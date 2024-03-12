Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal

The Washington Commanders continue to make deals, signing another offensive lineman before the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period ended. Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti was a backup offensive lineman who stepped up when starter Joe Thuney went down with an injury. Allegretti helped protect Patrick Majomes as the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February.
The Washington Commanders are almost completely overhauling their offensive line this year, and Allegretti has the chance to win the starting job that he was looking for with a new team. He signed a 3-year, $16 million deal with $9.02 million guaranteed.
Washington started Saahsiq Charles and Chris Paul at left guard last season, but neither of them is a long-term solution unless the new coaching staff can fix their issues. Charles is also a pending free agent, and there haven't been any reports of a return to Washington so far.
Source: Former #Chiefs G Nick Allegretti is expected to sign with the #Commanders on a 3-year, $16M deal. Allegretti started in the Super Bowl and played the entire game despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2024
Now a nice payday in Washington. pic.twitter.com/FMvZD2qZ6b
Some Nick Allegretti contract details:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
$1.13M base salary
$5.89M signing bonus
$7.51M cash in Year 1.
$9.02M guaranteed
$150K Workout bonus.
$20K per game roster bonus; $340K/yr
On Commanders signing G Nick Allegretti:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024
3x SB champ with Chiefs.
7th Round pick in 2019.
13 starts in 6 years.
80 snaps for KC last year.
Started/ played well in SB.
Played center and guard.
No penalties/ sacks in ‘23.
THICC-SIX!— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 17, 2022
Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (6-4, 315 pounds). Legend. pic.twitter.com/5NqPzef4Sn
|Games
|Off.
|Def.
|ST
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|Num
|Pct
|2019
|23
|KAN
|G
|73
|7
|0
|8
|2%
|0
|0%
|41
|22%
|2020
|24
|KAN
|LG
|73
|16
|9
|694
|63%
|0
|0%
|85
|19%
|2021
|25
|KAN
|G
|73
|17
|0
|77
|6%
|0
|0%
|86
|20%
|2022
|26
|KAN
|G
|73
|17
|3
|284
|25%
|0
|0%
|90
|20%
|2023
|27
|KAN
|G
|73
|17
|1
|79
|7%
|0
|0%
|74
|17%
|Career
|1142
|0
|376
Generated 3/12/2024.
Poll
What grade does the Nick Allegretti signing get?
-
21%
A
-
41%
B
-
33%
C
-
2%
D
-
1%
Cerrato
Loading comments...