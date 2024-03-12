Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal

As a 2019 first round draft pick in Las Vegas, there were claims that Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was overdrafted by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock when he was taken at #4 overall. After four uninspired years with the Raiders, averaging about 2 sacks per season, Ferrell signed a 1-year deal with the 49ers early in 2023.

As part of a rotation in San Francisco - playing 43% of defensive snaps - he had a reasonable amount of success. He’s a known quantity to GM Adam Peters and defensive line coach Darryl Tapp who both came over from the 49ers.

It’s a one-year deal for Ferrell. https://t.co/mhD2bQahDX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2024

Defense & Fumbles Table Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV 2019 22 OAK LDE 96 15 15 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 4.5 38 24 14 8 8 6 2020 23 LVR LDE 96 11 11 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 2.0 27 18 9 3 10 4 2021 24 LVR DE 99 16 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.5 14 8 6 1 6 1 2022 25 LVR DE 99 16 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 26 8 18 3 8 2 2023 26 SFO DL 94 17 17 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 3.5 28 15 13 6 13 8 Career 75 47 0 0 0 0 12 3 0 2 0 0 13.5 133 73 60 21 45 21 4 yrs LVR-OAK 58 30 0 0 0 0 11 2 0 1 0 0 10.0 105 58 47 15 32 13 1 yr SFO 17 17 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 3.5 28 15 13 6 13 8 View Original Table

Generated 3/12/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/12/2024.