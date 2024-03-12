Daily Slop - 12 Mar 24: Everyone seems happy with Adam Peters’ fast start on the first day of free agent negotiations

Commanders links

If the first day is any indication, Adam Peters is addressing needs and having success. The Commanders have signed four players thus far. They have not overspent enormously on anyone and have not tied themselves up with cumbersome long-term deals.

Now, the key will be patience. Let the value drop (as it does every year) and sign a few more guys to fill needs like offensive tackle, for instance. However, Washington agreed to terms with six players on Monday and all figure to start. Running back Austin Ekeler will likely serve as the 1b. to Brian Robinson’s 1a.

Here is a summary of Monday’s moves during the opening of the legal tampering period.

Riggo’s Rag

Here’s the first thing that should encourage Commanders fans about these signings. The Panthers squad that Rivera was plundering had gone 5-11 in 2019, the season before he came to DC. The Cowboys team at which Peters and Quinn shopped finished 12-5 in 2023 and won the NFC East.

More importantly - except for Curtis Samuel - both former Cowboys who may be starting for Washington in 2024 are better players than anyone they picked up from Carolina.

Biadasz started 53 games for the Cowboys over the past four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022. Even given the league-sanctioned reputational boost to anybody wearing a Dallas uniform, the interior force constitutes a serious upgrade over anyone who has played center for the Commanders since Chase Roullier’s career was forestalled by injury.

The new arrival is just 26 years old and should be entering his prime. In college at Wisconsin, Biadasz blocked for Jonathan Taylor and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center in his final season. His signing would seem to make 2023 draftee Ricky Stromberg’s move to guard permanent. It also gives the Commanders a reliable presence in the middle of a rebuilt offensive line.

Armstrong was a rotational player along the Cowboys defensive front who figures to take on larger responsibilities in Washington. He was overshadowed by DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons but always produced when on the field, registering 18.5 sacks in 31 games over the past three years.

He arrives in Washington as arguably their best defensive end, having been more consistently productive against both the pass and the run than any of the young developmental edge players the Commanders have under contract.

Commanders Wire

Gone are the days of Washington winning the offseason. That title belongs to the Eagles these days. The Commanders entered this version of free agency with a lot of cash and a lot of needs. So, instead of sinking significant money into one player, Peters used that cash to find starters at several positions, improving Washington’s overall talent level without sacrificing the team’s future.

Brilliant.

Of these six new signees, only McManus — a kicker — is over 30. All are on manageable contracts with no commitments beyond the 2026 season. If any of these players thrive, the Commanders can sign them to an extension.

Peters’ strategy was precisely what Washington needed to do. The roster’s lack of overall talent meant the Commanders needed to make moves. As we expected, the new additions involved some familiarity.

Armstrong and Biadasz followed head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to Washington. Ekeler was with running backs coach Anthony Lynn for four seasons with the Chargers.

Riggo’s Rag

For those unaware, I also have the dubious distinction of covering the Panthers along with the Commanders. I’ve watched every snap Luvu’s taken over the last three years since his arrival in 2021 free agency from the New York Jets. He went from a special teams ace to an integral part of Carolina’s defensive strategy. This is a home-run hit by Washington during their first recruitment period with Adam Peters leading the charge.

The Commanders are desperately thin of options at the defensive second level. Pairing Luvu with Jamin Davis instantly improves matters. This also looks like a tremendous fit in terms of the scheme Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. plan to implement.

There is nothing Luvu doesn’t do well. He is a sideline-to-sideline presence against the run, boasting exceptional instincts to identify plays developing and getting to the contact point quickly with supreme aggression. There is also a lot to like about his ability to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks - something he accomplishes with a unique blend of explosiveness and ruthless aggression.

Sports Illus

The Washington Commanders appear to be moving on from several free agents, and one of them is signing with the New England Patriots.

Gibson will join a running back room in New England that is very crowded with starter Rhamondre Stevenson under contract for the next two seasons along with other players like JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Harris, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

While Gibson never fully fell out of favor with the fans, and even the media seemed to feel his skillset showed more potential than the Commanders had gotten out of him, he lost his starting job to Robinson that same season and never regained it over the past two years.

Last year Gibson played in 16 games and gained just 654 yards from scrimmage including 265 on the ground and 389 as a receiver.

New England will be looking to capitalize more on Gibson’s abilities as a versatile player more than the Commanders did in four years.

NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins and Brian Burns were some of the big names on the move Monday.

WINNER: Washington Commanders

The Commanders hired Adam Peters from the San Francisco 49ers to help build a stable team after numerous years of disappointment. Day one is off to a propitious start, with running back Austin Ekeler, edge Dorance Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz and linebacker Frankie Luvu all agreeing to deals. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz was another name prior to Monday.

Armstrong and Biadasz were lured over from the Dallas Cowboys, Luvu is an underrated grab from the Carolina Panthers and Ekeler from the Los Angeles Chargers is a dual-threat upgrade over Antonio Gibson. How Washington addresses the QB position is the chief aspect, though.

