300 61.3 2219 15 5.0 9 3.0 111 45.1 75 7.4 7.0 12.1 170.7 88.2 57.7 28 195 8.5 6.17 5.85 2 3 11 2023 30 PHI QB 8 3 0 15 23 65.2 164 1 4.3 1 4.3 10 53.8 22 7.1 6.0 10.9 54.7 82.5 3 11 11.5 5.88 4.92 1 Career 90 74 34-40-0 1327 2118 62.7 15820 93 4.4 55 2.6 751 44.5 75 7.5 7.2 11.9 175.8 89.2 186 1198 8.1 6.35 6.08 11 14 61 5 yrs TEN 63 61 29-32-0 1110 1765 62.9 13207 76 4.3 44 2.5 619 44.3 75 7.5 7.2 11.9 209.6 89.6 155 992 8.1 6.36 6.12 9 11 48 2 yrs LVR 11 0 18 30 60.0 230 1 3.3 1 3.3 11 46.7 35 7.7 6.8 12.8 20.9 81.2 0 0 0.0 7.67 6.83 1 1 yr ATL 13 13 5-8-0 184 300 61.3 2219 15 5.0 9 3.0 111 45.1 75 7.4 7.0 12.1 170.7 88.2 28 195 8.5 6.17 5.85 2 3 11 1 yr PHI 3 0 15 23 65.2 164 1 4.3 1 4.3 10 53.8 22 7.1 6.0 10.9 54.7 82.5 3 11 11.5 5.88 4.92 1 View Original Table

Generated 3/12/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/12/2024.