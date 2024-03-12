Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal

As a 2019 first round draft pick in Las Vegas, there were claims that Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was overdrafted by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock when he was taken at #4 overall. After four uninspired years with the Raiders, averaging about 2 sacks per season, Ferrell signed a 1-year deal with the 49ers early in 2023.
As part of a rotation in San Francisco - playing 43% of defensive snaps - he had a reasonable amount of success. He’s a known quantity to GM Adam Peters and defensive line coach Darryl Tapp who both came over from the 49ers.
It’s a one-year deal for Ferrell. https://t.co/mhD2bQahDX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024
|Games
|Def Interceptions
|Fumbles
|Tackles
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Int
|Yds
|TD
|Lng
|PD
|FF
|Fmb
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|Sk
|Comb
|Solo
|Ast
|TFL
|QBHits
|Sfty
|AV
|2019
|22
|OAK
|LDE
|96
|15
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.5
|38
|24
|14
|8
|8
|6
|2020
|23
|LVR
|LDE
|96
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|27
|18
|9
|3
|10
|4
|2021
|24
|LVR
|DE
|99
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|14
|8
|6
|1
|6
|1
|2022
|25
|LVR
|DE
|99
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|26
|8
|18
|3
|8
|2
|2023
|26
|SFO
|DL
|94
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|28
|15
|13
|6
|13
|8
|Career
|75
|47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13.5
|133
|73
|60
|21
|45
|21
|4 yrs
|LVR-OAK
|58
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10.0
|105
|58
|47
|15
|32
|13
|1 yr
|SFO
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|28
|15
|13
|6
|13
|8
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2024.