LOSER: New York Giants

The Giants took plenty of flack on Monday. That continues here. They lost two stars in Barkley — let alone to a divisional rival — and safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers, players that move them down the needle. Devin Singletary, formerly of the Houston Texans, agreed to a deal but is far from an upgrade over Barkley.

New York brought in two offensive linemen in Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan to better protect an often-rushed Daniel Jones, but how the QB recovers from a torn ACL is key.

Brian Burns was the big fish, reportedly being acquired in a trade with the Panthers. The Giants gave up 2024 second- and fifth-round picks while reportedly signing the soon-to-be 26-year-old to a five-year, $150 million deal with $87.5 million guaranteed. Burns definitely can reach higher levels as he hits his prime, but his production might not even matter to the Giants if the team still can’t compete. Basically, he’d be the defensive version of Barkley.

ESPN

Commanders agree to sign RB Austin Ekeler

Grade: B

After losing Antonio Gibson in free agency, the Commanders manage to upgrade their third-down running back situation with Ekeler at just $5.5 million per year. He will turn 29 before the season begins, and he had 628 rushing yards and six total touchdowns in 2023 (14 games). That’s a drop-off for the talented back who had more than 1,550 scrimmage yards in back-to-back seasons (2021-22) and 38 touchdowns during that span.

Ekeler struggled to stay on the field and averaged only 3.5 yards per carry in 2023, and with the Chargers’ offensive philosophy changing under new coach Jim Harbaugh, Ekeler was available in free agency. Despite previously signing a four-year, $24.5 million deal before the 2020 season, Ekeler is seeing the reality of the running back market with a much lower offering this time around.

The Commanders needed a second back to run behind Brian Robinson Jr. and work as the team’s primary receiving option out of the backfield. Washington ranked 27th in rushing yards last season (93.6 per game), though it ranked in the top 10 for running back targets in the passing game (109). Ekeler likely won’t see the volume in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense that he once did in Los Angeles, but he does have an opportunity to be a valuable playmaker thanks to his speed and receiving skills. He has the tools to be among the league’s better third-down backs in this setting.

Commanders agree to terms with LB Frankie Luvu

Grade: B

The Commanders need an identity at linebacker with new coach Dan Quinn bringing his intense 4-3 scheme to town. They’ll get that in the versatile Luvu. In 2023, Luvu had 5.5 sacks, 125 tackles and 2 forced fumbles playing in the middle of the Carolina Panthers defense. Now he’ll have the protection of big defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne keeping blockers off his frame while he runs down ball carriers.

Linebacker wasn’t a top-three need on my board for the Commanders, but it was paramount they brought in someone who could handle openings at weak and strongside linebacker, and Luvu has the ability to play all three linebacker spots. Could we see the Commanders use him in ways similar to how Quinn used Micah Parsons in Dallas? His pass-rush traits say it’s possible. And at just $12 million per year, he would be signed on a value contract if he produces similar pass-rush numbers in 2024. At that AAV, he’s the seventh-highest-paid linebacker, which speaks to his ability and upside in Quinn’s defense.

Burgundy & Gold Report

Washington has multiple positions of need starting with QB, LT, interior O-Line, Defensive End, Linebacker, Tight End and safety, if Curl is in-fact moving on.

Peters will not be able to address every need in free agency, but should be able to fill a few holes prior to the draft in FA.

A big name signing like safety Justin Simmons is probably not likely for Washington who has a lot of holes to fill, but that doesn’t mean some cap friendlier free agents can’t be immediate difference makers.

Jeremy Chinn - 6’3” 220 lbs | S/LB | CAR

Chinn is an intriguing free agent prospect with the skill-set to play safety and hybrid linebacker.

Although he only played in only 8 games last season due to injury, he’s a chess piece that can be used in a variety of ways and is heading into only his 5th season in the league.

CAR S/LB Jeremy Chinn is definitely an intriguing DB pic.twitter.com/HhEuKnAhw3 — Adam Aniba w/ The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) March 11, 2024

In his short time in the NFL, Chinn has lined up a at linebacker, free safety and strong safety. The former 2023 2nd round pick is just scratching the ceiling of his talent level, but Whitt Jr. and Quinn could be the mentor Chinn has been missing.

Chinn could lineup at linebacker and safety for the Commanders defense. Considering the frequent 3-safety looks deployed with the Dallas defense, Chinn would come at a reasonable price tag of around $3M-$4.5M adding valuable snaps in sub-packages.

NBC Sports

Burns’ reported contract with the Giants will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players.

New York is acquiring star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) and fifth-round pick (No. 141) in next month’s draft, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The Giants are also signing Burns to a huge five-year deal worth up to $150 million, with $87.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s report.

With an average annual value of $30 million, the reported deal will make Burns the NFL’s fourth-highest-paid defensive player behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, according to salary figures from Spotrac.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Burns has racked up 46 sacks, eight forced fumbles, 59 tackles for loss, 246 total tackles and 95 quarterback hits over 67 starts and 80 appearances in his career.His best season came in 2022 when he tallied career highs in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (17), total tackles (63) and QB hits (22).

