Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal

By Scott Jennings
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders continue to make deals, signing another offensive lineman before the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period ended. Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti was a backup offensive lineman who stepped up when starter Joe Thuney went down with an injury. Allegretti helped protect Patrick Majomes as the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February.

The Washington Commanders are almost completely overhauling their offensive line this year, and Allegretti has the chance to win the starting job that he was looking for with a new team. He signed a 3-year, $16 million deal with $9.02 million guaranteed.

Washington started Saahsiq Charles and Chris Paul at left guard last season, but neither of them is a long-term solution unless the new coaching staff can fix their issues. Charles is also a pending free agent, and there haven't been any reports of a return to Washington so far.

Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2019 23 KAN G 73 7 0 8 2% 0 0% 41 22%
2020 24 KAN LG 73 16 9 694 63% 0 0% 85 19%
2021 25 KAN G 73 17 0 77 6% 0 0% 86 20%
2022 26 KAN G 73 17 3 284 25% 0 0% 90 20%
2023 27 KAN G 73 17 1 79 7% 0 0% 74 17%
Career 1142 0 376
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2024.

