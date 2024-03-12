NFL Legal Tampering Tracker (Day 2): Washington Commanders Free Agency Rumors and News

The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday at 12pm, and goes until free agency officially starts on Wednesday, March 13th at 4pm. Teams must work through players’ agents during this time, and no contracts can be signed until free agency officially opens.

Summary of Day 1 reports

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Washington Commanders Free Agency: 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell agrees to 1-year deal#HTTChttps://t.co/dRQrb7AGb9 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/6DgAjE09vp — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/Kowi9B442u — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: QB Jacoby Brissett is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/eW810LiGQM — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 12, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Austin Ekeler agrees to 2-year deal with Washington#HTTChttps://t.co/GvdqnJ8ClF — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Frankie Luvu expected to sign 3-year deal#HTTC https://t.co/9B3ZMv1u82 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: RB Antonio Gibson is signing with the New England Patriots#HTTChttps://t.co/n35ARfli5L — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz expected to be signed#HTTChttps://t.co/sPR3Ss9LgU — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Another name to watch from Dallas who makes sense: CB Jourdan Lewis. Can play the slot; familiar with Whitt/Quinn... Sounds like the Commanders have shown interest; see what happens. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 11, 2024

Washington Commanders Free Agency: DL Dorance Armstrong reunites with Dan Quinn#HTTChttps://t.co/7A4xM9DVS8 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 11, 2024

Free Agents Signed

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Dallas Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong

Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz

Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Jacksonville Jaguars K Brandon McManus

Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti

San Francisco 49ers DE Clelin Ferrell

Waiver Claims

Trades

Cuts

LT Charles Leno, Jr.

C Nick Gates

TE Logan Thomas

Washington’s Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Byron Pringle

FB Alex Armah

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

LG Saahdiq Charles

CB Kendall Fuller

EDGE James Smith-Williams

EDGE Casey Toohill

EDGE Efe Obada

DL Abdullah Anderson

LB Khaleke Hudson

LB Cody Barton

LB David Mayo

S Kamren Curl

S Jeremy Reaves

S Terrell Burgess

K Joey Slye

Washington’s Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

LB Jabril Cox - Not tendered

LB De’Jon Harris - Not tendered

RB Derrick Gore- Not tendered

Washington’s Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA)

TE Brandon Dillon - Not tendered

DL David Bada - Not tendered

DL Curtis Brooks - Not tendered

Washington Free Agents re-signed

Washington Free Agents signed by another team

RB Antonio Gibson - Signed with the New England Patriots

QB Jacoby Brissett - Signed with the New England Patriots