Along with being productive, Burns has also been durable. He didn’t miss more than one game in any of his first five seasons.

NBC Sports

Barkley is joining New York’s NFC East rival

Barkley becomes the highest-paid running back in Eagles history with his $12.6 million average supplanting McCoy’s $9 million average on a five-year, $45 million deal back in 2012.

This is incredibly out of character for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who hasn’t signed any running back to a long-term contract since that Shady contract 12 years ago.

The only big-money free-agent running back the Eagles have signed since Ricky Watters in 1995 was DeMarco Murray, who got a five-year, $40 million deal in 2015, when Chip Kelly temporarily replaced Roseman as Eagles G.M.

It’s a ton of money for a running back, a position with limited shelf life.

The $12.6 million average is 4th-highest among running backs, behind only Christian McCafferty of the 49ers ($16.0 million), Alvin Kamara of the Saints ($15 million) and Jonathan Taylor of the Colts ($14 million).

But a healthy Barkley is the kind of explosive big-play back who can give the Eagles and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore one more weapon in an offense with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert.

ESPN

Eagles to sign RB Saquon Barkley

Grade: C

Investing real money in a free agent running back seems like a philosophical shift for the Eagles — and probably not for the better. While I think Barkley is more attractive than some of the other free agent options (like Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift or Tony Pollard), more than $12 million annually with $26 million fully guaranteed is a steep price to pay for any running back — let alone one entering his seventh NFL season.

In order to justify that kind of money we’d have to believe Barkley is transcendent. While he’s a huge name, the numbers don’t suggest that he’s that level of player anymore. Barkley managed 0.4 rushing yards over expectation per carry in 2023 — a metric that at least partially controls for run blocking — with the Giants. He was good, not great. With better run blocking I’d bet his box score numbers improve in 2024, but they would for most backs headed to the Eagles.

The problem in paying heavily for him is that the difference between Barkley at this stage of his career and an average starter is small — just due to the nature of the position — and Barkley is in decline. Given that reality, it makes it tough to justify guaranteeing so much money not just in 2024, but in 2025, too. -

Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys stood by and watched across all of Day 1 of free agency.

It is officially past working hours on Monday, March 11th and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to get on the board. We are of course talking about free agency with the NFL’s legal tampering period opening at 12pm ET. In looking at everything that Dallas has done - you can keep tabs on it all with our tracker - there is a whole bunch of nothing.

Technically this is not true. The Cowboys may not have any new bodies but they do have a few new holes. Tony Pollard got things started by returning to his home state with the Tennessee Titans meanwhile both Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz have followed Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders. At the time of this writing Jourdan Lewis has also been slightly connected to Washington, meanwhile nobody has even been loosely tied to the Cowboys.

It has been a frustrating day for a lot of fans and we are going to do our best to walk through it all with three different takeaways.

There has been a flurry of activity for every team, but notably the Philadelphia Eagles landed running back Saquon Barkley and pass rusher Bryce Huff. Meanwhile the New York Giants have a new pass rusher of their own after trading for Brian Burns and also replaced Barkley by bringing in Devin Singletary. Washington took two Cowboys and also signed Austin Ekeler in addition to Frankie Luvu.

Super Bowls are not won during the legal tampering period, nor are they lost in a significant way, but each of Dallas’ rivals are better than they were when the window opened while the Cowboys themselves are worse.

Big Blue View

After a busy day, the Giants emerged as a different team — Joe Schoen’s team

Everybody and their uncles knew that Schoen had to address the Giants’ offensive line. We spent all of our time looking at the high-priced options. Schoen had a different idea.

The GM took the three-year, $30 million contract he might have been comfortable allocating to Barkley and gave it to a good starting guard in Jon Runyan, who will be 27 next season. Runyan should have a lot of good football left. He can also play either side, giving the Giants added flexibility as they continue adding pieces.

Schoen found a perfect swing player in Jermaine Eluemunor for just two years and $14 million. Eluemunor gives the Giants protection at both tackles that they didn’t have a year ago. He can play guard if need be. He can play left tackle better than anyone the Giants had last year not named Andrew Thomas. If Evan Neal fails once again at right tackle Eluemunor has shown he can capably play that spot. In fact, Eluemunor is plenty good enough to be considered an outright challenger to Neal — a circumstance the Giants really needed to create.

The coup de grâce was the deal with the Carolina Panthers to get the Giants a much-needed pass rusher — and a relatively young one, at that — in Brian Burns, who turns 26 next month.

It cost Schoen a boatload of John Mara’s money — $87.5 million guaranteed on a five-year deal that maxes out at $150 million. You know what it didn’t cost Schoen? A first-round pick, which is something the Panthers had been said to be seeking in exchange for the formerly franchise-tagged Burns.

Schoen gave up a second-round pick, No. 39, and a fifth-round pick in 2025. As Tony DelGenio pointed out, Schoen effectively traded what he acquired for Leonard Williams (a Round 2 pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick) to find a much younger upgrade from Williams for the defensive front seven.

All of this makes the Giants different than the team that began the day on Monday. Are they better? I think so, but we’ll see.

NFL.com

