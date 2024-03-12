Washington Commanders Free Agency: Chiefs Guard Nick Allegretti signs 3-year deal

The Washington Commanders continue to make deals, signing another offensive lineman before the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period ended. Kansas City Chiefs G Nick Allegretti was a backup offensive lineman who stepped up when starter Joe Thuney went down with an injury. Allegretti helped protect Patrick Majomes as the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February.

The Washington Commanders are almost completely overhauling their offensive line this year, and Allegretti has the chance to win the starting job that he was looking for with a new team. He signed a 3-year, $16 million deal with $9.02 million guaranteed.

Washington started Saahsiq Charles and Chris Paul at left guard last season, but neither of them is a long-term solution unless the new coaching staff can fix their issues. Charles is also a pending free agent, and there haven't been any reports of a return to Washington so far.

Source: Former #Chiefs G Nick Allegretti is expected to sign with the #Commanders on a 3-year, $16M deal. Allegretti started in the Super Bowl and played the entire game despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter.



Now a nice payday in Washington. pic.twitter.com/FMvZD2qZ6b — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2024

Some Nick Allegretti contract details:



$1.13M base salary

$5.89M signing bonus

$7.51M cash in Year 1.

$9.02M guaranteed

$150K Workout bonus.

$20K per game roster bonus; $340K/yr — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024

On Commanders signing G Nick Allegretti:



3x SB champ with Chiefs.

7th Round pick in 2019.

13 starts in 6 years.

80 snaps for KC last year.

Started/ played well in SB.

Played center and guard.

No penalties/ sacks in ‘23. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 12, 2024

THICC-SIX!



Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (6-4, 315 pounds). Legend. pic.twitter.com/5NqPzef4Sn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 17, 2022

Snap Counts Table Games Off. Def. ST Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct 2019 23 KAN G 73 7 0 8 2% 0 0% 41 22% 2020 24 KAN LG 73 16 9 694 63% 0 0% 85 19% 2021 25 KAN G 73 17 0 77 6% 0 0% 86 20% 2022 26 KAN G 73 17 3 284 25% 0 0% 90 20% 2023 27 KAN G 73 17 1 79 7% 0 0% 74 17% Career 1142 0 376 View Original Table

Generated 3/12/2024. Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Generated 3/12/2024.